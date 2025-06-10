Nusano Stable Isotope Program Enriches Gadolinium-160 to 99.2% Purity

Domestic stable isotope program key to stabilizing supply chains, enabling innovation

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nusano today announced it has successfully enriched gadolinium-160 (Gd-160) to 99.2% purity, a significant milestone demonstrating the company’s in-house stable isotope production program.

“Establishing a 100% domestic supply chain for strategic stable isotopes is another significant step toward our mission of empowering innovation,” said Chris Lowe, CEO of Nusano. “Our proprietary technologies are scaling to ensure a high level of reliability and purity so our customers can grow their operations and stabilize their supply chains.”

Stable isotopes are the starting material for radioisotope manufacturing. The Nusano stable isotope program extracts high purity, enriched stable isotopes from naturally available elements. This proprietary process enriches the concentration of the stable isotope to make it suitable for use as target material for radioisotope manufacturing.

For example, Gd-160 can be used to produce radioactive isotopes being explored for use in the diagnosis and treatment of cancers. However, natural gadolinium consists of only 21.86% of the desired gadolinium-160 isotope. Enriching Gd-160 to high purities opens the door to high volume, high purity radioisotope manufacturing. Nusano intends to continue adding to its stable isotope inventory, creating a domestic supply of critical materials, including rare earth isotopes.

“Today, supply chains for many stable isotopes trace back to geopolitically-stressed nations,” said Lowe. “By creating a domestic supply of stable isotopes, Nusano is improving national security, and enabling scientific innovation.”

About Nusano

Nusano is a privately held physics company committed to bringing supply stability and innovation to the rapidly emerging and critically undersupplied medical radioisotopes market, and to serving industrial and commercial markets dependent on reliable access to high quality radioisotopes for their products and services. Driven by the company’s proprietary ion source, the Nusano production platform will generate radioisotopes in volumes and varieties exceeding other production methods. Nusano’s breakthrough technologies are poised to help supply the fight against cancer and enable innovation across multiple industries. For more, please visit nusano.com.

Contacts: