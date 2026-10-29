Omnicell Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Omnicell delivers solid third quarter 2026 financial results

Updates full year 2026 guidance

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) (“Omnicell,” “we,” “our,” or the “Company”), a healthcare technology leader focused on advancing autonomous medication management, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Third quarter results reflected continued execution across the business, supported by demand for Omnicell’s connected device portfolio, favorable product and service margins and disciplined cost management. Our business performed well during the quarter, with revenue and profitability both coming in above the high end of our previously provided guidance range, and we continue to see healthcare providers prioritize solutions that are designed to improve operational efficiency, optimize medication workflows, and help address ongoing workforce challenges.

“We delivered solid third quarter results and continued to execute against our strategic priorities,” said Randall A. Lipps, chairman, chief executive officer, and founder of Omnicell. “We believe our performance reflects the discipline we have built into the business throughout the year, combined with continued customer interest in solutions that are designed to improve efficiency, safety, and workforce productivity across medication management.”

“At the same time, we continue to see strong momentum with our next-generation platform, backed by a growing pipeline,” Lipps added. “Customers are validating the potential value of combining Titan XT with OmniSphere, our cloud-native platform, intended to improve productivity, efficiency, and workflow reliability. As we see health systems seek greater visibility and connectivity across the medication-use process, we believe Omnicell Titan XT and OmniSphere position us to capitalize on a significant long-term opportunity we see in autonomous medication management.”

Financial Results

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2026 were $308 million, down $3 million, or 1%, from the third quarter of 2025.

Total GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2026 was $11 million, or $0.24 per diluted share. This compares to GAAP net income of $5 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025.

Total non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2026 was $27 million, or $0.58 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $24 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025.

Total non-GAAP EBITDA for the third quarter of 2026 was $45 million. This compares to non-GAAP EBITDA of $41 million for the third quarter of 2025.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2026, Omnicell’s balance sheet reflected cash and cash equivalents of $315 million, total debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs) of $169 million, and total assets of $2.1 billion. Cash flows provided by operating activities in the third quarter of 2026 totaled $33 million. This compares to cash flows provided by operating activities totaling $28 million in the third quarter of 2025.

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had $350 million of availability under its revolving credit facility with no outstanding balance.

Corporate Highlights

Over 200 healthcare leaders and industry experts joined Omnicell for the sixth annual Illuminate, a virtual education and best practice sharing event. Panel discussions focused on real-world experiences building connected, intelligent medication management strategies that are designed to help drive meaningful clinical, operational, and financial outcomes.

Issued the 2025 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, which reflects Omnicell’s ongoing commitment to ESG principles. Guided by innovation, the Report highlights the Company’s continuous focus on advancing autonomous medication management while supporting a more sustainable and patient-centered healthcare ecosystem.

2026 Guidance

The table below summarizes Omnicell’s fourth quarter and updated full year 2026 guidance. Given our strong third quarter 2026 profitability performance and continued focus on disciplined execution, we are increasing our full year 2026 non-GAAP EBITDA and non-GAAP earnings per share guidance ranges. In addition, as we are through the first three quarters of the year, we are tightening our full year 2026 total, product, and service revenues guidance ranges. We are also tightening our full year 2026 annual recurring revenue guidance range, with the low end unchanged, reflecting our increased visibility into the business as we approach year end. We are reiterating our product bookings guidance range, which continues to reflect our current assessment of the range of potential outcomes for full year 2026.

Q4 2026 2026 Product Bookings Not provided $425 million - $560 million Annual Recurring Revenue Not provided $660 million - $670 million Total Revenues $295 million - $301 million $1.225 billion - $1.231 billion Product Revenues $161 million - $164 million $684 million - $687 million Service Revenues $134 million - $137 million $541 million - $544 million Technical Services Revenues Not provided $272 million - $273 million SaaS and Expert Service Revenues Not provided $269 million - $271 million Non-GAAP EBITDA $30 million - $36 million $187 million - $193 million Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.41 - $0.49 $2.48 - $2.56

The Company does not provide guidance for GAAP net income or GAAP earnings per share, nor a reconciliation of any forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because it is unable to predict certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. These forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures do not include certain items, which may be significant, including, but not limited to, unusual gains and losses, costs associated with future restructurings, acquisition-related expenses, and certain tax and litigation outcomes.

