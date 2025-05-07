SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Oculis to Present at Upcoming May 2025 Investor Conferences

May 7, 2025 | 
ZUG, Switzerland, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS / ICX: OCS.IC) (“Oculis”), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on innovations addressing ophthalmic and neuro-ophthalmic diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that Oculis will be attending and presenting at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Bio€quity Europe
May 12-14, 2025; Bruges, Belgium
Company update by Riad Sherif, MD, Chief Executive Officer, on May 14 at 11am CET

Bank of America Healthcare Conference
May 13-15, 2025; Las Vegas, USA
Fireside chat with Sylvia Cheung, Chief Financial Officer, on May 14 at 3pm PT

H.C. Wainwright Annual BioConnect at Nasdaq
May 20, 2025; New York, USA
Company update by Sylvia Cheung, Chief Financial Officer, on May 20 at 9:30am ET

Stifel Virtual Ophthalmology Forum
May 27, 2025; Virtual
Fireside chat with Sylvia Cheung, Chief Financial Officer, on May 27 at 1pm ET

The Company will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conferences. Interested investors should contact their respective representative at the sponsoring institutions to request meetings.

Webcast links, when available, will be posted to the Oculis website on the Events & Presentation page under the Investors & Media section.

About Oculis

Oculis is a global biopharmaceutical company (Nasdaq: OCS; XICE: OCS) focused on innovations addressing ophthalmic and neuro-ophthalmic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Oculis’ highly differentiated pipeline of multiple innovative product candidates in development includes: OCS-01, a topical eye drop candidate for diabetic macular edema (DME); Privosegtor (OCS-05), a neuroprotective candidate for acute optic neuritis with potentially broad clinical applications in other neuro-ophthalmic diseases and Licaminlimab (OCS-02), a topical biologic anti-TNFα eye drop candidate for dry eye disease (DED). Headquartered in Switzerland with operations in the U.S. and Iceland, Oculis is led by an experienced management team with a successful track record and supported by leading international healthcare investors.

For more information, please visit: www.oculis.com

Oculis Contacts
Ms. Sylvia Cheung, CFO
sylvia.cheung@oculis.com

Investor Relations
LifeSci Advisors
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations
ICR Healthcare
Amber Fennell / David Daley / Sean Leous
oculis@icrhealthcare.com


