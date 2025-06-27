Ocular Therapeutix™ Unveils New Corporate Branding, Reflecting its Transformation to a Retina-Focused Company

The new branding showcases the Company's innovative vision for the future and mission to redefine the retina experience

BEDFORD, Mass., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL, “Ocular”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience, announced the launch of its new corporate branding and website today, marking the next milestone of the Company's transformation to a retina-focused company.

Ocular Therapeutix Logo





Designed with visual accessibility at its core, the logo is science-based, transformative, and joyful. The circular “O” represents the eye and the retina, while the full-spectrum color palette captures the vibrancy of human vision and the richness of life it enables. The treatment of the “X” represents the intersection of where the company has been and where it is going.

“Retinal disease, including wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), remains a leading cause of blindness due to the high burden and pulsatile nature of available treatments,” said Pravin U. Dugel, MD, Executive Chairman, President, and CEO of Ocular Therapeutix. “At Ocular, we aim to redefine the retina experience to reduce that burden in hopes of preserving vision for the long-term. Our new branding reflects the meaningful progress we’ve made, driven by the momentum of our SOL trials and our commitment to patients.”

Ocular’s top priority is to disrupt retinal disease treatment paradigms, starting with wet AMD which affects 1.8 million people in the U.S. alone. Current treatment options may require up to 12 injections per year, creating a heavy burden on patients and care partners that can lead to treatment discontinuation and poor long-term outcomes. With today’s pulsatile treatments, one in four patients develop fibrosis within two years and atrophy within five years.

Ocular Therapeutix’ investigational therapy, AXPAXLI™ (also known as OTX-TKI), is an axitinib hydrogel administered by intravitreal injection that has the potential to dramatically improve durability and long-term outcomes for patients with wet AMD and other retinal diseases.

The new corporate branding is now live across Ocular’s website, social media channels, and internal platforms, and will make its congress debut at the upcoming American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) conference, marking an exciting new chapter for the Company.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience. AXPAXLI™ (also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular’s investigational product candidate for retinal disease, is an axitinib intravitreal hydrogel based on its ELUTYX™ proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

Ocular’s pipeline also leverages the ELUTYX technology in its commercial product DEXTENZA®, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery in adults and pediatric patients and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis in adults and pediatric patients aged two years or older, and in its investigational product candidate OTX-TIC, which is a travoprost intracameral hydrogel that is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

DEXTENZA® is a registered trademark of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. The Ocular Therapeutix logo, AXPAXLI™, ELUTYX™, and Ocular Therapeutix™ are trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