Omnicell Conference Call Information

Omnicell will hold a conference call today, Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss third quarter 2026 financial results. The conference call can be monitored by dialing (833) 461-5787 in the U.S. or (585) 542-9983 in international locations. The Conference ID is 574173299. A link to the live and archived webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Omnicell’s website at https://ir.omnicell.com/events-and-presentations/.

About Omnicell

Omnicell is a healthcare technology leader focused on advancing autonomous medication management to drive meaningful outcomes across the patient care journey. Through AI-enabled innovation, enterprise intelligence, and scalable automation, we seek to connect and optimize medication management from orders to outcomes, empowering healthcare organizations worldwide to improve efficiency, enhance safety, strengthen financial performance, and deliver better experiences for patients and care teams. Learn more at omnicell.com.

From time to time, Omnicell may use the Company’s investor relations website and other online social media channels, including its LinkedIn page www.linkedin.com/company/omnicell, and Facebook page www.facebook.com/omnicellinc, to disclose material non-public information and comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation Fair Disclosure (“Reg FD”).

OMNICELL and the Omnicell logo are registered trademarks of Omnicell, Inc. or one of its subsidiaries. This press release may also include the trademarks and service marks of other companies. Such trademarks and service marks are the marks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent any statements contained in this press release deal with information that is not historical, these statements are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Without limiting the foregoing, statements including the words “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “plan,” “potential,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “goals,” “target,” “estimate,” “seek,” “predict,” “project,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to the occurrence of many events outside Omnicell’s control.

Such statements include, but are not limited to, Omnicell’s projected product bookings, revenues, including product, service, technical services and SaaS and Expert Services revenues, annual recurring revenue, non-GAAP EBITDA, and non-GAAP earnings per share; expectations regarding demand for, and customer interest in, our products and services, developing new or enhancing existing products and solutions and the related objectives and expected benefits (and any implied financial impact); Omnicell’s ability to maintain focus on operational discipline and execute against its strategic priorities; the ability for our next-generation platform to support our customers’ needs; the long-term opportunity the next-generation platform represents, and statements about Omnicell’s strategy, plans, objectives, promise and purpose, vision, goals, opportunities, and market or Company outlook.

