Omios Biologics Selected for the Paris Saclay Cancer Cluster BOOST Program, Accelerating Clinical Development of its Precision Oncolytic Virus Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — July 2, 2026 — Omios Biologics today announced its selection for the Paris Saclay Cancer Cluster (PSCC) BOOST Program, joining a European oncology biocluster designed to accelerate the translation of breakthrough science into clinically and industrially actionable innovation. The selection provides Omios with access to world-class translational expertise, clinical collaborators, advanced technology platforms, and strategic industry partnerships that will accelerate the clinical development of its next-generation precision oncolytic virus platform.

Established as part of France's France 2030 initiative, the Paris Saclay Cancer Cluster brings together leading cancer research centres, hospitals, technology platforms, pharmaceutical companies, investors and entrepreneurs, providing high-potential oncology start-ups with access to the expertise, infrastructure and partnerships needed to advance towards key value-creating milestones.

“We are delighted to welcome Omios Biologics to the PSCC BOOST Program,” said Benjamin Garel, CEO, Paris Saclay Cancer Cluster. “Omios’ innovative approach to precision oncolytic virotherapy further enriches the diversity of therapeutic and technological approaches supported within the PSCC ecosystem. Our mission is to help promising oncology innovators accelerate their development by connecting them with the right scientific, clinical, technological and industrial expertise. We look forward to supporting Omios as the company advances its biomarker-guided platform towards clinical development.”

Omios is developing a first-in-class, biomarker-guided oncolytic virus platform for patients with solid tumors. Its proprietary biomarker platform is designed to improve patient selection, enhance therapeutic efficacy and safety, and de-risk drug development from translational research through late-stage clinical trials and market access. Unlike many other oncolytic virus approaches that rely on intratumoral injection or attenuated viral backbones, Omios' platform is designed for systemic administration and precision targeting. Omios' therapies address patient populations with significant unmet medical needs, particularly the 80% of patients with immunologically "cold" solid tumors who are unresponsive to current immune checkpoint inhibitors.

"Joining the Paris Saclay Cancer Cluster represents an important milestone in Omios' evolution into a global Biotech company," said Aldo Pourchet, DVM, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Omios Biologics. "The PSCC provides access to exceptional scientific and clinical expertise, advanced translational resources, and strategic partnerships that will help accelerate the clinical development of our platform. Combined with our recent collaboration with City of Hope and our manufacturing partnership with XDemics, we are building the scientific, clinical, and operational foundation needed to advance our pipeline toward the clinic. We are also proud to be the only U.S.-based biotechnology company selected in this BOOST cohort. This recognition validates the scientific innovation behind our platform and reinforces the promise of our platform for patients with difficult-to-treat solid tumors.”

Earlier this year, Omios entered into a research collaboration with City of Hope, one of the largest and most respected cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, to evaluate its next-generation oncolytic virus platform in solid tumors. The company has also established a strategic partnership with XDemics to optimize manufacturing processes, reducing production costs by more than 50% while supporting future clinical and commercial scale-up.

Beyond oncology, Omios recently launched the Omios Discovery Engine, an AI-powered discovery platform that integrates wet-lab validation and leverages viral evolution and systems biology to identify novel therapeutic targets and treatment strategies across multiple disease areas, beginning with immunology and inflammation.

About Omios Biologics

Founded in 2023, Omios Biologics is a California-based computational biotechnology company developing a computational therapeutic discovery platform. The company utilizes the Omios Discovery Engine (ODE) to map disease vulnerabilities against the viral interactome and identify therapeutically actionable targets.

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Bruno Larida

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