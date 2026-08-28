Olympus Announces U.S. and Canada Launch of POWERSEAL™ Open Extended Jaw Sealer/Divider

The Newest Design in the POWERSEAL Advanced Bipolar Surgical Energy Portfolio Offers Additional Option for Open Surgery

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Corporation (Olympus), a global MedTech company, today announced full commercial launch in the U.S. and Canada of the POWERSEAL™ Open Extended Jaw Sealer/Divider indicated for use in key surgical specialties that include colorectal, gynecological, thoracic, urological and vascular.

The POWERSEAL Open Extended Jaw Sealer/Divider is designed to be fully operable with one hand for most surgeons, freeing up the other hand for other critical tasks during procedures. The device's design supports secure grasping and coagulation at the tipi and ergonomic comfort that helps reduce hand fatigue and promotes ease of use for the surgeon:

Confident Vessel Sealing: Indicated for sealing vessels up to and including 7mm in diameter, including pulmonary vessels, tissue bundles, and lymphatics ii , with a jaw coating designed to minimize tissue sticking iii





Indicated for sealing vessels up to and including 7mm in diameter, including pulmonary vessels, tissue bundles, and lymphatics , with a jaw coating designed to minimize tissue sticking Multifunctional Design: Jaw configuration that supports effective dissection with a curved and tapered tip that supports access to and visualization of target tissue in tight spaces i

Jaw configuration that supports effective dissection with a curved and tapered tip that supports access to and visualization of target tissue in tight spaces Ergonomic Comfort: Proximally located rotation wheel supports single-hand use with smooth frictionless rotation; less squeeze force is required to close the jaws and actuate the cut blade.i,iv

Across surgical specialties and open surgical procedures, the POWERSEAL™ Open Extended Jaw Sealer/Divider offers clinical value such as reliable vessel sealing up to and including 7mm in diameter.ii

"The benefits of the POWERSEAL Open Extended Jaw are immediately noticeable. The heat spread around the jaws is minimal, which helps keep the energy focused within the tissue held in the jaws during activation," said Dr. Karim Alavi, Director, Colon and Rectal Surgery Fellowship, UMass Memorial Medical Center. "The instrument combines an ergonomic design that fits comfortably and naturally in your hand with very good sealing and cutting performance."

The POWERSEAL Open Extended Jaw Sealer/Divider joins the POWERSEAL 5mm portfolio. All are powered by the ESG-410™ Surgical Energy Platform, which offers monopolar, standard bipolar, advanced bipolar, ultrasonic, and hybrid energy modes. The POWERSEAL Open Extended Jaw Sealer/Divider is also compatible with the ESG-400 platform.

"Olympus is excited to launch the latest addition to its POWERSEAL portfolio that delivers precision and efficiency during open procedures," said Kanichi Matsumoto, Corporate Officer, Surgical Business Head, Olympus. "The POWERSEAL Open Extended Jaw Sealer/Divider was designed for ergonomic comfort and to minimize hand movement during procedures to allow surgeons to focus on what matters most: Their patient."

Olympus will feature the POWERSEAL Open Extended Jaw Sealer/Divider at a series of upcoming medical conferences:

International Federation for the Surgery of Obesity and Metabolic Disorders, World Congress, Sept. 1-4 in Toronto, ON

The Canadian Surgery Forum, Sept. 16-19 in Halifax, NS

The American College of Surgeons Clinical Congress 2026, Sept. 26-29 in Washington D.C.

CanSAGE 2026, Oct. 1-3 in Quebec City, QC.

For more information about the Olympus surgical energy portfolio visit the POWERSEAL and ESG-410 product pages.

The POWERSEAL™ Open Extended Jaw Sealer/Divider (PSOEJ) is a bipolar electrosurgical instrument indicated for use in open surgical procedures where ligation and division of vessels, tissue bundles, and lymphatics is desired. The PSOEJ device is intended for single use only and re-sterilization is not advised due to risks such as cross-contamination and excessive wear and degradation. PSOEJ has not been shown to be effective for tubal sterilization or tubal coagulation for sterilization procedures. Consult with a qualified professional prior to utilizing PSOEJ on patients who have electronic implants to avoid possible hazard. For complete indications, contraindications, warnings, and cautions, please reference the full Instructions for Use (IFU) that accompanies the products.

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For more than 100 years, Olympus has pursued a goal of contributing to society by producing products designed with the purpose of delivering optimal outcomes for its customers around the world. For more information, visit the Olympus website and follow the Olympus LinkedIn account.

For questions or additional information, please contact:



Edward Sieger



Olympus Corporation



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Email: edward.sieger@olympus.com



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____________________ i Data on file with Olympus (DN0067230) ii Data on file with Olympus (DN0067640, DN0067559) iii Data on file with Olympus (DN0070939) iv Data on file with Olympus (DN0068748)

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