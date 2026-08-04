NYU Langone Health Once Again Holds the Most No. 1-Ranked Specialties in the Nation in ‘U.S. News & World Report’ Rankings

Neurology and Neurosurgery Specialties Rank No. 1 for the Fifth Consecutive Year; Cardiology, Heart, and Vascular Surgery Is No. 1 for the Second Year

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NYU Langone Health continues to have the most No. 1–ranked specialties and the most top-10 ranked specialties among medical centers in the United States, according to the rankings released today by U.S. News & World Report.

Its "Best Hospitals" rankings also placed NYU Langone on its Honor Roll of the top 20 hospitals in the nation and among the No. 1 hospitals in the New York metro area. The distinction places NYU Langone at the top of a field of nearly 4,500 hospitals evaluated nationwide across 14 specialties and 23 procedures and conditions.

"NYU Langone achieved these top rankings through our talented and dedicated care teams, with each relentlessly focusing on the details that impact patient outcomes and experience," said Alec C. Kimmelman, MD, PhD, dean of NYU Grossman School of Medicine and CEO of NYU Langone Health. "This commitment to exceptionalism results in the highest standard of quality care that we consistently deliver across every location."

All 13 of NYU Langone's ranked clinical specialties placed in the top 20 nationally, with 12 in the top 10:

No. 1 in neurology and neurosurgery (fifth year in a row)

No. 1 in cardiology, heart, and vascular surgery (second year in a row)

No. 2 in geriatrics

No. 2 in orthopedics

No. 2 in pulmonology and lung surgery

No. 2 in urology

No. 4 in diabetes and endocrinology

No. 6 in gastroenterology and GI surgery

No. 6 in rehabilitation, which was also ranked No. 1 in New York State

No. 8 in psychiatry (tied)

No. 9 in rheumatology

No. 10 in obstetrics and gynecology (tied)

No. 14 in cancer

NYU Langone also received high-performing designations in all 23 common care procedures and conditions evaluated by U.S. News & World Report, underscoring the system's consistency across the full range of everyday care.

The rankings extend to NYU Langone's Tisch Hospital, Kimmel Pavilion, and NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital in Manhattan; NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island; and NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn. NYU Langone Hospital—Suffolk, which merged with the system last year, was ranked separately, receiving "high performing" for three conditions: pneumonia, heart failure, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

NYU Langone shares the distinction of most No. 1–ranked specialties in the nation with the Mayo Clinic (which also has 12 top 10–ranked specialties), UCSF Medical Center, and the Johns Hopkins Hospital, each of which earned two No. 1–ranked specialties this year.

About NYU Langone Health

NYU Langone Health is a fully integrated health system that consistently achieves the best patient outcomes through a rigorous focus on quality, resulting in some of the lowest mortality rates in the nation. Vizient Inc. has ranked NYU Langone No. 1 out of 118 comprehensive academic medical centers across the nation four years in a row as well as 12 consecutive "A" Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades for patient safety and quality. NYU Langone offers a comprehensive range of medical services with one high standard of care across seven inpatient locations, its Perlmutter Cancer Center, and more than 330 outpatient locations in the New York area and Florida. The system also includes two tuition-free medical schools, in Manhattan and on Long Island, and a vast research enterprise.

Media Inquiries

Arielle Sklar



Phone: 646-960-2696



Arielle.Sklar@NYULangone.org

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SOURCE NYU Langone Health System