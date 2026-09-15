Nuvation Bio Announces New Analyses Reinforcing the Durable, Consistent Efficacy of IBTROZI® (taletrectinib) Across Key Patient Subgroups in Advanced ROS1+ NSCLC at 2026 World Conference on Lung Cancer

Long-term pooled data from the pivotal TRUST-I and TRUST-II studies showed similar efficacy, including duration of response and progression-free survival, between CD74 and non-CD74 ROS1 fusion-partner subgroups

Among patients who received IBTROZI after prior chemotherapy, response rates remained consistent, offering reassurance for patients who begin chemotherapy before a ROS1 fusion is identified

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a global oncology company focused on tackling some of the toughest challenges in cancer treatment, today announced new subgroup analyses from the pivotal TRUST-I and TRUST-II studies evaluating IBTROZI® (taletrectinib) in both TKI- naïve and TKI-pretreated patients with advanced ROS1-positive (ROS1+) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The data, presented at the IASLC 2026 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) in Seoul, Republic of Korea, demonstrated that IBTROZI delivered consistent efficacy regardless of prior chemotherapy exposure or ROS1 fusion partner, providing additional evidence supporting its use across a broad range of patients with advanced ROS1+ NSCLC.

"The most important step for a patient with newly diagnosed non-small cell lung cancer is to conduct comprehensive biomarker testing to identify a targetable driver and start the right targeted therapy as early as possible," said Jorge Nieva, M.D., medical oncologist at USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center. "Guidelines recommend holding treatment until biomarker testing comes back, which can create pressure to begin chemotherapy first. These analyses offer reassurance that patients who do start chemotherapy before a ROS1 fusion is identified can still respond well once they transition to taletrectinib. We hope this gives clinicians added confidence to move promptly to targeted therapy as soon as biomarker testing confirms a ROS1 fusion."

"We've already been impressed by the durable efficacy of IBTROZI, with many responses lasting over four years, and now these new data answer critical questions about its consistency," said David Hung, M.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvation Bio. "These analyses show that patients derive a similar, powerful benefit from IBTROZI across multiple subgroups, which we hope gives clinicians even greater confidence in selecting IBTROZI for any patient with advanced ROS1+ NSCLC."

Previously at AACR 2026, the pooled analysis of all TKI-naïve patients in the TRUST-I and TRUST-II studies presented showed a confirmed objective response rate (ORR) of 89.8% and a median duration of response (DOR) of 49.7 months. At WCLC, one of the new analyses presented in the poster revealed consistent response rates regardless of prior chemotherapy exposure.

Among TKI-naïve patients:

ORR was 90.0% in those with prior chemotherapy (n=30) and 89.8% in those with no prior chemotherapy (n=127).

Median DOR was 48.3 months and 54.3 months, respectively.

While this analysis shows that patients can respond to IBTROZI following prior chemotherapy, treatment guidelines continue to recommend waiting to begin treatment until biomarker results come back and initiating targeted therapy as soon as a ROS1 fusion is confirmed. These findings reinforce the importance of early biomarker testing and prompt transition to targeted therapy.

Additionally, both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients consistently benefited from IBTROZI regardless of ROS1 fusion partner. A fusion partner is the gene that merges with ROS1, resulting in a hybrid, cancer-driving protein that fuels tumor growth. The most common partner is CD74, which accounts for up to half of all ROS1 fusions in NSCLC.

Among TKI-naïve patients:

ORR was 89.5% in those with CD74 fusions (n=19) and 88.9% in those with non-CD74 fusions (n=18).

Median DOR was comparable between the two groups at 44.8 and 43.3 months, respectively, as was median progression-free survival (PFS) at 46.1 and 44.6 months.

With long-term follow-up, IBTROZI continued to demonstrate a manageable safety profile consistent with previous reports, with no new safety signals identified. The most common adverse events in the overall TRUST-I and TRUST-II pooled safety analyses were increased AST and ALT, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, which were mostly low grade.

To review the poster, visit the Publications section of Nuvation Bio's website.

