Onco-Innovations Advances Polymer Testing as It Moves Its PNKP Inhibitor Technology Toward IND-Enabling Studies

Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE CA:ONCO)(OTCQB:ONNVF)(Frankfurt:W1H, WKN: A3EKSZ) ("Onco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has advanced an analytical method used to measure and control a key polymer within its PNKP Inhibitor Technology (the "Technology"), supporting continued formulation development and scale-up as the Company advances toward its goal of clinical manufacturing. This work is intended to help ensure consistency in the Company's delivery system as it progresses toward IND-enabling studies and plans for future Phase 1 clinical activities.

The analytical method, known as refractive index detection, coupled with gel permeation chromatography (RI-GPC), is used to characterize polymer molecular weight and molecular weight distribution. These measurements determine whether polymer is being produced consistently from batch to batch. The polymer forms the nanoparticle micelle delivery system that is part of the Company's PNKP Inhibitor Technology, and is designed to carry its lead PNKP inhibitor, ONC010, to enhance tumor-targeted delivery and persistence in circulation.

By improving analytical control over this polymer, Onco is working to strengthen formulation reproducibility, support manufacturing scale-up, and reduce development risk as it prepares for later-stage regulatory and clinical work.

RI-GPC is considered a standard industry tool for evaluating polymer quality, including molecular weight distribution and polydispersity, both of which can affect how nanoparticle formulations behave in the body, how reliably they can be manufactured, and how readily they can be scaled for clinical use. This analytical qualification is intended to strengthen the Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) package for Onco's PNKP Inhibitor Technology and support the broader goal of preparing the program for regulatory review and clinical manufacturing.

"Establishing strong analytical control over key components of our PNKP Inhibitor Technology is an important part of preparing the program for the next stages of development. As we move toward IND-enabling studies and plan for future clinical execution, work like this helps support the consistency, reproducibility and manufacturing foundation that regulators and clinical programs depend on," said Thomas O'Shaughnessy, Chief Executive Officer of Onco-Innovations.



About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours.

ON BEHALF OF ONCO-INNOVATIONS LIMITED,

"Thomas O'Shaughnessy"

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Thomas O'Shaughnessy

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: + 1 888 261 8055

investors@oncoinnovations.com

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release contains forward-looking statements, including in relation to the Company's business and plans generally, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "potential", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including (but not limited to) in relation to: the Company's ability to carry out its planned research and development; its ability to pursue or initiate IND-enabling or other further clinical trials; and its ability to qualify for or maintain any favorable treatment for research and development activities. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Onco-Innovations Limited

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire