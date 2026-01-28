Omeros Announces First Commercial Sales of YARTEMLEA®

— Initial Orders Received and Fulfilled from Multiple Transplant Centers, with YARTEMLEA Now Administered to Both Adult and Pediatric Patients with TA-TMA —

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) today announced that the first commercial shipments of YARTEMLEA® (narsoplimab-wuug) to its distributors were completed last week, with orders from transplant centers beginning that same day. Both adult and pediatric patients with stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA) are now receiving YARTEMLEA, including patients who have recently failed prior off-label C5-inhibitor regimens, in both hospital and outpatient settings.

YARTEMLEA is the first and only approved therapy for TA-TMA, an often-fatal complication of stem cell transplantation driven by activation of the lectin pathway of complement. YARTEMLEA, which was approved by the U.S. FDA on December 23, 2025, selectively inhibits MASP-2, the effector enzyme of the lectin pathway, blocking the pathway’s activation while preserving classical and alternative complement functions important for host defense against infection. YARTEMLEA is approved for use in adults and in children ages two years and older.

TA-TMA can occur following both autologous and allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, with substantially higher prevalence following allogeneic transplant. Approximately 30,000 allogeneic transplants are performed annually in the United States and Europe. Recent studies estimate that TA-TMA develops in up to 56 percent of allogeneic transplant recipients, though the condition is thought to be frequently under-recognized, and timely diagnosis can be a key factor in outcomes.

A marketing authorization application for YARTEMLEA for the treatment of TA-TMA is currently under review by the European Medicines Agency with a decision expected in mid-2026.

About Omeros Corporation

Omeros is an innovative biotechnology company that discovers, develops, and commercializes first-in-class small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market and orphan indications, with particular emphasis on complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive or compulsive disorders. Omeros’ lead lectin pathway inhibitor YARTEMLEA® (narsoplimab-wuug), which inhibits the pathway’s effector enzyme MASP-2, is FDA-approved and commercially available in the U.S. for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA) in adult and pediatric patients ages two years and older. A marketing authorization application for YARTEMLEA in TA-TMA is currently under review by the European Medicines Agency. OMS1029, Omeros’ long-acting MASP-2 inhibitor, has successfully completed Phase 1 clinical trials.

Under a recently announced asset purchase and licensing agreement, Novo Nordisk acquired global rights to zaltenibart (formerly OMS906), a MASP-3 inhibitor in clinical development for PNH and other alternative pathway indications, along with associated intellectual property and related assets. Omeros’ pipeline also includes OMS527, a phosphodiesterase 7 inhibitor in clinical development for cocaine use disorder and fully funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, as well as a growing portfolio of novel molecular and cellular oncology programs. For more information about Omeros and its programs, visit www.omeros.com.

About YARTEMLEA®

YARTEMLEA® (narsoplimab-wuug), is the first and only approved inhibitor of the lectin pathway of complement. YARTEMLEA, a fully human monoclonal antibody, inhibits mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease-2 (MASP-2), the effector enzyme of the lectin pathway. In hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA), MASP-2 inhibition prevents lectin pathway-mediated cellular injury, including endothelial damage in small blood vessels, and thrombus formation. By selectively blocking activation of the lectin pathway, YARTEMLEA preserves classical and alternative pathway activity, including functions essential to the adaptive immune response.

YARTEMLEA is approved by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of TA-TMA in adults and in children ages two years and older. A marketing authorization application for YARTEMLEA for TA-TMA is under review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

YARTEMLEA has received breakthrough therapy and orphan drug designations from the FDA for TA-TMA, and the EMA has granted it orphan drug designation in hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation.

Important Safety Information for YARTEMLEA®

Contraindications

None.

Warnings and Precautions

Serious and life-threatening infections have occurred in patients treated with YARTEMLEA.

In clinical trials in patients with TA-TMA, serious infections (regardless of causality) were reported in 36% (10/28) of patients receiving YARTEMLEA. Reported serious infections included sepsis, viral infections, pneumonia, bacteremia, fungal infection, gastroenteritis, respiratory tract infection, and urosepsis.

If YARTEMLEA is administered to patients with active infections, monitor closely for worsening infection and treat promptly.

Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reactions (≥20%), regardless of causality or relatedness to YARTEMLEA, were viral infections, sepsis, hemorrhage, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, neutropenia, pyrexia, fatigue, and hypokalemia.

To report suspected adverse reactions, contact Omeros Corporation at 1-844-YARTEM1 (1-844-927-8361), or contact FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or through FDA MedWatch.

Please see Full Prescribing Information for YARTEMLEA.

About Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant-Associated Thrombotic Microangiopathy

Hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA) is a severe and often-fatal complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation in adults and children. TA-TMA is driven by systemic endothelial injury triggered by conditioning regimens, immunosuppressants, infection, graft-versus-host disease, and other transplant-related factors, with activation of the lectin pathway of complement playing a central role in disease pathogenesis.

TA-TMA can occur following both autologous and allogeneic transplant, with higher prevalence after allogeneic procedures. Approximately 30,000 allogeneic transplants are performed annually in the U.S. and Europe. Recent studies estimate that TA-TMA develops in up to 56 percent of allogeneic transplant recipients. Mortality in severe TA-TMA can exceed 90 percent, and survivors frequently face long-term renal complications, including dialysis dependence.

YARTEMLEA® is the only approved treatment for TA-TMA.