About ROS1+ NSCLC



Each year, more than one million people globally are diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), the most common form of lung cancer. It is estimated that approximately 2% of patients with NSCLC have ROS1+ disease. About 35% of patients newly diagnosed with metastatic ROS1+ NSCLC have tumors that have spread to their brain. The brain is also the most common site of disease progression, with about 50% of previously treated patients developing central nervous system (CNS) metastases.

About IBTROZI



IBTROZI is an oral, potent, CNS-active, selective, next-generation ROS1-inhibitor therapy. On June 11, 2025, following Priority Review and Breakthrough Therapy designations for both TKI-naive and TKI-pretreated disease, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved taletrectinib for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic ROS1+ NSCLC. Learn more about taletrectinib in the U.S. at IBTROZI.com.

About the TRUST Clinical Program



The TRUST clinical program comprises three registrational studies evaluating the safety and efficacy of IBTROZI. TRUST-I (NCT04395677) and TRUST-II (NCT04919811) are Phase 2 single-arm studies evaluating IBTROZI for the treatment of adults with advanced ROS1+ NSCLC in China (N=173) and globally (N=189), respectively. The primary endpoint of both studies is confirmed objective response rate (cORR) as assessed by an independent review committee. TRUST-IV (NCT07154706) is a Phase 3 placebo-controlled study evaluating IBTROZI for the adjuvant treatment of adults with resected early-stage ROS1+ NSCLC. The study will enroll approximately 180 patients in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Japan and China. The primary endpoint is disease-free survival as determined by investigator, and the primary completion date is estimated to be in 2030. Nuvation Bio is also sponsoring TRUST-III (NCT06564324), a confirmatory randomized Phase 3 study evaluating IBTROZI versus crizotinib in 194 patients in China with advanced ROS1+ NSCLC who have not previously received ROS1 TKIs.

U.S. Indication



IBTROZI is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic ROS1+ non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR IBTROZI (taletrectinib)

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Hepatotoxicity: Hepatotoxicity, including drug-induced liver injury and fatal adverse reactions, can occur. 88% of patients experienced increased AST, including 10% Grade 3/4. 85% of patients experienced increased ALT, including 13% Grade 3/4. Fatal liver events occurred in 0.6% of patients. Median time to first onset of AST or ALT elevation was 15 days (range: 3 days to 20.8 months).

Increased AST or ALT each led to dose interruption in 7% of patients and dose reduction in 5% and 9% of patients, respectively. Permanent discontinuation was caused by increased AST, ALT, or bilirubin each in 0.3% and by hepatotoxicity in 0.6% of patients.

Concurrent elevations in AST or ALT ≥3 times the ULN and total bilirubin ≥2 times the ULN, with normal alkaline phosphatase, occurred in 0.6% of patients.

Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD)/Pneumonitis: Severe, life-threatening, or fatal ILD or pneumonitis can occur. ILD/pneumonitis occurred in 2.3% of patients, including 1.1% Grade 3/4. One fatal ILD case occurred at the 400 mg daily dose. Median time to first onset of ILD/pneumonitis was 3.8 months (range: 12 days to 11.8 months).

ILD/pneumonitis led to dose interruption in 1.1% of patients, dose reduction in 0.6% of patients, and permanent discontinuation in 0.6% of patients.

QTc Interval Prolongation: QTc interval prolongation can occur, which can increase the risk for ventricular tachyarrhythmias (e.g., torsades de pointes) or sudden death. IBTROZI prolongs the QTc interval in a concentration-dependent manner.

In patients who received IBTROZI and underwent at least one post baseline ECG, QTcF increase of >60 msec compared to baseline and QTcF >500 msec occurred in 13% and 2.6% of patients, respectively. 3.4% of patients experienced Grade ≥3. Median time from first dose of IBTROZI to onset of ECG QT prolongation was 22 days (range: 1 day to 38.7 months). Dose interruption and dose reduction each occurred in 2.8% of patients.

Significant QTc interval prolongation may occur when IBTROZI is taken with food, strong and moderate CYP3A inhibitors, and/or drugs with a known potential to prolong QTc. Administer IBTROZI on an empty stomach. Avoid concomitant use with strong and moderate CYP3A inhibitors and/or drugs with a known potential to prolong QTc.

