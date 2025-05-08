Nuvation Bio Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

New Drug Application (NDA) for taletrectinib for advanced ROS1-positive (ROS1+) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) under U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Priority Review; Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of June 23, 2025

Published pooled results from pivotal Phase 2 TRUST-I and TRUST-II studies of taletrectinib in Journal of Clinical Oncology demonstrating high response rates, durable responses, and a favorable safety profile

Strong balance sheet with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $461.7 million as of March 31, 2025

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a global oncology company tackling some of the toughest challenges in cancer treatment, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provided a business update.

“Nuvation Bio continued to execute with focus in the first quarter as we prepare for the potential U.S. approval and launch of taletrectinib for advanced ROS1-positive NSCLC,” said David Hung, M.D., Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvation Bio. “Data recently published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology and presented at the European Lung Cancer Congress and the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting further reinforce taletrectinib’s potential to deliver a differentiated profile with strong efficacy, high central nervous system activity, and favorable tolerability. We also continue to advance our broader pipeline, including safusidenib and NUV-1511, for which we plan to provide program updates later this year. With a team that has successfully brought numerous oncology therapies to market and a strong balance sheet, we are well-positioned to enter our next chapter as a commercial-stage company.”

Recent Pipeline Updates:

Taletrectinib, ROS1 inhibitor: Advanced ROS1+ NSCLC

The Priority Review

In January 2025, China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approved taletrectinib

In February 2025, Nuvation Bio launched an Expanded Access Program

In March 2025, Nippon Kayaku completed submission of a Marketing Authorization Application for taletrectinib for advanced ROS1+ NSCLC to Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency. As part of an exclusive license agreement, Nippon Kayaku will commercialize taletrectinib in Japan.

In March 2025, new data from a matching-adjusted indirect comparison

In April 2025, results from the pivotal Phase 2 TRUST-I and TRUST-II studies were published in Journal of Clinical Oncology

In April 2025, new nonclinical data

Safusidenib, mIDH1 inhibitor: Diffuse IDH1-mutant glioma

The Company expects to provide an update on the pivotal study design for the safusidenib program in the second half of 2025.

NUV-1511, drug-drug conjugate (DDC): Advanced solid tumors

The Company expects to provide an update from the Phase 1/2 dose escalation study of NUV-1511 in the second half of 2025.

NUV-868, BD2-selective BET inhibitor: Advanced solid tumors

As previously announced, the Company is evaluating next steps for the NUV-868 program, including external partnership opportunities or further development in combination with approved products for indications in which BD2-selective BET inhibitors may improve outcomes for patients.

Corporate Updates:

In March 2025, Nuvation Bio secured up to $250 million

In March 2025, Nuvation Bio appointed Stephen Dang, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President, General Counsel. Dr. Dang brings over 17 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry across all stages of the drug product life cycle.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

As of March 31, 2025, Nuvation Bio had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $461.7 million.

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, research and development expenses were $24.6 million, compared to $12.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to a $6.2 million increase in personnel-related costs driven by the acquisition of AnHeart as well as stock-based compensation and other benefits and $0.2 million increase in amortization of assembled workforce and $5.4 million increase in third-party costs related to clinical trial expense for taletrectinib.

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, selling, general, and administrative expenses were $35.4 million, compared to $7.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase was due to a $10.7 million increase in personnel-related costs as a result of the acquisition of AnHeart, $12.2 million increase in sales and marketing expenses, $1.4 million increase in professional fees, $0.5 million increase in occupancy expenses, $1.1 million increase in legal fees, $0.2 million increase in foreign currency impact and $2.0 million increase in other expenses as a result of the integration of AnHeart offset by $0.1 million decrease in taxes.

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, Nuvation Bio reported a net loss of $53.2 million, or $(0.16) per share. This compares to a net loss of $14.8 million, or $(0.07) per share, for the comparable period in 2024.

About Taletrectinib

Taletrectinib is an oral, potent, central nervous system-active, selective, next-generation ROS1 inhibitor specifically designed for the treatment of patients with advanced ROS1+ NSCLC. Taletrectinib is being evaluated for the treatment of patients with advanced ROS1+ NSCLC in two Phase 2 single-arm pivotal studies: TRUST-I (NCT04395677) in China, and TRUST-II (NCT04919811), a global study.

