NYU Langone Health Announces Renowned Psychiatrist to Lead Interventional Psychiatry Services

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NYU Langone Health has announced Joshua Berman, MD, PhD, a renowned leader in complex psychiatric treatment, as the new director for its interventional psychiatry services. Dr. Berman comes to NYU Langone from Columbia University Medical Center, boasting a decades-long career in treating patients with the latest available therapies.

Dr. Berman's primary mission will be to build a state-of-the art interventional psychiatry program, which involves fully comprehensive treatments for a variety of conditions, as well as multiple treatment modalities. There is opportunity, using collaboration between clinicians and researchers available across the NYU Langone Health system, to create a cutting-edge service where providers can translate research from the lab to treatments in a clinical setting rapidly and safely.

"NYU Langone Health has all the pieces necessary to rapidly put this kind of program together. We have specialists and researchers in psychedelics, neuromodulation, and novel pharmacotherapies," said Dr. Berman. "Most importantly, we have a nimble collaborative environment where we can effectively and efficiently implement new kinds of clinical care."

Interventional psychiatry is a specialty within the field of psychiatry that targets the brain directly, using electrical, magnetic, and pharmacological therapies to improve symptoms in conditions such as treatment-resistant depression, bipolar disorder, and other severe psychiatric illnesses. Therapies may include treatments that involve direct brain stimulation via devices that cannot be taken home or used by the patient unassisted, or treatments that may be given under anesthesia or may involve altered states that require periods of close monitoring.

"Dr. Berman has a long and successful career, and we are honored to have him join us," said Charles R. Marmar, MD, the Peter H. Schub Professor of Psychiatry and chair of the Department of Psychiatry at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. "His leadership and expertise in building this ambitious interventional psychiatry service will further our commitment to providing the best outcomes for patients with severe and complex psychiatric conditions."

About Dr. Berman

Dr. Berman's clinical career has centered on interventional psychiatry, particularly electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), deep brain stimulation, and the use of ketamine and esketamine for treatment-resistant depression. He has led major hospital services, including Columbia's inpatient and continuation ECT program and its ketamine service.

Dr. Berman served as an associate professor of psychiatry at Columbia University Medical Center and medical director of the Interventional Neurotherapeutic Psychiatry Program. He earned his AB in molecular biophysics and biochemistry from Yale University, followed by a PhD in neurobiology and an MD from the Mount Sinai School of Medicine. He completed his internship and residency at New York Presbyterian Hospital and the New York State Psychiatric Institute, then pursued postdoctoral fellowships in affective disorders and substance abuse research at Columbia University.

His research has explored molecular neurobiology, nicotine and stress pathways, and clinical trials in neuromodulation. He has served as site principal investigator for multicenter studies, including trials of deep TMS and deep brain stimulation for depression, as well as industry partnerships developing MRI-guided TMS approaches. Dr. Berman is widely published, with work appearing in Lancet Psychiatry, World Psychiatry, and the Journal of Neurochemistry. He has also contributed to textbooks on mood disorders and ECT, and he is an active mentor and educator, developing training programs in interventional psychiatry for residents and fellows.

NYU Langone Health is a fully integrated health system that consistently achieves the best patient outcomes through a rigorous focus on quality that has resulted in some of the lowest mortality rates in the nation. Vizient, Inc., has ranked NYU Langone No. 1 out of 118 comprehensive academic medical centers across the nation for four years in a row, and U.S. News & World Report recently ranked four of its clinical specialties number one in the nation. NYU Langone offers a comprehensive range of medical services with one high standard of care across seven inpatient locations, its Perlmutter Cancer Center, and more than 320 outpatient locations in the New York area and Florida. With $14.2 billion in revenue this year, the system also includes two tuition-free medical schools, in Manhattan and on Long Island, and a vast research enterprise.

