Okomera Announces a Commercial Agreement With Servier to Use Its Tumor Miniaturization Technology for Cancer Research

Okomera reaches a key milestone in its industrial rollout with the first commercial installation of its integrated platform, combining hardware, software and biology, in the laboratories of an international pharmaceutical group.

Servier will use Okomera’s technology to evaluate new therapeutic approaches in oncology and immuno-oncology.

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Okomera--Okomera, a TechBio company pioneering personalized cancer care through a proprietary technology platform combining tumor mini-avatars, microfluidics, and AI-powered imaging, today announced the signing of a commercial agreement with Servier, an independent international pharmaceutical group, to use its technology in the development of new cancer treatments.

With more than 90% of oncology drug candidates never reaching the market, identifying early on the therapeutic approaches most likely to succeed is a critical challenge for the pharmaceutical industry. Okomera’s technology helps precisely reduce this attrition, by steering development toward candidates that demonstrated real, measurable activity against tumors.

This collaboration marks an important milestone for Okomera, which is signing its first commercial agreement with an international pharmaceutical group. Under the terms of the agreement, Servier will operate Okomera’s platform fully independently. Its teams will be able to generate standardized spheroid cultures, assess the response of these “miniaturized tumor avatars” to potential treatments, and generate actionable data on key biological mechanisms to support the development of new therapies, notably for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma.

Nicolas Molinié, Group Leader Target Discovery at Servier, said: “Okomera’s technology allows us to easily generate standardized data from human tumor models. The integrated platform will help us better characterize treatment response mechanisms and identify faster the most promising therapeutic avenues."

Silvère Lucquin, CEO of Okomera, added: “We are particularly proud of this collaboration with Servier, which underscores the value of our platform in meeting the needs of both industry and research teams developing new therapies. This agreement is the result of several years of R&D efforts and reflects the growing adoption of our technology.”

Okomera deploys its technology across the entire therapeutic innovation value chain: from preclinical research, as with Servier, to clinical trials and patient care by clinicians. Using patient biopsies, its miniaturization technology reproduces tumor behavior and analyzes how tumors respond to different treatments. Designed as a decentralized laboratory, it delivers the capabilities of a state-of-the-art infrastructure within a single machine, enabling users to independently manage the entire workflow, from culture generation to actionable data production.

Today, nearly one in two oncology patients does not respond to their initial treatment. By placing patient biology at the heart of therapeutic decision-making, Okomera is paving the way for a new generation of precision medicine.

About Okomera

Okomera is a TechBio company pioneering functional precision oncology by placing each patient’s biological response at the center of treatment decisions. It has developed a proprietary platform combining microfluidics, tumor mini-avatars, and AI-powered imaging. Using real patient biopsy samples, Okomera’s miniaturization technology recreates tumor behavior and analyzes actual responses to treatment. Founded in 2020 as a spin-off from École Polytechnique and Institut Pasteur, the company aims to bring functional precision medicine into routine clinical practice so that every patient receives the most effective treatment from the outset. For more information: www.okomera.com.

Press contact for Okomera

Anne Rein

S&I | STRATEGIES & IMAGE

+33 6 03 35 92 05

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