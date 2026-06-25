Oblenio Bio Closes $62 Million Series B to Advance Tri-specific T-Cell Engager LBL-051 for Autoimmune Diseases into Clinical Development

-- Round led by Pfizer Ventures, with participation from Deep Track Capital, GV, and founding investor, Aditum Bio --

--LBL-051’s ability to reset the immune system is supported by recent preclinical data presented at EULAR 2026 --



Cambridge, Mass., June 25, 2026 - Oblenio Bio (“Oblenio” or “the Company”), today announced the closing of an oversubscribed $62 million Series B financing round, positioning the company as an emerging leader in the treatment of autoimmune disease. The round was led by Pfizer Ventures, with participation from new investors Deep Track Capital and GV, alongside Aditum Bio, Oblenio’s founding and Series A investor. The Series B proceeds will be used for the initial clinical development of LBL-051, Oblenio’s tri-specific T-cell engager, designed to achieve a broad immune system reset to treat patients suffering from a range of refractory autoimmune diseases. LBL-051 unites validated targets BCMA, CD19 and CD3 and is specifically engineered for autoimmune patients.

“Long-term drug-free remission could have a life-changing impact for autoimmune disease patients, and LBL-051’s differentiated preclinical profile suggests it may have the potential to contribute to that goal,” said Irena Melnikova, Ph.D., Partner at Pfizer Ventures. “Oblenio’s leadership has brought multiple groundbreaking therapeutics to patients, and I look forward to working with this accomplished group to rapidly advance LBL-051 through a robust clinical development plan.”

Oblenio recently presented preclinical data at the 2026 European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR 2026), highlighting the program’s ability to safely achieve a deep and durable immune reset. Step-up dosing resulted in complete depletion of peripheral and tissue B-cells and plasma cells, with consequent emergence of immature, non-memory B cells in the blood upon recovery in non-human primates. These findings are consistent with changes described in autoimmune patients achieving long-lasting drug-free remissions in the clinic. Importantly, the study showed that the treatment did not cause cytokine release syndrome, including at high exposure levels, and demonstrated dose-dependent decreases in peripheral blood immunoglobulins, consistent with plasma cell depletion. Based on these data, the company is moving rapidly toward clinical trial initiation.

“LBL-051 has the potential to transform the treatment of autoimmune disease, supported by robust preclinical data demonstrating broad B-cell and plasma cell depletion without causing cytokine release syndrome,” said Samantha Truex, Chief Executive Officer of Oblenio Bio. “This financing will accelerate LBL-051’s clinical development, including the initiation of our first-in-human proof-of-concept study this year, and we as a team will be singularly focused on establishing the power of this approach across indications.”

In conjunction with the financing, Dr. Melnikova and Rebecca Luse, Managing Director at Deep Track Capital, have joined Oblenio’s Board of Directors. They will serve alongside Ms. Truex and Aditum Bio representatives Joe Jimenez, Co-founder and Managing Director, and Josh Gertsman, Partner. Xiaoqiang Kang, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Leads Biolabs, will serve as a Board Observer. Oblenio holds an exclusive option from Leads Biolabs for a global license to develop, manufacture, and commercialize LBL-051 worldwide. Full bios of the Oblenio Board and leadership team are available on the Company’s website

“Aditum founded Oblenio to execute on the significant potential of combining BCMA, CD19 and CD3 targeting in autoimmune disease, differentiating from other single-target or bispecific options,” said Mr. Gertsman. “We are excited to continue supporting Oblenio as it validates this approach in the clinic, alongside an exceptional syndicate of world-class investors.”

About Oblenio Bio

Oblenio Bio is pursuing broad immune reset as a transformative therapy for refractory autoimmune diseases through our LBL-051 T-cell engager. Specifically engineered for autoimmune patients, our tri-specific unites validated targets BCMA, CD19 and CD3 to safely and completely deplete B-cells and plasma cells to achieve long-term drug-free remission. Led by proven drug developers and industry leaders, we are singularly focused on LBL-051’s groundbreaking clinical development program to rapidly establish it as a life-changing treatment for the vast number of patients who endure severe autoimmune disease without relief.

Contact:

Trophic Communications

Joe Rayne or Stephanie May

Tel: +49 171 1855682

Email: oblenio@trophic.eu

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