Ocular Therapeutix™ to Present at September Retina Meetings

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL, “Ocular”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving vision in the real world through the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for retinal diseases and other eye conditions, today announced multiple presentations across four retina meetings being held in Portugal and Spain in September 2024.

Presentation Details (all times CEST):

The Retina Society 57th Annual Scientific Meeting: September 11-15, Lisbon, Portugal

Oral Presentation: 52-week Rescue-Free Subjects Treated with Axitinib Hydrogel Implant (OTX-TKI) in the US Phase 1 Clinical Trial for Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Session: Age Related Macular Degeneration III

Presentation Date/Time: Friday, September 13, 8:48 AM – 8:55 AM

Presenter: Andrew A. Moshfeghi, MD, MBA

Oral Presentation: Safety and Efficacy of OTX-TKI in Moderately Severe to Severe NPDR: One Year Results from the HELIOS Phase 1 Trial (Late Breaking Presentation)

Session: Diabetic Retinopathy II

Presentation Date/Time: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 12:39 PM – 12:46 PM

Presenter: Dennis M. Marcus, MD

Ophthalmology Futures Forums (OFF) Retina Forum 2024: September 18, Barcelona, Spain

Panel Title: Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors and Other Novel Mechanisms for the Treatment of Neovascular AMD: Is There Unmet Need?

Session: Panel 1

Panel Date/Time: Wednesday, September 18, 10:00 AM – 10:30 AM

Ocular Therapeutix Panelist: Nadia K. Waheed, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer

Panel Title: The Impact of Extended Duration with Injections on Novel Drug Delivery Approaches for Posterior Segment Diseases

Session: Panel 2

Panel Date/Time: Wednesday, September 18, 10:30 AM – 11:00 AM

Ocular Therapeutix Panelist: Peter K. Kaiser, MD, Chief Development Officer

Company Presentation: Ocular Therapeutix: Transformation into a Retina-focused Company

Session: Company Presentations 2

Session Date/Time: Wednesday, September 18, 4:00 PM – 4:40 PM

Presenter: Peter K. Kaiser, MD, Chief Development Officer

EURETINA Innovation Spotlight (EIS): September 18, Barcelona, Spain

Company Presentation: Changing the Future Paradigm for the Management of Retinal Vascular Diseases

Session: VEGF Related and Other Retinal Indications (Session 2)

Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, September 18, 2:05 PM – 2:10 PM

Presenter: Nadia K. Waheed, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer

24th EURETINA Congress (EURETINA 2024): September 19-22, Barcelona, Spain

Oral Presentation: 48-Week Safety and Efficacy Results from the Phase 1 HELIOS trial of Sustained-Release Axitinib Implant (OTX-TKI) for Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy

Session: Results of Clinical Trials and Late Breaking Session (Session 6)

Presentation Date/Time: Friday, September 20, 12:35 PM – 12:40 PM

Presenter: Veeral S. Sheth, MD, MBA, FACS, FASRS

Audio Presentation: US Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Sustained-Release Axitinib Hydrogel Implant (AXPAXLI) in Subjects with Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration: 12-Month Safety and Efficacy Data

Date/Time: Available on terminals throughout the meeting

Presenter: Jordan M. Graff, MD, FACS

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving vision in the real world through the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for retinal diseases and other eye conditions. AXPAXLI™ (axitinib intravitreal implant, also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular’s product candidate for retinal disease, is based on its ELUTYX™ proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

Ocular’s pipeline also leverages the ELUTYX technology in its commercial product DEXTENZA®, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis, and in its product candidate PAXTRAVA™ (travoprost intracameral implant or OTX-TIC), which has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