Hyperuricemia: Hyperuricemia can occur and was reported in 14% of patients, with 16% of these requiring urate-lowering medication without pre-existing gout or hyperuricemia. 0.3% of patients experienced Grade ≥3. Median time to first onset was 2.1 months (range: 7 days to 35.8 months). Dose interruption occurred in 0.3% of patients.

Myalgia with Creatine Phosphokinase (CPK) Elevation: Myalgia with or without CPK elevation can occur. Myalgia occurred in 10% of patients. Median time to first onset was 11 days (range: 2 days to 10 months).

Concurrent myalgia with increased CPK within a 7-day time period occurred in 0.9% of patients. Dose interruption occurred in 0.3% of patients with myalgia and concurrent CPK elevation.

Skeletal Fractures: IBTROZI can increase the risk of fractures. ROS1 inhibitors as a class have been associated with skeletal fractures. 3.4% of patients experienced fractures, including 1.4% Grade 3. Some fractures occurred in the setting of a fall or other predisposing factors. Median time to first onset of fracture was 10.7 months (range: 26 days to 29.1 months). Dose interruption occurred in 0.3% of patients.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity: Based on literature, animal studies, and its mechanism of action, IBTROZI can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Among patients who received IBTROZI, the most frequently reported adverse reactions (≥20%) were diarrhea (64%), nausea (47%), vomiting (43%), dizziness (22%), rash (22%), constipation (21%), and fatigue (20%).

The most frequently reported Grade 3/4 laboratory abnormalities (≥5%) were increased ALT (13%), increased AST (10%), decreased neutrophils (5%), and increased creatine phosphokinase (5%).

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Strong and Moderate CYP3A Inhibitors/CYP3A Inducers and Drugs that Prolong the QTc Interval: Avoid concomitant use.

Avoid concomitant use. Gastric Acid Reducing Agents: Avoid concomitant use with PPIs and H2 receptor antagonists. If an acid-reducing agent cannot be avoided, administer locally acting antacids at least 2 hours before or 2 hours after taking IBTROZI.

OTHER CONSIDERATIONS

Pregnancy: Please see important information in Warnings and Precautions under Embryo-Fetal Toxicity.

Please see important information in Warnings and Precautions under Embryo-Fetal Toxicity. Lactation: Advise women not to breastfeed during treatment and for 3 weeks after the last dose.

Advise women not to breastfeed during treatment and for 3 weeks after the last dose. Effect on Fertility: Based on findings in animals, IBTROZI may impair fertility in males and females. The effects on animal fertility were reversible.

Based on findings in animals, IBTROZI may impair fertility in males and females. The effects on animal fertility were reversible. Pediatric Use: The safety and effectiveness of IBTROZI in pediatric patients has not been established.

The safety and effectiveness of IBTROZI in pediatric patients has not been established. Photosensitivity: IBTROZI can cause photosensitivity. Advise patients to minimize sun exposure and to use sun protection, including broad-spectrum sunscreen, during treatment and for at least 5 days after discontinuation.

Please see accompanying full Prescribing Information.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio is a global oncology company focused on tackling some of the toughest challenges in cancer treatment with the goal of developing therapies that create a profound, positive impact on patients' lives. Our diverse pipeline includes taletrectinib (IBTROZI), a next-generation ROS1 inhibitor; safusidenib, a brain-penetrant IDH1 inhibitor; and an innovative drug-drug conjugate (DDC) program.

Nuvation Bio was founded in 2018 by biopharma industry veteran David Hung, M.D., who previously founded Medivation, Inc., which brought to patients one of the world's leading prostate cancer medicines. Nuvation Bio has offices in New York, San Francisco, Boston, and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.nuvationbio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and X (@nuvationbioinc).

Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are sometimes accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the clinical objectives when considering treatment options for advanced ROS1+ NSCLC and IBTROZI'S therapeutic potential. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the management team of Nuvation Bio and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the challenges associated with the emergence or worsening of adverse events or other undesirable side effects; risks associated with preliminary and interim data, which may not be representative of more mature data; physician and patient behavior; and competitive developments. Risks and uncertainties facing Nuvation Bio are described more fully in its Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 6, 2026, under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents that Nuvation Bio has filed or will file with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Nuvation Bio disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, supplement or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Media and Investor Contacts

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ir@nuvationbio.com

Nuvation Bio Media Contact



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