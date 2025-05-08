OmniAb Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Conference Call with Slides Begins at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Today

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and provided operating and partner program updates.

“We have started the year with robust deal flow, including both platform and asset-based deals. Our business remains strong as our diversified pipeline of partner programs is progressing with recent and expected new clinical entrants and data readouts,” said Matt Foehr, Chief Executive Officer of OmniAb. “Today we announced the xPloration® Partner Access Program for OmniAb partners, enhancing the scalability of our technology platforms and creating new business opportunities that we believe will be accretive to both earnings and cash flow in short- and long-term. This initiative furthers our mission to push the frontiers of discovery technologies along with our focus on creating value for our partners and our stakeholders. As we look ahead, our 2025 outlook remains on track with our commitment to running an efficient and leverageable business.”

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was $4.2 million, compared with $3.8 million for the same period in 2024, with the increase primarily due to the recognition of a $1.0 million Phase 1 milestone payment and higher license fees, partially offset by lower service revenue.

Research and development expense was $12.6 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared with $14.6 million for the same period in 2024, with the decrease primarily due to lower share-based compensation expense and lower external expenses associated with our small-molecule ion channel programs and technology development. General and administrative expense was $7.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared with $8.3 million for the same period in 2024, with the decrease primarily due to lower legal fees and share-based compensation expense.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $18.2 million, or $0.17 per share, compared with a net loss of $19.0 million, or $0.19 per share, for the same period in 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, OmniAb had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $43.6 million.

2025 Financial Guidance

OmniAb affirms guidance for 2025 revenue to be in the range of $20 million to $25 million, and revises operating expense guidance to be in the range of $85 million to $90 million from the previous range of $90 million to $95 million. In addition, OmniAb continues to expect 2025 cash use to be lower than cash use in 2024. Cash use in 2024 was $38.9 million, excluding the 2024 ATM issuance. The 2025 full year effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 0%.

First Quarter 2025 and Recent Business Highlights

During the first quarter of 2025, OmniAb entered into three new platform license agreements including the Wyss Institute at Harvard University, Takis Biotech S.r.l. and Orion Corporation.

OmniAb entered into a research collaboration and license agreement with Orion Corporation to discover and generate an antibody-based compound for a specific ion-channel target. Under the terms of the agreement, OmniAb will receive an upfront payment of $250,000 and is eligible to receive service payments. OmniAb is also eligible to receive development, regulatory and commercialization milestone payments totaling to over $55 million. OmniAb will receive low- to mid-single digit tiered royalties on net sales, should the program reach commercialization.

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had 95 active partners and 378 active programs, including 33 OmniAb-derived programs in clinical development or being commercialized.

Post-quarter close, OmniAb entered into an asset-based sale with Angelini Pharma for a small molecule Kv7.2 program. OmniAb will receive an upfront payment of $3 million, and potential milestones of over $170 million and royalties.

In addition, OmniAb launched the offering of xPloration to existing partners through a Partner Access Program. xPloration is a high-throughput single B-cell screening instrument that leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence to address challenges in primary B-cell screening with traditional methods, such as limited antibody diversity and lengthy processes. We believe it offers a competitive edge over current market offerings for B-cell screening with unmatched screening throughput, superior hit recovery, exceptional ease-of-use and reliability. OmniAb will showcase xPloration at the 21st Annual PEGS Boston Summit, taking place May 12-16 at the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport.

First quarter 2025 and recent partner and business highlights include the following:

IMVT-1402

Immunovant announced that potentially registrational trials for IMVT-1402 are currently enrolling patients in four indications: myasthenia gravis (MG), chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), Graves’ disease (GD) and difficult-to-treat rheumatoid arthritis.

A fifth potentially registrational trial for Sjogren’s disease is planned to begin in the summer of 2025. Additionally, a proof-of-concept study has been initiated in a sixth indication, cutaneous lupus erythematosus.

Batoclimab

Immunovant announced positive study results for batoclimab in MG and CIDP. The pivotal study in MG met its primary endpoint, showing a change from baseline in the Myasthenia Gravis Activities of Daily Living score in the acetylcholine receptor antibody positive population at 12 weeks. The 680mg dose arm showed a 5.6-point improvement with a 74% mean immunoglobulin G (IgG) reduction, while the 340mg dose arm showed a 4.7-point improvement with a 64% mean IgG reduction.

Initial CIDP results from Period 1, following standard-of-care washout, demonstrated a mean improvement in the adjusted Inflammatory Neuropathy Cause and Treatment (aINCAT) disability score of 1.8 across study arms. An 84% responder rate (with response defined as an aINCAT improvement ≥1) was observed among all patients whose IgG was reduced by ≥70%.

