Omnicell Opens New Innovation Lab in Austin, Texas

Company Establishes New Hub Dedicated to Addressing Challenges Across the Medication Journey

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq:OMCL), (“Omnicell” or the “Company”), a leader in transforming the pharmacy and nursing care delivery model, today announced the opening of its Innovation Lab, located at 1005 East St. Elmo Road in Austin, Texas. The facility will serve as a hub focused on addressing challenges along the medication and supply journey and developing new technologies that are designed to solve evolving challenges faced by the healthcare industry.

As hospitals and health systems are grappling with rising costs and staffing shortages, we believe that innovative automated technologies will be imperative to streamlining costs and alleviating burnout. Amid these macroeconomic challenges, small products can make a big impact for frontline care teams. The Innovation Lab is designed to deliver rapid solutions for customer-identified pain points. Omnicell’s team of engineers and product managers will focus on developing concepts and quickly test the feasibility, viability, and potential impact through an “innovation sprint” model. The goal is to assess whether the concept is solving a need in the market and make decisions to either move it to the product lifecycle process, iterate, or fail fast.

“As an industry leader in transforming medication management for more than three decades, we have a deep understanding of pharmacy and hospital supply chains and workflows and believe we can leverage this knowledge to address evolving pain points raised by our customers,” said Randall Lipps, chairman, president, chief executive officer, and founder of Omnicell. “This new Innovation Lab is meant to allow us to ideate and test new solutions and protocols with customers, which should give them firsthand insight into how evolving automation and advanced technologies could make their healthcare operations more efficient.”

Technologies planned to be developed in the Innovation Lab are anticipated to focus on solving challenges in the medication and supply use process, eliminating time-intensive manual tasks, enabling pharmacists, nurses, and other healthcare workers to focus on higher-value tasks that positively impact patient care. These solutions are expected to range from simple mechanical design to potentially advanced robotics, AI, autonomous devices, sensor technologies, and machine vision.

“The Innovation Lab aims to be uniquely focused on defining and delivering opportunities that are intended to make healthcare operations more efficient and drive improved clinical and operational outcomes,” said Michael Garel, senior director of innovation at Omnicell. “By quickly triaging the pain points where we think we can best leverage our internal expertise, we hope to better serve our customers and their clinical teams.”

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming pharmacy and nursing care through outcomes-centric solutions designed to deliver clinical and business outcomes across all settings of care. Through a comprehensive portfolio of robotics and smart devices, intelligent software workflows, and data and analytics, all optimized by expert services, Omnicell solutions are helping healthcare facilities worldwide to uncover cost savings, improve labor efficiency, establish new revenue streams, enhance supply chain control, support compliance, and move closer to the industry-defined vision of the Autonomous Pharmacy. To learn more, visit omnicell.com.

