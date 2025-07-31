Omnicell Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

Omnicell delivers strong second quarter financial results

Results exceed previously issued second quarter 2025 guidance for revenues, non-GAAP EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS

Raises full year 2025 total revenues, non-GAAP EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS guidance

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) (“Omnicell,” “we,” “our,” “us,” “management,” or the “Company”), a leader in transforming the pharmacy and nursing care delivery model, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

“We are pleased to deliver another quarter of strong financial performance, with total revenues, non-GAAP EPS and non-GAAP EBITDA for second quarter 2025 all exceeding the upper end of our previously provided guidance,” said Randall Lipps, chairman, president, chief executive officer, and founder of Omnicell. “During the quarter, we saw broad demand across our range of solutions, with notable strength coming from our point-of-care connected devices, including our XT Series automated dispensing cabinets and the XTExtend console, a part of our XT Amplify program. In parallel, we continued to work to drive the innovation that our customers have come to expect, most recently with the introduction of our MedTrack RFID Line and MedVision inventory management solution. Our unwavering focus on improving clinical and operational outcomes guides everything we do at Omnicell, and we believe that this continues to resonate with current and prospective customers across the entire continuum of care.”

Financial Results

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were $291 million, up $14 million, or 5%, from the second quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase in total revenues was driven by strength in our connected devices, technical services, SaaS and Expert Services, and consumables revenues.

Total GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $6 million, or $0.12 per diluted share. This compares to GAAP net income of $4 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.

Total non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $21 million, or $0.45 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $24 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.

Total non-GAAP EBITDA for the second quarter of 2025 was $38 million. This compares to non-GAAP EBITDA of $40 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2025, Omnicell’s balance sheet reflected cash and cash equivalents of $399 million, total debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs) of $342 million, and total assets of $2.1 billion. Cash flows provided by operating activities in the second quarter of 2025 totaled $43 million. This compares to cash flows provided by operating activities totaling $59 million in the second quarter of 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had $350 million of availability under its revolving credit facility with no outstanding balance.

Corporate Highlights

In May, we held Omnicell Illuminate 2025, a hybrid in-person and virtual educational and networking event that aims to showcase best practices for technology-driven pharmacy and nursing care, where we announced Omnicell’s latest outcomes-centric offerings – MedVision and MedTrack/MedTrack - OR. This is our fifth year hosting this important event that is uniquely focused on advancing solutions for pharmacy and nursing care challenges.

In conjunction with the Illuminate 2025 event, we hosted customers and industry leaders for the grand opening of our new Innovation Lab in Austin, Texas. This dedicated space is intended to allow Omnicell engineers to focus on developing new concepts and allows for quick testing of the feasibility, viability, and potential impact of new solutions that are being designed to solve evolving challenges faced by the healthcare industry.

We’re pleased to announce that in June 2025, OmniSphere, the Company’s next-generation, cloud native, software workflow engine and data platform, has successfully received HITRUST CSF (Common Security Framework) i1 certification. This certification demonstrates that our cloud platform adheres to the stringent standards and requirements of one of the most trusted security assessment leaders in the healthcare sector and complements our existing HITRUST i1 certification for our suite of medication management solutions.

In June 2025, we hosted our inaugural IV TRUST Summit (Transforming Robotics for Unifying Safety and Technology), bringing together industry leaders, patient safety advocates, and policy advisors to explore opportunities for improving patient safety through automation. The IV TRUST Summit sought to provide numerous takeaways that are expected to help drive the adoption of IV compounding automation forward.

2025 Guidance

The table below summarizes Omnicell’s third quarter and updated full year 2025 guidance. Given the strength of our first half 2025 performance and visibility into the second half of the year, we are reaffirming our full year 2025 product bookings and Annual Recurring Revenue outlook and modestly increasing our full year 2025 total revenues, non-GAAP EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS guidance.

Q3 2025 2025 Product Bookings Not provided $500 million - $550 million Annual Recurring Revenue Not provided $610 million - $630 million Total Revenues $290 million - $300 million $1.130 billion - $1.160 billion Product Revenues $165 million - $170 million $625 million - $640 million Service Revenues $125 million - $130 million $505 million - $520 million Technical Services Revenues Not provided $245 million - $250 million SaaS and Expert Service Revenues Not provided $260 million - $270 million Non-GAAP EBITDA $28 million - $32 million $130 million - $145 million Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.30 - $0.37 $1.40 - $1.65

The Company does not provide guidance for GAAP net income or GAAP earnings per share, nor a reconciliation of any forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis, because it is unable to predict certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. These forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures do not include certain items, which may be significant, including, but not limited to, unusual gains and losses, costs associated with future restructurings, acquisition-related expenses, and certain tax and litigation outcomes.

