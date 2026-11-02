Oculis Appoints Experienced Life Sciences Leader Björn Tackenberg, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer to Advance Neurology Innovation

Björn Tackenberg, M.D. Ph.D. FEAN FAAN, Professor of Neurology, will lead Oculis’ global integrated scientific strategy supporting the advancement of Privosegtor and its expansion into new therapeutic applications

Aaron Tansy, M.D., appointed as Vice President, Development Franchise Head, Neurology, brings complementary expertise in neurology and global clinical development

ZUG, Switzerland, November 2, 2026 -- Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS; XICE: OCS) (“Oculis”), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on breakthrough innovations in neuro-ophthalmology and ophthalmology, today announced the appointment of Björn Tackenberg, M.D., Ph.D., FEAN, FAAN and Professor of Neurology as its new Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). Prof. Tackenberg will lead Oculis’ global integrated scientific strategy, research portfolio development and value creation, expansion into novel drug candidates, and related strategic scientific partnerships and external engagements. His initial priorities will focus on advancing Oculis’ lead asset Privosegtor through the PIONEER registrational program and evaluating its therapeutic potential in acute multiple sclerosis (MS) relapses and additional neurological indications.

Prof. Tackenberg joins Oculis from Roche, where he served as Head of Integrative Neuroscience & Medical Practice, encompassing clinical development plans and study design, biomarker development and evidence-generation strategies, and strategic partnerships with academic and scientific institutions. Previously, he served as Head of the Center of Neuroimmunology and Vice-Chair of the Department of Neurology at Marburg University in Germany from 2008 to 2019. During his tenure, he established a clinical trials unit that conducted more than 75 randomized controlled trials in autoimmune indications and a tertiary reference center for complex autoimmune treatments. As an experienced and successful industry leader, board-certified neurologist and physician-scientist, Prof. Tackenberg brings deep clinical and scientific expertise in MS, neuroimmunology, neurodegenerative and neuromuscular diseases. He has authored or co-authored over 135 original publications, as well as treatment guidelines for MS, myasthenia gravis and inflammatory neuropathies. His career bridges basic neuroscience and academic clinical neurology, translational research, pharmaceutical and biomarker development, and scientific and medical affairs. Prof. Tackenberg is a Fellow of both the European Academy of Neurology and the American Academy of Neurology.

Riad Sherif, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Oculis, said: “Oculis is building a world-leading neuro-ophthalmology and neurology franchise. We are exceptionally pleased to welcome Björn as Chief Scientific Officer and Aaron as Development Franchise Head, Neurology, as we advance Privosegtor through the PIONEER registrational program, and prepare to explore its potential in acute MS relapses and other neurological indications. Björn and Aaron bring highly complementary leadership across scientific strategy, development execution, and translational advancement. Their collective experience in neurology, neuroimmunology, neuromuscular and neurodegenerative diseases spanning academic research, clinical practice and pharmaceutical development will materially strengthen Oculis’ ability to translate emerging insights into new therapeutic opportunities.”

Björn Tackenberg, M.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Oculis, added: “I am excited to join Oculis at this pivotal time in the Company’s growth. Privosegtor is a highly promising innovation with the potential to advance neuroprotection, and the opportunity to help shape its development is invaluable. Building on the PIONEER program in neuro-ophthalmology, I look forward to working with the Oculis team and external scientific partners to explore Privosegtor’s potential in acute MS relapses and other neurological indications, translate research into meaningful evidence for patients, and evaluate new opportunities to address significant unmet needs for people living with neurological conditions.”

Aaron Tansy, M.D., recently joined Oculis as Vice President, Development Franchise Head, Neurology. A board-certified neurologist, Dr. Tansy brings clinical research and drug development experience spanning early-stage studies through commercial approval, including programs in MS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), autoimmune disorders and rare diseases. His experience includes global clinical development planning, Phase 1–3 trial design and execution, medical and safety oversight, and interactions with U.S. and European regulatory authorities from investigational applications through marketing submissions. He most recently served as Executive Medical Director, Clinical Development at PTC Therapeutics and previously held clinical development roles at Ovid Therapeutics and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

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About Privosegtor

Privosegtor, a novel peptoid small-molecule candidate that crosses the blood-brain and retinal barriers, has the potential to become the first neuroprotective therapy for optic neuritis (ON) and other neuro-ophthalmic and neuro-axonal diseases. Positive results from the ACUITY Phase 2 trial showed Privosegtor’s neuroprotective potential, as evidenced by improved visual function, corroborated by anatomical preservation of the retina, including the GCIPL and RNFL layers, and reduced neurofilament levels in the blood after an acute episode of optic neuritis. Consistent results were observed in animal models of glaucoma, optic neuritis and multiple sclerosis, where Privosegtor preserved retinal ganglion cells and was associated with improvements in mobility in the multiple sclerosis model.

Privosegtor has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation from the European Medicines Agency, as well as Orphan Drug designation from both agencies for ON. Privosegtor is currently being evaluated in Oculis’ PIONEER (Privosegtor Investigation in Optic Neuropathies Efficacy Evaluation Research) program, which includes two registrational trials in ON and one registrational trial in non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy.

Privosegtor is an investigational drug and has not received regulatory approval for commercial use in any country.

About Oculis

Oculis is a global biopharmaceutical company (Nasdaq: OCS; XICE: OCS) focused on breakthrough innovations to address significant unmet medical needs in neuro-ophthalmology and ophthalmology. Oculis’ highly differentiated late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on two core product candidates. Privosegtor is a breakthrough neuroprotective candidate in the PIONEER program, which consists of studies intended to support registration plans for treatment of optic neuropathies, including optic neuritis (ON) and non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION). Privosegtor also has potential to be developed for additional indications in other neuro-ophthalmic and neuro-axonal diseases. Licaminlimab is a novel, topical anti-TNFα in a registrational trial and is being developed with a genotype-based approach for treating patients with dry eye disease. Headquartered in Switzerland with operations in the U.S., Iceland and Switzerland, Oculis is led by an experienced management team with a successful track record and supported by leading international healthcare investors.

For more information, please visit: www.oculis.com

Contacts

Oculis Contact

Ms. Sylvia Cheung, CFO

sylvia.cheung@oculis.com

Investor Relations

LifeSci Advisors

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations

ICR Healthcare

Amber Fennell / David Daley / Sean Leous

oculis@icrhealthcare.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information. For example, statements regarding the potential benefits of the Company’s product candidates, including the potential for Privosegtor to become the first neuroprotective therapy for optic neuritis and other neuro-ophthalmic and neuro-axonal diseases and the potential for Licaminlimab to transform the treatment paradigm in dry eye disease with a precision medicine approach; the initiation, enrollment, timing, progress and results of current and future clinical trials; Oculis’ research and development programs, regulatory and business strategy; and Oculis’ future development plans, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Oculis and its management, are inherently uncertain and subject to risks, variability and contingencies, many of which are beyond Oculis’ control. Results from prior clinical trials may not be replicated in later clinical trials. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, assurance, prediction or definitive statement of a fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and/or expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Oculis’ annual report on Form 20-F and any other documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Oculis undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.