Press Releases

OmniAb to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 6

July 16, 2025 
EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$OABI #OABI--OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) will report financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, and will hold a conference call that same day beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.



Conference Call and Webcast Information

What:

 OmniAb conference call to discuss second quarter 2025 financial results and business updates

 

 

Date:

 Wednesday, August 6, 2025

 

 

Time:

 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

 

 

Phone:

U.S. (800) 549 8228

 

International (289) 819 1520

 

Conference ID is 93102

 

 

Webcast:

Live and replay webcast of the call with slides will be available here.

About OmniAb®

OmniAb licenses cutting edge discovery research technology to pharmaceutical and biotech companies and academic institutions to enable the discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Our technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and is designed to quickly identify optimal antibodies and other target-binding proteins for our partners’ drug development efforts. At the heart of the OmniAb platform is something we call Biological Intelligence™, which powers the immune systems of our proprietary, engineered transgenic animals to create optimized antibody candidates for human therapeutics. We believe the OmniAb animals comprise the most diverse host systems available in the industry. Our suite of technologies and methods, including computational antigen design and immunization methods, paired with high-throughput single B cell phenotypic screening and mining of next-generation sequencing datasets with custom algorithms, is used to identify fully-human antibodies with exceptional performance and developability characteristics. We provide our partners both integrated end-to-end capabilities and highly customizable offerings, which address critical industry challenges and provide optimized discovery solutions. Our business model aligns scientific and economic interests of our partners through structured agreements that generally include upfront/access fees, service revenue, milestones and royalties on commercial sales.

For more information, please visit www.omniab.com.


Contacts

OmniAb, Inc.
investors@OmniAb.com
X @OmniAbTech

Alliance Advisors IR
Yvonne Briggs
ybriggs@allianceadvisors.com
(310) 691-7100

Earnings
OmniAb
