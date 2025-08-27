OhioHealth Partners with bioMérieux as Newest Global Antimicrobial Stewardship Center of Excellence

OhioHealth is only the 4th to receive the designation in the country, and the first regional healthcare system.

SALT LAKE CITY and COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- bioMérieux, a world leader in in vitro diagnostics, is proud to announce Columbus, Ohio, based, not-for-profit healthcare system, OhioHealth and The OhioHealth Microbiology Laboratory is the nation's newest Antimicrobial Stewardship (AMS) Center of Excellence.

The bioMérieux AMS Center of Excellence initiative represents a unique set of health systems worldwide that share the same commitment as bioMérieux – to improve AMS and slow the spread of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), a growing global public health threat. This partnership recognizes the critical role of the laboratory in driving data-informed diagnostic practices to enhance patient care, advance infectious disease management, and accelerate the fight against AMR. OhioHealth is the first regional healthcare system in the AMS Center of Excellence network, covering more than 50 of the 88 counties in the state of Ohio.

This partnership illustrates OhioHealth's commitment to setting the national standard on patient safety and positive outcomes. Leaning into its core values of excellence and stewardship, this collaboration supports the overall mission to improve the health of those OhioHealth serves through exceptional healthcare for all.

"OhioHealth is a national leader, providing exceptional, high-quality care for each patient we have the honor of serving," said Andrea K. Smith, M.S., MB(ASCP)CM OhioHealth Senior Director, Laboratory Services. "For our system microbiology laboratory to be recognized as an Antimicrobial Stewardship (AMS) Center of Excellence by bioMérieux, it serves as validation for what we have passionately worked to achieve. We always put patients at the center of everything we do. By utilizing innovative technologies and best practices, we will continue to lead, ensuring our patients have the best possible outcomes."

No one is safe from AMR. By 2050, AMR is predicted to surpass cancer as the leading cause of death globally.1 Early and accurate diagnostic testing, the mission of the OhioHealth Microbiology Laboratory, plays a pivotal role in guiding appropriate antibiotic use, reducing unnecessary prescriptions, and improving patient outcomes. Economically, diagnostics can reduce healthcare costs by minimizing the use of broad-spectrum antibiotics and, most importantly, decreasing hospital stays and readmissions.

"Diagnostics are among the most powerful tools we have in the fight against AMR," said Jennifer Zinn, bioMérieux Executive Vice President of Clinical Operations. "Advancing AMS requires collaboration across the entire healthcare ecosystem—from clinicians, lab professionals, pharmacists, and beyond. We're honored to welcome OhioHealth to this global movement of forward-thinking health systems. By leveraging our collective expertise and embracing diagnostics-driven stewardship, we can accelerate meaningful change, harness innovation, and ultimately help improve patient outcomes."

Through the partnership, bioMérieux will provide its expertise in advanced diagnostic technologies, IT and lab automation, as well as training and quality management support. A dedicated bioMérieux Center of Excellence team will support OhioHealth with its unique AMS initiatives to optimize these high-value solutions to improve patient care and mitigate the spread of AMR.

ABOUT GLOBAL ANTIMICROBIAL STEWARDSHIP AND AMS CENTERS OF EXCELLENCE

In 2021, bioMérieux established the Antimicrobial Stewardship Centers of Excellence program to bring attention to the threat of antimicrobial resistance and to accelerate the impact that infectious diseases diagnostics have in facilitating antimicrobial stewardship and better patient care. OhioHealth is the fourth U.S. AMS Center of Excellence. In addition to OhioHealth, bioMérieux collaborates with 15 other leading hospitals across 13 countries to integrate innovative diagnostic solutions into AMS programs globally.

According to a landmark study published in The Lancet in 2022, as of 2019, an estimated 4.95 million annual deaths were associated with bacterial AMR, with 1.27 million deaths directly attributable to it.2 In the U.S., the impact of AMR is significant. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at least 2.8 million people in the U.S. acquire antibiotic-resistant infections each year, and more than 35,000 people die as a result. 3

To learn more about the AMS Centers of Excellence program, visit www.biomerieux.com/corp/en/our-offer/strategic-partnerships/ams-centers-of-excellence.html.

References:

O'Neill, Jim, Tackling drug-resistant infections globally: Final report and recommendations. Review on Antimicrobial Resistance. London, UK ., 2016 May Murray, Christopher J L et al. Global burden of bacterial antimicrobial resistance in 2019: a systematic analysis. The Lancet. 2022 Feb. Amin VP, Dhanani M, Patel J, Dhawan A, Mahesh G, Chenna VSH, Kyada S, Dekhne A, Desai HD. 2233. Burden of Bacterial Antimicrobial Resistance in United States in 2019: A Systematic Analysis. Open Forum Infect Dis. 2023 Nov 27;10(Suppl 2): ofad500.1855.

ABOUT BIOMÉRIEUX



Pioneering Diagnostics



A world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics for 60 years, bioMérieux is present in 45 countries and serves more than 160 countries with the support of a large network of distributors. In 2024, revenues reached €4.0 billion, with over 93% of sales outside of France. bioMérieux provides diagnostic solutions (systems, reagents, software and services) which determine the source of disease and contamination to improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. Its products are mainly used for diagnosing infectious diseases. They are also used for detecting microorganisms in agri-food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic products.

bioMérieux is listed on the Euronext Paris stock market.



Symbol: BIM – ISIN Code: FR0013280286



Reuters: BIOX.PA/Bloomberg: BIM.FP



Corporate website: www.biomerieux.com

ABOUT OHIOHEALTH



Based in Columbus, Ohio, OhioHealth is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit, charitable, healthcare outreach of the United Methodist Church.

Serving its communities since 1891, OhioHealth is a family of 35,000 associates, physicians and volunteers, and a network of 16 hospitals, three joint-venture hospitals, 200+ ambulatory sites and other health services spanning a 50-county area. It has been recognized by FORTUNE as one of the "100 Best Companies to Work For" 15 times since 2007. For more information, visit ohiohealth.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ohiohealth-partners-with-biomerieux-as-newest-global-antimicrobial-stewardship-center-of-excellence-302539195.html

SOURCE bioMérieux; OhioHealth