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming pharmacy and nursing care through outcomes-centric solutions designed to deliver clinical and business outcomes across all settings of care. Through a comprehensive portfolio of robotics and smart devices, intelligent software workflows, and data and analytics, all optimized by expert services, Omnicell solutions are helping healthcare facilities worldwide to uncover cost savings, improve labor efficiency, establish new revenue streams, enhance supply chain control, support compliance, and move closer to the industry-defined vision of the Autonomous Pharmacy. To learn more, visit omnicell.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent any statements contained in this press release deal with information that is not historical, these statements are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Without limiting the foregoing, statements including the words “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “plan,” “potential,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “goals,” “target,” “estimate,” “seek,” “predict,” “project,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to the occurrence of many events outside Omnicell’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, Omnicell’s projected product bookings, revenues, including product, service, technical services and SaaS and Expert Services revenues, annual recurring revenue, non-GAAP EBITDA, and non-GAAP earnings per share; expectations regarding our products and services and developing new or enhancing existing products and solutions, including, our XT Amplify program (XTExtend), our MedTrack RFID Line (MedVision and MedTrack/MedTrack - OR) and Omnisphere and the related objectives and expected benefits (and any implied financial impact); our ability to deliver, and our customers’ receptivity to innovation that is designed to improve clinical and operational outcomes; and statements about Omnicell’s strategy, plans, objectives, promise and purpose, vision, goals, opportunities, and market or Company outlook. Actual results and other events may differ significantly from those contemplated by forward-looking statements due to numerous factors that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, (i) unfavorable general economic and market conditions, including the impact and duration of inflationary pressures, (ii) Omnicell’s ability to take advantage of growth opportunities and develop and commercialize new solutions and enhance existing solutions, (iii) reduction in demand in the capital equipment market or reduction in the demand for or adoption of our solutions, systems, or services, (iv) delays in installations of our medication management solutions or our more complex medication packaging systems, (v) our international operations may subject us to additional risks, including from the impact of tariffs, (vi) risks related to Omnicell’s investments in new business strategies or initiatives, including its transition to selling more products and services on a subscription basis, and its ability to acquire companies, businesses, or technologies and successfully integrate such acquisitions, (vii) risks related to failing to maintain expected service levels when providing our SaaS and Expert Services or retaining our SaaS and Expert Services customers, (viii) Omnicell’s ability to meet the demands of, or maintain relationships with, its institutional, retail, and specialty pharmacy customers, (ix) risks related to climate change, legal, regulatory or market measures to address climate change and related emphasis on ESG matters by various stakeholders, (x) changes to the 340B Program, (xi) risks related to the incorporation of artificial intelligence technologies, including generative or agentic AI technologies, into our products, services and processes or our vendors offerings, (xii) Omnicell’s substantial debt, which could impair its financial flexibility and access to capital, (xiii) covenants in our credit agreement could restrict our business and operations, (xiv) continued and increased competition from current and future competitors in the medication management automation solutions market and the medication adherence solutions market, (xv) risks presented by government regulations, legislative changes, fraud and anti-kickback statues, products liability claims, the outcome of legal proceedings, and other legal obligations related to healthcare, privacy, data protection, and information security, and the costs of compliance with, and potential liability associated with, our actual or perceived failure to comply with such obligations, including any potential governmental investigations and enforcement actions, litigation, fines and penalties, exposure to indemnification obligations or other liabilities, and adverse publicity related to the same; (xvi) any disruption in Omnicell’s information technology systems and breaches of data security or cyber-attacks on its systems or solutions, including the previously disclosed ransomware incident and any potential adverse legal, reputational, and financial effects that may result from it and/or additional cybersecurity incidents, as well as the effectiveness of business continuity plans during any future cybersecurity incidents, (xvii) risks associated with operating in foreign countries, (xviii) Omnicell’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, (xix) Omnicell’s ability to protect its intellectual property, (xx) risks related to the availability and sources of raw materials and components or price fluctuations, shortages, or interruptions of supply, (xxi) Omnicell’s dependence on a limited number of suppliers for certain components, equipment, and raw materials, as well as technologies provided by third-party vendors, (xxii) fluctuations in quarterly and annual operating results may make our future operating results difficult to predict, (xxiii) failing to meet (or significantly exceeding) our publicly announced financial guidance, and (xxiv) other risks and uncertainties further described in the “Risk Factors” section of Omnicell’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as in Omnicell’s other reports filed with or furnished to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements should be considered in light of these risks and uncertainties. Investors and others are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Omnicell assumes no obligation to update any such statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of changed circumstances, new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various performance measures. In addition to Omnicell’s GAAP results, we also consider non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, non-GAAP diluted shares, non-GAAP EBITDA, non-GAAP EBITDA margin, and non-GAAP free cash flow. These non-GAAP results and metrics should not be considered as an alternative to revenues, gross profit, operating expenses, income from operations, net income, net income per diluted share, diluted shares, net cash provided by operating activities, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. We present these non-GAAP results and metrics because management considers them to be important supplemental measures of Omnicell’s performance and refers to such measures when analyzing Omnicell’s strategy and operations.

