Omeros Corporation Announces Upcoming Presentations Detailing Outcomes of Narsoplimab Treatment for TA-TMA Under an Expanded Access Program

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omeros Corporation (Nasdaq: OMER) today announced two presentations that will be featured at the 2025 Tandem Meetings – the Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of the American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy and the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research, to be held February 12-15, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii.





Both presentations report real world outcomes from patients with hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA) treated with narsoplimab supplied by Omeros under an expanded access program, also referred to as compassionate use.

The first reports overall survival of 128 allogeneic transplant patients with TA-TMA treated with narsoplimab under the expanded access program and will be featured as a podium presentation by Michelle Schoettler, M.D., Assistant Professor of Pediatric Oncology and Hematopoietic Cellular Therapy at Emory University School of Medicine.

The second reports on a single-center cohort of adult TA-TMA patients who were treated with narsoplimab after failing eculizumab treatment. The abstract will be featured in a poster session and presented by Piyatida Chumnumsiriwath, M.D., of the Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation and Cellular Therapy Program at the University of California, Irvine.

The presentation abstracts are available now on the Tandem Meetings website. Details of the presentations and links to each abstract follow:

Narsoplimab Treatment for Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Associated Thrombotic Microangiopathy – Real World Outcomes from an Expanded Access Program

Presentation Session: Toxicity and Supportive Care (Oral Abstract Session D)

Date: Thursday, February 13, 2025

Presentation Time: 3:15 - 3:30 p.m. HST

Location: Ballroom A (HCC)

Presenting Author: Michelle Schoettler, M.D.

Abstract Link

Narsoplimab for Refractory Transplantation-Associated Thrombotic Microangiopathy in Adult Patients Receiving Allogeneic Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation

Poster Session: Late Effects, Quality of Life and Accelerated Aging

Date: Thursday, February 13, 2025

Presentation Time: 6:45 - 7:45 p.m. HST

Location: Exhibit Hall 3 (HCC)

Presenting Author: Piyatida Chumnumsiriwath, M.D.

Abstract Link

The poster and presentation materials are expected to be made available on Omeros’ website at investor.omeros.com shortly after the meeting presentations.

About Narsoplimab

Narsoplimab, also known as “OMS721,” is an investigational fully human monoclonal antibody targeting mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease-2 (MASP-2), a novel pro-inflammatory protein target and the effector enzyme of the lectin pathway of complement. Importantly, inhibition of MASP-2 has been demonstrated to leave intact the antibody-dependent classical complement activation pathway, which is a critical component of the acquired immune response to infection. A biologics license application (BLA) is pending before the FDA for use of narsoplimab in the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA). Omeros will resubmit the BLA for narsoplimab in TA-TMA followed by our planned submission of the corresponding European marketing authorisation application (MAA) in 2025. FDA has granted narsoplimab breakthrough therapy and orphan drug designations for TA-TMA and orphan drug status for the prevention (inhibition) of complement-mediated thrombotic microangiopathies. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted orphan drug designation to narsoplimab for treatment in hematopoietic stem-cell transplant.

About Hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA)

Hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA) is a significant and often lethal complication of stem cell transplantation. This condition is a systemic, multifactorial disorder caused by endothelial cell damage induced by conditioning regimens, immunosuppressant therapies, infection, graft-versus-host disease, and other factors associated with stem cell transplantation. Endothelial damage, which activates the lectin pathway of complement, plays a central role in the development of TA-TMA. The condition occurs in both autologous and allogeneic transplants but is more common in the allogeneic population. In the United States and Europe, approximately 30,000 allogeneic transplants are performed annually. Recent reports in both adult and pediatric allogeneic stem cell transplant populations have found an approximately 40-percent incidence of TA-TMA, and high-risk features may be present in up to 80 percent of these patients. In severe cases of TA-TMA, mortality can exceed 90 percent and, even in those who survive, long-term renal sequalae (e.g., dialysis) are common. There is no approved therapy or standard of care for TA-TMA.

About Omeros Corporation

Omeros is an innovative biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market and orphan indications targeting immunologic disorders, including complement-mediated diseases and cancers, as well as addictive and compulsive disorders. Omeros’ lead MASP-2 inhibitor narsoplimab targets the lectin pathway of complement and is the subject of a biologics license application pending before FDA for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy. Omeros’ long-acting MASP-2 inhibitor OMS1029 has successfully completed Phase 1 single- and multiple-ascending dose clinical studies. Zaltenibart, Omeros’ inhibitor of MASP-3, the key activator of the alternative pathway of complement, is advancing toward Phase 3 clinical trials for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and complement 3 glomerulopathy. Funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, Omeros’ lead phosphodiesterase 7 inhibitor OMS527 is in clinical development for the treatment of cocaine use disorder. Omeros also is advancing a broad portfolio of five novel cellular and molecular immuno-oncology programs. For more information about Omeros and its programs, visit www.omeros.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections for such statements.

