NurExone Launches Bioprocess Optimization Initiative to Support Commercial and Clinical Readiness

TORONTO and HAIFA, Israel, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX, OTCQB: NRXBF, FSE: J90) (“NurExone” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing exosome-based regenerative therapies, today announced a bioprocess optimization initiative intended to support the manufacturing infrastructure for its therapeutic pipeline and commercial exosome activities.

NurExone is collaborating with Austria-based Novasign GmbH (“Novasign”) on the initiative to apply Novasign’s bioprocess modeling platform to NurExone’s proprietary exosome production process and assess opportunities to support process optimization and a planned technology transfer to Exo-Top Inc., the Company’s wholly owned U.S. subsidiary (“Exo-Top”).

The project is designed to enhance process analysis, inform technology transfer planning and identify opportunities to improve manufacturing efficiency, while supporting consistent product characterization. NurExone is sharing upstream bioprocess data for assessment by Novasign against predefined key performance indicators (“KPIs”), including process efficiency and operating costs.

“During 2026, we are focused on advancing NurExone’s commercial and clinical readiness through continued progress in manufacturing, scientific development and regulatory advancement,” said Dr. Lior Shaltiel, Chief Executive Officer of NurExone. “Manufacturing readiness extends beyond GMP production capacity. It also requires robust, well-understood processes that can be consistently reproduced and efficiently transferred to Exo-Top and, where applicable, a U.S. manufacturing partner. This project is intended to support that transfer.”

“NurExone’s advanced exosome manufacturing activity and processes provide an excellent opportunity to demonstrate how structured bioprocess modeling with Novasign Studio can support technology transfer and process optimization,” said Dr. Mark Duerkop, Chief Executive Officer of Novasign. “Our aim is to generate actionable insights that can strengthen process understanding, identify efficiency opportunities and support effective technology transfer. Subject to the outcome of the initiative and the parties’ further agreement, we also see potential to share selected learnings through a case study for the broader biologics manufacturing community.”

Exo-Top was established as a core part of NurExone’s production and supply strategy, including supply of high-quality exosomes for the Company’s future therapeutic requirements and selected commercial opportunities. Additional background information on NurExone’s therapeutic and manufacturing strategy is available on the Company’s website.

About Novasign

Novasign GmbH is an Austria-based biotechnology software company specializing in bioprocess modeling solutions for biologics manufacturing. Novasign Studio is designed to help biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing teams transform bioprocess data into actionable insights that support process understanding, optimization and technology transfer.

For more information about Novasign and Novasign Studio, visit https://novasign.at/ or follow Novasign on LinkedIn.

About NurExone

NurExone is a TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”), OTCQB, and Frankfurt-listed biotech company focused on developing regenerative exosome-based therapies for central nervous system injuries. Its lead product, ExoPTEN, has demonstrated strong preclinical data supporting clinical potential in treating acute spinal cord and optic nerve damage. Regulatory milestones, including obtaining the Orphan Drug Designation, facilitate the Company’s roadmap towards clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe. Commercially, the Company is expected to offer solutions to companies interested in quality exosomes and minimally invasive targeted delivery systems for other indications. NurExone has established Exo-Top to anchor its North American activity and growth strategy.

For additional information and a brief interview, please watch Who is NurExone?, visit www.nurexone.com or follow NurExone on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube.

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Lior Shaltiel

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: +972-52-4803034

Email: info@nurexone.com

Russo Partners LLC

Investor and Media Relations – United States

215 Park Ave S, Suite 1905

New York, NY 10003

Phone: 212-845-4200

Email: nurexone@russopartnersllc.com

Dr. Eva Reuter

Investor Relations – Germany

Phone: +49-69-1532-5857

Email: e.reuter@dr-reuter.eu

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “potential”, “target”, “designed to”, “goal”, and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements relating to: the expected scope, timing and objectives of the Company’s bioprocess optimization initiative with Novasign; the anticipated application of Novasign’s bioprocess modeling to the Company’s proprietary exosome production process and technology transfer to Exo-Top; the expected benefits of the initiative, including potential improvements to process analysis, technology transfer, manufacturing efficiency, product characterization and operating costs; the Company’s ability to use upstream bioprocess data and predefined KPIs to support process optimization; the potential transfer of processes to Exo-Top and a U.S. manufacturing partner; the potential preparation or publication of a case study; the Company’s plans and expectations regarding manufacturing, scientific development, regulatory advancement, commercial exosome activities, future therapeutic requirements and selected commercial opportunities; and statements regarding the Company’s development, regulatory pathway, clinical trial roadmap, commercialization strategy and platform opportunities.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release, including assumptions regarding: the Company’s and Novasign’s ability to carry out the initiative as currently contemplated; the availability, quality and usefulness of upstream bioprocess data; the continued availability of capital, personnel, manufacturing capacity and third-party service providers on commercially reasonable terms; the Company’s ability to transfer, scale and characterize its exosome production processes; the Company’s ability to advance its development, regulatory and commercial plans; and the accuracy and continued relevance of the Company’s publicly disclosed scientific, regulatory and manufacturing information.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially, including, without limitation: the risk that the bioprocess optimization initiative may not proceed as contemplated or achieve expected results; the risk that modeling outputs, process data or KPIs may not support the expected process improvements, technology transfer, manufacturing efficiency, product characterization or operating cost objectives; manufacturing scale-up, technology transfer, process development and quality-control risks; regulatory review timing and outcome risks; financing and market risks; dependence on third-party collaborators, service providers, manufacturing partners and suppliers; early-stage development risk; the risk that preclinical results may not be predictive of clinical results; intellectual property risks; competition and technological change; and the risks described in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+, including the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” on pages 44 to 51 of the Company’s annual information form dated August 27, 2024, a copy of which is available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.