Our non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, non-GAAP EBITDA, and non-GAAP EBITDA margin are exclusive of certain items to facilitate management’s review of the comparability of Omnicell’s core operating results on a period-to-period basis because such items are not related to Omnicell’s ongoing core operating results as viewed by management. We define our “core operating results” as those revenues recorded in a particular period and the expenses incurred within such period that directly drive operating income in such period. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making operating decisions because, in addition to meaningful supplemental information regarding operating performance, the measures give us a better understanding of how we believe we should invest in research and development, fund infrastructure growth, and evaluate the effectiveness of marketing strategies. In calculating the above non-GAAP results: non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin exclude from their GAAP equivalents items a), b) and e) below; non-GAAP operating expenses excludes from its GAAP equivalents items a), b), c), e), f), g), and h) below; non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP operating margin exclude from their GAAP equivalents items a), b), c), e), f), g), and h) below; and non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share exclude from their GAAP equivalents items a) through h) below. Non-GAAP EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest income and expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and share-based compensation, as well as excluding certain other non-GAAP adjustments. Non-GAAP EBITDA and non-GAAP EBITDA margin exclude from their GAAP equivalents items a), c), d), e), f), g), h) below:

a) Share-based compensation expense. We excluded from our non-GAAP results the expense related to equity-based compensation plans as it represents expenses that do not require cash settlement from Omnicell. b) Amortization of acquired intangible assets. We excluded from our non-GAAP results the intangible assets amortization expense resulting from our past acquisitions. These non-cash charges are not considered by management to reflect the core cash-generating performance of the business and therefore are excluded from our non-GAAP results. c) Acquisition-related expenses. We excluded from our non-GAAP results the expenses related to recent acquisitions, including amortization of representations and warranties insurance. These expenses are unrelated to our ongoing operations, vary in size and frequency, and are subject to significant fluctuations from period to period due to varying levels of acquisition activity. We believe that excluding these expenses provides more meaningful comparisons of the financial results to our historical operations and forward-looking guidance, and to the financial results of peer companies. d) Amortization of debt issuance costs. Debt issuance costs represent costs associated with the issuance of revolving credit facilities and convertible senior notes. The costs include underwriting fees, original issue discount, ticking fees, and legal fees. These non-cash expenses are not considered by management to reflect the core cash-generating performance of the business and therefore are excluded from our non-GAAP results. e) RDS restructuring. We excluded from our non-GAAP results the nonrecurring restructuring charges related to the wind down of the Company’s Medimat Robotic Dispensing System (“RDS”) product line. For the period ended June 30, 2024, those charges consisted primarily of inventory write-down, severance and other related expenses. These expenses are unrelated to our ongoing operations and we believe that excluding these expenses provides more meaningful comparisons of the financial results to our historical operations and forward-looking guidance, and to the financial results of peer companies. f) Executives transition costs. We excluded from our non-GAAP results the transition costs associated with the departure of a certain executive officer, primarily consisting of severance expenses. These expenses are unrelated to our ongoing operations and we do not expect them to occur in the ordinary course of business. We believe that excluding these expenses provides more meaningful comparisons of the financial results to our historical operations and forward-looking guidance, and to the financial results of peer companies. g) Legal and regulatory expenses. We excluded from our non-GAAP results certain non-recurring legal and regulatory expenses, representing settlement amounts, related to certain claims of non-compliance with our government contracts that are outside of the ordinary course of our business. We believe that excluding these amounts provides more meaningful comparisons of the financial results to our historical operations and forward-looking guidance, and to the financial results of peer companies. h) Management severance costs. We excluded from our non-GAAP results the severance expense of certain senior management associated with the restructuring of our senior leadership team. We believe that excluding these expenses provides more meaningful comparisons of the financial results to our historical operations and forward-looking guidance, and to the financial results of peer companies.

Management adjusts for the above items because management believes that, in general, these items possess one or more of the following characteristics: their magnitude and timing is largely outside of Omnicell’s control; they are unrelated to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course; they are unusual and we do not expect them to occur in the ordinary course of business; or they are non-operational or non-cash expenses involving stock compensation plans or other items.

We believe that the presentation of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, non-GAAP EBITDA, and non-GAAP EBITDA margin is warranted for several reasons:

a) Such non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional analytical tool for understanding Omnicell’s financial performance by excluding the impact of items which may obscure trends in the core operating results of the business. b) Since we have historically reported non-GAAP results to the investment community, we believe the inclusion of non-GAAP numbers provides consistency and enhances investors’ ability to compare our performance across financial reporting periods. c) These non-GAAP financial measures are employed by management in its own evaluation of performance and are utilized in financial and operational decision-making processes, such as budget planning and forecasting. d) These non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparisons to the operating results of other companies in our industry, which also use non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results (although these companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than Omnicell does), thus enhancing the perspective of investors who wish to utilize such comparisons in their analysis of our performance.

