Onco-Innovations Advances 1kg Scale-Up of B4 Precursor Supporting ONC010 Manufacturing and Clinical Development Program

Also Announces Marketing Program

Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE CA:ONCO)(OTCQB:ONNVF)(Frankfurt:W1H) (WKN: A3EKSZ) ("Onco" or the "Company") announces, further to its news release dated May 19, 2026, the successful advancement of kilogram-scale manufacturing activities for the B4 precursor component supporting the development of ONC010, the Company's lead nanoparticle-formulated Polynucleotide Kinase Phosphatase (PNKP) Inhibitor Technology.

The milestone was achieved through the Company's ongoing chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) collaboration with Dalton Pharma Services and represents an important step in scaling the manufacturing process required to support future formulation development, engineering batches, GMP production and planned clinical studies.

B4 is a critical precursor used in the synthesis pathway for ONC010 and forms an essential component of the Company's broader manufacturing strategy. Recent scale-up activities resulted in the successful production and isolation of approximately 952 grams of B4 material, representing a meaningful increase in manufacturing scale while maintaining quality standards necessary for continued development activities.

The Company believes this achievement further validates the scalability of its manufacturing approach and supports ongoing efforts to establish a robust and reproducible production process for future clinical supply.

"This milestone represents another important advancement in the maturation of our ONC010 manufacturing platform. Successfully scaling the production of key precursor materials is essential to building a reliable and scalable supply chain capable of supporting future clinical development. The continued progress achieved by our manufacturing partners demonstrates the strength of our integrated development strategy and reinforces our commitment to advancing ONC010 toward the clinic," said Thomas O'Shaughnessy, Chief Executive Officer of Onco-Innovations.

The B4 scale-up milestone forms part of a broader integrated manufacturing program that includes precursor synthesis, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) production, polymer development, nanoparticle formulation, analytical characterization and future GMP manufacturing activities. The Company's manufacturing ecosystem currently includes Dalton Pharma Services and Nucro-Technics, each contributing specialized expertise across critical development workstreams.

"Manufacturing readiness is a fundamental component of successful clinical translation. The advancement of kilogram-scale precursor production strengthens the foundation of the ONC010 program and supports the Company's broader objective of delivering a clinically viable and scalable therapeutic candidate. As we continue progressing through IND-enabling activities, these manufacturing achievements contribute directly to reducing development risk and supporting future regulatory readiness," stated Dr. Islam Mohamed, Chief Medical Officer of Onco-Innovations.

The Company also announces that it has engaged InvestorBrandNetwork ("IBN") (business address: 1108 Lavaca Street, Suite 110-IBN, Austin, TX 78701; telephone: 512-354-7000; website: www.IBN.ai; contact email: Dutch@IBN.fm), an arm's length third-party, to provide market awareness, corporate communications and digital media services, including editorial content, press release recap-style coverage, newsletter coverage, social media relations support, podcast-related distribution and syndication through IBN's investor-focused media network (the "Services"). The Company will pay IBN an aggregate cash fee of USD $76,500 for the Services (the "Consideration"). The Company also announces that it has obtained the return of an unused balance of USD $80,000 from its prior market awareness engagement with another provider (see Company press release dated May 1, 2026). The Company intends to allocate the returned unused balance toward the Consideration. The Services are scheduled to run until September 30, 2026, or budget exhaustion, and is structured to allow for ongoing evaluation and, accordingly, may be shortened or extended at the discretion of the Company. No securities have been provided to IBN or its principals as compensation for the Services.

About ONC010

ONC010 is a novel nanoparticle-formulated inhibitor of Polynucleotide Kinase Phosphatase (PNKP), a key DNA damage repair enzyme. The program is being developed to exploit vulnerabilities in cancer cells dependent on DNA repair pathways and is intended to provide a differentiated therapeutic approach for patients with difficult-to-treat malignancies.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The Company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours.

ON BEHALF OF ONCO-INNOVATIONS LIMITED,

"Thomas O'Shaughnessy"

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Thomas O'Shaughnessy

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: + 1 888 261 8055

investors@oncoinnovations.com

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release contains forward-looking statements, including in relation to the Company's research and development plans, business and plans generally, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "potential", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In particular, the Company may not be able to carry out its research and development plans for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to, the failure to receive regulatory approvals, the failure to maintain contractual relations and the failure to obtain financing and retain key personnel. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Onco-Innovations Limited

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