Actual results and other events may differ significantly from those contemplated by forward-looking statements due to numerous factors that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, (i) unfavorable general economic and market conditions, including longer timeframes for purchasing decisions and entering into agreements for our products or solutions, (ii) Omnicell’s ability to take advantage of growth opportunities and develop and commercialize new solutions and enhance existing solutions, (iii) reduction in demand in the capital equipment market or reduction in the demand for or adoption of our solutions, systems, or services, (iv) Omnicell’s ability to successfully achieve anticipated growth targets or market adoption, (v) delays in installations of our medication management solutions or our more complex medication packaging systems, including the variability and difficulty in predicting purchasing decisions, for both current customers and competitive conversion opportunities being, difficulty forecasting product bookings due to the size and mix of potential customer opportunities or that the announcement of Titan XT may influence or impact purchasing decisions, including the timing of those decisions, (vi) delays, technical challenges and unexpected or greater than anticipated expenses associated with developing new products and services or failing to achieve technological or economic feasibility, obtain regulatory approval or gain market acceptance, (vii) the potential impact of periods of significant volatility due to geopolitical developments, (viii) the risk of increased credit, collection, and operational challenges from providing lease financing options to our customers, (ix) risks related to the incorporation of artificial intelligence technologies, including generative or agentic AI technologies, into our products, services and processes or our vendors offerings, (x) any disruption in Omnicell’s information technology systems and breaches of data security or cyber-attacks on its systems or solutions and any potential adverse legal, reputational, and financial effects that may result from it and/or additional cybersecurity incidents, as well as the effectiveness of business continuity plans during any future cybersecurity incidents, (xi) risks related to failing to maintain expected service levels when providing our SaaS and Expert Services or retaining our SaaS and Expert Services customers, (xii) Omnicell’s ability to meet the demands of, or maintain relationships with, GPOs and its institutional, retail, and specialty pharmacy customers, (xiii) the inability to secure or maintain access to existing and future specialty drugs or pharmacy provider networks for our specialty pharmacy customers, (xiv) continued and increased competition from current and future competitors in the medication management automation solutions market and the medication adherence solutions market, (xv) risks related to Omnicell’s investments in new business strategies or initiatives, including its transition to selling more products and services on a subscription basis, and its ability to acquire companies, businesses or technologies and successfully integrate such acquisitions, (xvi) Omnicell’s substantial debt, (xvii) risks presented by government regulations, legislative changes, fraud and anti-kickback statues, products liability claims, the outcome of legal proceedings, and other legal obligations related to healthcare, privacy, data protection, and information security, and the costs of compliance with, and potential liability associated with, our actual or perceived failure to comply with such obligations, including any potential governmental investigations and enforcement actions, litigation, fines and penalties, exposure to indemnification obligations or other liabilities, and adverse publicity related to the same, (xviii) changes to the 340B Program, (xix) our international operations may subject us to additional risks, including from the impact of tariffs, (xx) covenants in our credit agreement could restrict our business and operations, (xxi) exposure to liquidity and counterparty risk as a result of financial institution and money market fund concentration, (xxii) risks related to climate change, legal, regulatory or market measures to address climate change and related emphasis on ESG matters by various stakeholders, (xxiii) catastrophic events, (xxiv) Omnicell’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, (xxv) Omnicell’s ability to protect its intellectual property, (xxvi) risks related to the availability and sources of raw materials and components or price fluctuations, shortages, or interruptions of supply, (xxvii) Omnicell’s dependence on a limited number of suppliers for certain components, equipment, and raw materials, as well as technologies provided by third-party vendors, (xxviii) fluctuations in quarterly and annual operating results may make our future operating results difficult to predict, (xxix) failing to meet (or significantly exceeding) our publicly announced financial guidance, and (xxx) other risks and uncertainties further described in the “Risk Factors” section of Omnicell’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as in Omnicell’s other reports filed with or furnished to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements should be considered in light of these risks and uncertainties. Readers are encouraged to review this press release in conjunction with our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. Investors and others are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Omnicell assumes no obligation to update any such statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of changed circumstances, new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various performance measures. In addition to Omnicell’s GAAP results, we also consider non-GAAP product gross profit, non-GAAP product gross margin, non-GAAP service gross profit, non-GAAP service gross margin, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, non-GAAP diluted shares, non-GAAP EBITDA, non-GAAP EBITDA margin, and non-GAAP free cash flow. These non-GAAP results and metrics should not be considered as an alternative to revenues, product gross profit, service gross profit, gross profit, operating expenses, income from operations, net income, net income per diluted share, diluted shares, net cash provided by operating activities, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. We present these non-GAAP results and metrics because management considers them to be important supplemental measures of Omnicell’s performance and refers to such measures when analyzing Omnicell’s strategy and operations.

Our non-GAAP product gross profit, non-GAAP product gross margin, non-GAAP service gross profit, non-GAAP service gross margin, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, non-GAAP EBITDA, and non-GAAP EBITDA margin are exclusive of certain items to facilitate management’s review of the comparability of Omnicell’s core operating results on a period-to-period basis because such items are not related to Omnicell’s ongoing core operating results as viewed by management. We define our “core operating results” as those revenues recorded in a particular period and the expenses incurred within such period that directly drive operating income in such period. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making operating decisions because, in addition to meaningful supplemental information regarding operating performance, the measures give us a better understanding of how we believe we should invest in research and development, fund infrastructure growth, and evaluate the effectiveness of marketing strategies. In calculating the above non-GAAP results: non-GAAP product gross profit and non-GAAP product gross margin exclude from their GAAP equivalents items a), b), and h) below; non-GAAP service gross profit and non-GAAP service gross margin exclude from their GAAP equivalents a), b), and j) below; non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin exclude from their GAAP equivalents items a), b), h) and j) below; non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP operating margin exclude from their GAAP equivalents items a), b), c), e), f), g), h), i), j) and k) below; and non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share exclude from their GAAP equivalents items a) through k) below. Non-GAAP EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest income and expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and share-based compensation, as well as excluding certain other non-GAAP adjustments. Non-GAAP EBITDA and non-GAAP EBITDA margin exclude from their GAAP equivalents items a), c), d), e), f), g), h), i), j) and k) below:

