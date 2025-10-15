Nusano and Ariceum Therapeutics Announce Multi-Isotope Supply Agreement

Agreement includes Actinium-225 (Ac-225) and Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) to support Ariceum’s therapeutic programs

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah and BERLIN, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nusano, a physics company transforming the production of radioisotopes, and Ariceum Therapeutics (Ariceum), a targeted radiotherapeutics company dedicated to setting new standards in cancer care, today announced the signing of a multi-isotope supply agreement to support Ariceum’s novel radiotherapeutic pipeline.

The agreement gives Ariceum access to Nusano-produced radioisotopes, including actinium-225 (Ac-225) and lutetium-177 (Lu-177).

“Radiotherapeutics have the potential to redefine the standard of care in oncology,” said Manuel Sturzbecher-Höhne, Chief Technology Officer of Ariceum Therapeutics. “This agreement further strengthens our ability to advance 225Ac-SSO110, which is currently being investigated in a Phase 1/2 trial in patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer and Merkel cell carcinoma. Reliable access to actinium-225 ensures we can deliver on our commitment to developing transformative therapies for patients facing these aggressive and underserved cancers.”

The Nusano radioisotope production platform combines time-proven technology from universities and world-class research centers with the company’s patented particle acceleration technology. The result is the first significant advancement in radioisotope production in decades – a platform that’s smaller and more efficient than existing methods, and capable of the simultaneous manufacturing of up to 12 different radioisotopes.

“Nusano’s production capabilities are designed to stabilize supply chains and enable innovation,” said Chris Lowe, CEO of Nusano. “Our scalable production allows us to work with drug developers from the earliest stages through commercial drug availability. We look forward to working with Ariceum on their current and future therapeutic candidates.”

About Nusano

Nusano is a privately held physics company working to stabilize supply chains, advance American national security by reducing dependency on foreign supply, and enable once-in-a-generation innovations in fields ranging from healthcare to nuclear energy. The company is commercializing platform technologies for radioisotope production, stable isotope enrichment, and advanced separation techniques. Together, these proprietary systems and methods are poised to supply the fight against cancer, fuel the nuclear renaissance, and deliver critical minerals for the modern world. For more, visit nusano.com.

About Ariceum Therapeutics

Ariceum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company dedicated to redefining the future of care through targeted radiotherapeutics for patients with aggressive and hard-to-treat cancers. The company’s lead program, 225Ac-SSO110, a novel antagonist of the somatostatin type 2 receptor (SSTR2) with best-in-class potential, is currently being investigated in the Phase 1/2 SANTANA-225 study as the first maintenance radiotherapy for extensive stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) and Merkel Cell Carcinoma (MCC) –two diseases with limited options and poor prognosis. Ariceum is also developing a clinical product candidate ATT001, a novel radiolabeled I-123 PARP inhibitor designed to deliver subcellular precision radiotherapy to aggressive solid tumors.

Headquartered in Berlin, Ariceum operates across Germany, Switzerland, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company is supported by leading global life sciences investors, including EQT Life Sciences, HealthCap, Pureos Bioventures, Andera Partners, and Earlybird Venture Capital.

