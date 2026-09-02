Octave Bioscience Names Jennifer Mellum Vice President of Marketing as Precision Neurology Platform Scales

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#MultipleSclerosis--Octave Bioscience, Inc., a commercial stage precision medicine company pioneering biomarker-driven solutions for multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Mellum as Vice President of Marketing. Ms. Mellum joins as Octave continues to experience strong growth across all commercial fundamentals and as the company advances its multi-analyte blood test for Parkinson's disease in partnership with the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

Ms. Mellum is Octave's third senior commercial appointment of 2026, following Kirk Stockwood as Senior Vice President, Commercial in January and Zachary Fernandes as Vice President, Business Development in May. Together they lead the commercial organization as Octave expands clinician adoption of the MSDA Test and builds strategic partnerships across the life sciences ecosystem.

Ms. Mellum brings more than 20 years of marketing and customer experience leadership, beginning in consumer packaged goods and spanning diagnostics and digital health. She led brand strategy for three business lines at The Clorox Company before moving into healthcare, where she has built commercial and customer-facing functions at GRAIL, GeneDx and Prime Therapeutics resulting in strong customer advocacy and rapid market growth. She holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

“Kirk, Zac, and now Jen complete a world class commercial leadership team built to establish Octave as the category defining leader in precision neurology,” said Doug Biehn, CEO of Octave Bioscience. “Jen is a rare executive who bridges the discipline of consumer packaged goods with a proven track record of building category defining specialty diagnostic brands. Her uncanny design thinking in transforming insights into intuitive, delightful customer experiences is exactly what we need to scale the platform across patients, physicians, pharmaceutical companies and payers.”

"What drew me to Octave is that the clinical evidence is already in place," said Ms. Mellum. "The work ahead is making the test routine - building the awareness, the ordering experience and the confidence that turn a validated assay into standard practice in MS care. That is the kind of problem I have spent my career on."

About Octave Bioscience, Inc.

Octave Bioscience, Inc. is a leading precision care company pioneering multi-analyte biomarker-driven solutions for neurodegenerative diseases, starting with multiple sclerosis. Octave’s comprehensive solution provides objective, actionable insights to improve disease monitoring, treatment decisions, and patient outcomes. The company’s flagship product, the Octave Multiple Sclerosis Disease Activity (MSDA) Test, is the first clinically and analytically validated blood-based biomarker test that enables physicians to quantitatively measure MS disease activity, allowing for more informed treatment decisions and personalized disease management over time. For more information, visit www.octavebio.com.

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