a) Share-based compensation expense. We excluded from our non-GAAP results the expense related to equity-based compensation plans as it represents expenses that do not require cash settlement from Omnicell. b) Amortization of acquired intangible assets. We excluded from our non-GAAP results the intangible assets amortization expense resulting from our past acquisitions. These non-cash charges are not considered by management to reflect the core cash-generating performance of the business and therefore are excluded from our non-GAAP results. c) Acquisition-related expenses. We excluded from our non-GAAP results the expenses related to recent acquisitions, including amortization of representations and warranties insurance. These expenses are unrelated to our ongoing operations, vary in size and frequency, and are subject to significant fluctuations from period to period due to varying levels of acquisition activity. We believe that excluding these expenses provides more meaningful comparisons of the financial results to our historical operations and forward-looking guidance, and to the financial results of peer companies. d) Amortization of debt issuance costs. Debt issuance costs represent costs associated with the issuance of revolving credit facilities and convertible senior notes. The costs include underwriting fees, original issue discount, ticking fees, and legal fees. These non-cash expenses are not considered by management to reflect the core cash-generating performance of the business and therefore are excluded from our non-GAAP results. e) Legal and regulatory expenses. We excluded from our non-GAAP results certain non-recurring legal and regulatory expenses, representing settlement amounts, related to certain claims of non-compliance with our government contracts that are outside of the ordinary course of our business. We believe that excluding these amounts provides more meaningful comparisons of the financial results to our historical operations and forward-looking guidance, and to the financial results of peer companies. f) Management severance costs. We excluded from our non-GAAP results the severance expense of certain senior management associated with the restructuring of our senior leadership team. We believe that excluding these expenses provides more meaningful comparisons of the financial results to our historical operations and forward-looking guidance, and to the financial results of peer companies. g) Executives transition costs. We excluded from our non-GAAP results the transition costs associated with the departure of a certain executive officer, primarily consisting of severance expenses. These expenses are unrelated to our ongoing operations and we do not expect them to occur in the ordinary course of business. We believe that excluding these expenses provides more meaningful comparisons of the financial results to our historical operations and forward-looking guidance, and to the financial results of peer companies. h) Professional Services restructuring costs. We excluded from our non-GAAP results nonrecurring restructuring charges related to organizational and resource adjustments within Professional Services to improve scalability and better align with evolving customer needs. These expenses are unrelated to our ongoing operations and we believe that excluding these expenses provides more meaningful comparisons of the financial results to our historical operations and forward-looking guidance, and to the financial results of peer companies. i) Product organization restructuring costs. We excluded from our non-GAAP results the nonrecurring charges related to the restructuring of the product organization to better align teams, resources, and priorities with our strategic goals and future growth plans. These charges consisted primarily of severance and other related expenses. We believe that excluding these expenses provides more meaningful comparisons of the financial results to our historical operations and forward-looking guidance, and to the financial results of peer companies. j) EnlivenHealth restructuring costs. We excluded from our non-GAAP results the nonrecurring charges primarily related to restructuring within the EnlivenHealth business as we seek to gain operational efficiency and synergy, and adapt to the recent industry dynamics within the retail pharmacy space. These charges consisted primarily of severance and other related expenses. These expenses are unrelated to our ongoing operations and we believe that excluding these expenses provides more meaningful comparisons of the financial results to our historical operations and forward-looking guidance, and to the financial results of peer companies. k) China restructuring costs. We excluded from our non-GAAP results the nonrecurring restructuring charges related to the exit of our Beijing, China office as part of our operating model adjustments. These charges consisted primarily of severance and other related expenses. These expenses are unrelated to our ongoing operations and we believe that excluding these expenses provides more meaningful comparisons of the financial results to our historical operations and forward-looking guidance, and to the financial results of peer companies.

David Unger

Vice President, Investor Relations

ir@omnicell.com