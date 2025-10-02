OncoC4 Closes Nearly $50 Million in Series B Financing to Advance Multiple Pipeline Candidates

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoC4, Inc. a clinical-stage biotechnology company, today announced the recent closing of a Series B financing round of nearly $50 million. The round was led by GBA Fund, and supported by additional capital from the Company's co-founders and existing investors, including HM Capital, 3E Bioventures Capital and Kaitai Capital.

OncoC4 was founded in 2020 by two renowned immunologists and serial entrepreneurs, Dr. Yang Liu and Dr. Pan Zheng. By leveraging deep expertise in immuno-oncology and translational medicine, the Company has built a broad pipeline of innovative therapies with first-in-class or best-in-class potential. The proceeds from the Series B financing will primarily be used to support the advancement of the clinical development of the Company's pipeline programs.

"Our Series B financing round progressed rapidly, and we deeply appreciate our investors' recognition of our Company and continual support," said Dr. Yang Liu, Co-Founder, Chairman of the Board, CEO and CSO of OncoC4. "We are committed to rigorously advancing the global development of our core pipeline, while strategically expanding business development activities, with the ultimate goal of delivering more disruptive therapies to patients worldwide."

About OncoC4

Based in Rockville, Maryland, OncoC4 is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that is actively engaged in the discovery and development of novel biologics for the potential treatment of cancer and neurodegenerative disease. OncoC4's pipeline features assets with first-in-class and best-in-class potential targeting both novel and well validated targets across oncology and immunological diseases.

