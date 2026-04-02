Olympus Corporation of the Americas Announces Leadership Change

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Corporation of the Americas (OCA), a global MedTech company committed to advancing endoscopy-enabled care, today announced a leadership transition effective April 1, 2026, as part of a new global corporate strategy and operating model.

Richard Reynolds, formerly President of the Olympus America Inc. (OAI) Medical Systems Group, has assumed the leadership role as Regional President of Olympus in the Americas, and Julien Sauvagnargues, who previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of OCA, has decided to leave Olympus.

As part of its new operating model, Olympus streamlined leadership operations with the appointment of one president for each of the company's five global regions, all of whom report to Bob White, Director, Representative Executive Officer, President and Chief Executive Officer at Olympus Corporation.

Richard Reynolds joined Olympus in 1995, holding leadership positions in the U.K., Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He moved to the U.S. in 2011 to join OCA, where he held senior roles including Executive Vice President of Sales, Group Vice President of Commercial Operations and Service and, most recently, President of the OAI Medical Systems Group.

"I've had the privilege of working closely with Julien to champion key initiatives and foster a culture of collaboration and innovation across the Americas. I want to thank him for his guidance and counsel during this important transition," Reynolds said. "Olympus is positioned to set the standard for the next generation of endoscopy-enabled care through strategies such as integrating breakthrough technologies like AI and robotics into our portfolio. I'm excited to build on my experience guiding our sales and operations teams to lead that effort in the Americas."

"During my tenure at Olympus, I was fortunate to work with many talented colleagues who helped guide the company through periods of transition and transformation, and for that, I'm thankful. Together, we truly embraced Olympus' evolution into a purely MedTech company," Sauvagnargues said. "I was fortunate to work closely with Richard and build a strong partnership that was instrumental in driving progress. His extensive experience with our medical technologies will provide the Americas with steady leadership through this next chapter of Olympus' history."

As of March 2026, Bob White sits on the board of directors for AdvaMed, a U.S. MedTech trade association, a position formerly held by Julien Sauvagnargues.

"I'd like to thank Julien for his steady leadership that fostered a culture of excellence across the Americas as Olympus made the transition to a purely global MedTech company, and I welcome Richard whose expertise and passion will no doubt help continue guiding the Americas as we implement our new strategy," said White. "Olympus' new corporate strategy will streamline operations and define our focus and the actions needed to thrive in an ever-changing MedTech environment. Our simplified structure will enable regional leaders to efficiently implement a global business strategy allowing Olympus to innovate more quickly to serve physicians and their patients."

About Olympus



At Olympus, we are committed to Our Purpose of making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling. As a global medical technology company, we partner with healthcare professionals to provide innovative solutions and services for early detection, diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment, aiming to improve patient outcomes by elevating the standard of care in targeted disease states.

For more than 100 years, Olympus has pursued a goal of contributing to society by producing products designed with the purpose of delivering optimal outcomes for its customers around the world. For more information, visit the Olympus website and follow the Olympus LinkedIn account.

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SOURCE Olympus Corporation of the Americas