In both batoclimab studies, deeper IgG reductions correlated with better clinical outcomes across a range of assessments and timepoints.

Immunovant expects to announce additional data for batoclimab in GD, including six-month remission data, this summer. Additionally, top-line results for batoclimab from potentially registrational Phase 3 trials in thyroid eye disease are expected in the second half of 2025.

Sugemalimab

CStone Pharmaceuticals announced the submission of a Type II variation application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for sugemalimab, seeking approval for the treatment of unresectable stage III non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in patients who have not progressed following platinum-based chemoradiotherapy. This is CStone’s second regulatory submission for sugemalimab to the EMA, following its 2024 approval for metastatic NSCLC.

TEV-53408

Teva Pharmaceuticals initiated a Phase 2 trial of TEV-53408 in adults with celiac disease. The primary efficacy objective is to assess the ability of TEV-53408 to attenuate gluten-induced enteropathy. Additional objectives include the safety assessment of TEV-53408.

RNDO- 564

Rondo Therapeutics published preclinical data for RNDO-564, a CD28 x Nectin-4 bispecific antibody for bladder cancer, in the Journal of Immunotherapy of Cancer. In vitro studies demonstrated that RNDO-564 enhanced T-cell activation and cytotoxicity against Nectin-4 positive tumor cells. The antibody demonstrated significant tumor regression in tumor-bearing mouse models, both alone and with an immune checkpoint inhibitor. Favorable pharmacokinetic and tolerability profiles were observed in non-human primates.

OmniAb recently appointed Philip J. Gotwals, Ph.D., and Steve Crouse to its Board of Directors. Dr. Gotwals, with 30 years of biopharmaceutical experience in R&D, business development, product development, and therapeutic area strategy, along with Mr. Crouse, who brings over 20 years of expertise in life sciences sales and marketing, product development, business development, and general management, will help advance the Company’s strategic initiatives.

OmniAb reported that partners presented data on nine OmniAb derived molecules at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2025, held April 25-30. These presentations showcased clinical trial designs, as well as data across various preclinical and clinical studies.

The Company also expects that multiple partners will be presenting data from programs developed with OmniAb technology at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting taking place May 30 - June 3, 2025.

Conference Call and Webcast

OmniAb management will host a conference call with accompanying slides today beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss this announcement and answer questions. To participate via telephone, please dial (800) 549 8228 using the conference ID 96760. Slides, as well as the live and replay webcast of the call, are available at https://investors.omniab.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

[Tables Follow]

OMNIAB, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,892 $ 27,598 Short-term investments 32,703 31,836 Accounts receivable, net 6,478 5,272 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,505 3,432 Total current assets 53,578 68,138 Intangible assets, net 134,833 138,060 Goodwill 83,979 83,979 Property and equipment, net 14,711 15,492 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,239 17,789 Restricted cash 560 560 Other long-term assets 1,282 1,540 Total assets $ 306,182 $ 325,558 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,933 $ 2,297 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,582 6,141 Current contingent liabilities 353 531 Current deferred revenue 1,726 2,337 Current operating lease liabilities 3,813 3,782 Total current liabilities 11,407 15,088 Long-term contingent liabilities 297 953 Deferred income taxes, net 2,208 2,314 Long-term operating lease liabilities 18,666 19,382 Long-term deferred revenue — 117 Other long-term liabilities 88 86 Total liabilities 32,666 37,940 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; no shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 122,134,941 and 121,599,488 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 12 12 Additional paid-in capital 393,096 388,979 Accumulated other comprehensive income 8 27 Accumulated deficit (119,600 ) (101,400 ) Total stockholders’ equity 273,516 287,618 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 306,182 $ 325,558

OMNIAB, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Revenue: License and milestone revenue $ 2,021 $ 716 Service revenue 1,945 2,766 Royalty revenue 188 319 Total revenue 4,154 3,801 Operating expenses: Research and development 12,602 14,551 General and administrative 7,915 8,337 Amortization of intangibles 3,228 3,412 Other operating expense (income), net (747 ) 54 Total operating expenses 22,998 26,354 Loss from operations (18,844 ) (22,553 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income 537 975 Other income, net 1 — Total other income (expense), net 538 975 Loss before income taxes (18,306 ) (21,578 ) Income tax benefit 106 2,617 Net loss $ (18,200 ) $ (18,961 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.19 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 105,622 100,755

