Nutcracker Therapeutics Presents Precision Biomanufacturing and CRDMO Solutions at the 2024 Personalized Cancer Vaccine Summit

Dr. Deutsch’s talk will take place on Tuesday, December 3, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The talk – titled: “Personalized Cancer Vaccines Need Personalized Manufacturing” – will explore the advantages of a microfluidics approach to RNA drug manufacturing, including personalized cancer vaccines (PCV’s), using the Nutcracker® Manufacturing Unit (NMU). Additionally, members of the Nutcracker Therapeutics team will be present at the company’s booth during the summit, which is located in the Hilton Boston Back Bay.

“Advancing this new modality will require precision and tailored manufacturing solutions. Since its founding in 2018, Nutcracker Therapeutics has pioneered many key technologies that make the research, development, and manufacturing of personalized RNA vaccines and therapeutics faster and more efficient,” commented Dr. Deutsch. “Our team’s expertise – which resulted in the CodonCracker™ software for improved RNA design, the Nutshell® delivery vehicles, and the NMU for a complete end-to-end manufacturing solution – allows us to meet the ever-increasing demand for rapid, cost-effective solutions to develop and manufacture RNA-based PCVs.”

Earlier this month, Nutcracker Therapeutics unveiled its new CRDMO services, which are specifically tailored for small-scale applications of mRNA, including PCVs. Its Current Good Manufacturing Practice facility harnesses the power of the NMU, which is built to support the development of RNA drugs from drug discovery through late-stage clinical trials. At the heart of the NMU are biochips that harness the power of microfluidics to compress an entire bioreactor, purification column and in-process monitoring onto 9 square inches. The NMU enables semiconductor-like, automated end-to-end manufacturing with a “scale-out” approach for expansion.

For more information about the summit, please visit the event website. In addition, please visit Nutcracker Therapeutics’ CRDMO webpage for more information about its services.