Based on pooled results of the TRUST-I and TRUST-II clinical studies, the U.S. FDA has accepted and granted Priority Review to Nuvation Bio’s NDA for taletrectinib for advanced ROS1+ NSCLC (line agnostic, full approval) and assigned a PDUFA goal date of June 23, 2025. The U.S. FDA previously granted taletrectinib Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ROS1+ NSCLC who either have or have not previously been treated with ROS1 TKIs, and Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of patients with ROS1+ NSCLC and other NSCLC indications. In January 2025, China’s NMPA approved taletrectinib for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic ROS1+ NSCLC.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio is a global oncology company focused on tackling some of the toughest challenges in cancer treatment by developing therapies that create a profound, positive impact on patients’ lives. Our diverse pipeline includes taletrectinib, a next-generation ROS1 inhibitor; safusidenib, a brain-penetrant IDH1 inhibitor; NUV-1511, an innovative drug-drug conjugate (DDC) designed for targeted cancer treatment; and NUV-868, a BD2-selective BET inhibitor.

Nuvation Bio was founded in 2018 by biopharma industry veteran David Hung, M.D., who previously founded Medivation, Inc., which brought to patients one of the world’s leading prostate cancer medicines. Nuvation Bio has offices in New York, San Francisco, Boston, and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.nuvationbio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and X (@nuvationbioinc).

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are sometimes accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations regarding U.S. FDA approval and commercial launch of taletrectinib, and the timing thereof, receipt and use of proceeds from the Sagard Healthcare Partners financings to fully fund U.S. commercial launch of taletrectinib and development of Nuvation Bio’s current clinical-stage pipeline, the path to potential profitability without need to raise additional capital, the potential therapeutic benefit of Nuvation Bio’s product candidates, the advancement of our clinical programs, and the strength of Nuvation Bio’s balance sheet. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the management team of Nuvation Bio and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the challenges associated with conducting drug discovery and initiating or conducting clinical studies due to, among other things, difficulties or delays in the regulatory process, enrolling subjects or manufacturing or acquiring necessary products; the emergence or worsening of adverse events or other undesirable side effects; risks associated with preliminary and interim data, which may not be representative of more mature data; and competitive developments. Risks and uncertainties facing Nuvation Bio are described more fully in its Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 7, 2025 under the heading “Risk Factors,” and other documents that Nuvation Bio has filed or will file with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Nuvation Bio disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, supplement or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

NUVATION BIO INC. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,977 $ 35,723 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit loss of $nil 409 12,722 Inventory 14 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,415 7,271 Marketable securities 413,699 466,969 Interest receivable on marketable securities 5,053 3,570 Total current assets 475,567 526,255 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $971 and $874, respectively 562 586 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $660 and $448, respectively 4,410 4,622 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,334 2,402 Other non-current assets 6,616 6,761 Total assets $ 492,489 $ 540,626 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,537 $ 6,348 Current operating lease liabilities 1,889 1,663 Contract liabilities, current portion 10,769 11,117 Short-term borrowings 5,685 6,283 Accrued expenses 23,892 32,833 Total current liabilities 52,772 58,244 Warrant liability 2,804 2,053 Contract liabilities, net of current portion 13,614 15,572 Non-current operating lease liabilities 3,839 969 Total liabilities 73,029 76,838 Stockholders' equity Class A and Class B common stock and additional paid in capital, $0.0001 par value per share; 1,060,000,000 (Class A 1,000,000,000, Class B 60,000,000) shares authorized as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; 339,840,425 (Class A 338,840,425, Class B 1,000,000) and 337,837,872 (Class A 336,837,872, Class B 1,000,000) issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 1,382,894 1,373,958 Accumulated deficit (963,979 ) (910,743 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 545 573 Total stockholders' equity 419,460 463,788 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 492,489 $ 540,626

NUVATION BIO INC. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Revenue $ 3,084 $ - Cost of revenue 2,094 - Gross profit 990 - Operating expenses: Research and development 24,601 12,842 Selling, general and administrative 35,393 7,357 Total operating expenses 59,994 20,199 Loss from operations (59,004 ) (20,199 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 5,321 7,130 Interest expense (54 ) - Investment advisory fees (203 ) (265 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability (751 ) (1,459 ) Realized gain on marketable securities 3 1 Other income 1,452 - Total other income (expense), net 5,768 5,407 Loss before income taxes (53,236 ) (14,792 ) Provision for income taxes - - Net loss $ (53,236 ) $ (14,792 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.07 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 338,612 219,048 Comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (53,236 ) $ (14,792 ) Other comprehensive loss, net of taxes: Currency translation adjustment 465 - Unrealized (loss) gain on available-for-sale securities (493 ) (1,350 ) Comprehensive loss $ (53,264 ) $ (16,142 )

