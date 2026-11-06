Numbers Show More Biotech Sponsors Turn to Kivo to Keep TMFs and Assets Diligence-Ready

PORTLAND, Ore. (November 06, 2026) - Kivo, the GxP-compliant document and process management platform for life sciences teams, today announced over 200 percent growth in biotech sponsors keeping their trial master files (TMFs) and regulatory assets on its platform, as more clinical-stage companies adopt its GxP-compliant solution to increase attractiveness to investors and acquirers. Sponsors now manage more than 3,000 drug programs in Kivo.

Kivo supports drug programs throughout their journey, from preclinical development through Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials and ultimately toward regulatory approval, partnership, or acquisition. By bringing Regulatory, Clinical, and Quality operations together, Kivo helps ensure that the data and documents surrounding an asset are always ready for audits, inspections, and due diligence.

“Having more than 3,000 drug programs managed in Kivo represents a real shift in the industry,” said Toban Zolman, CEO of Kivo. “Guiding drugs through testing and approval is hard enough. The systems behind it shouldn’t make it harder. Our job is to remove the friction from GxP compliance so teams can focus on advancing great science and getting it closer to patients.”

Kivo Customers Landed $3 Billion in Investment in the Last Year