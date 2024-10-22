Nucleus RadioPharma Expands Radiopharmaceutical Research, Development and Manufacturing Capacity, Addressing Nationwide Supply Chain Constraints

Industry-leading Facilities in Arizona and Pennsylvania to Bring Novel Capabilities and Drastically Expand Patient Access to Radiopharmaceuticals

ROCHESTER, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nucleus RadioPharma today announced the development of two new facilities totaling over 100,000 square feet in Mesa, Arizona and Springhouse, Pennsylvania. These first-of-a-kind facilities will house research, development, and commercial production capabilities under one roof, giving massive time and scale advantage to Nucleus’ partners. This expansion will give the entire radiopharmaceutical industry new capabilities from novel isotope utilization, to broad patient access.





The new facilities address two critical challenges in the radiopharmaceutical market: a shortage of high-quality development and manufacturing capabilities, and the geographic limitations imposed by the short half-life of many radiopharmaceuticals. By enabling production closer to patients and clinical trial sites, Nucleus aims to improve treatment accessibility and accelerate drug development timelines.

“To reach their full potential as treatments for millions of patients with limited options, theranostic radiopharmaceuticals must be available close to those who need them,” said Nucleus RadioPharma CEO Charles S. Conroy. “Our expansion will significantly improve patient access to these life-saving treatments and expedite clinical trials, potentially reducing time-to-market for new therapies by up to 30%.”

The 53,000-square-foot Mesa, Ariz. site and the 48,000-square-foot facility in Spring House Innovation Park north of Philadelphia are strategically positioned to serve key markets. Prominent Nucleus backers, including Fox Chase Cancer Center and Mayo Clinic, will benefit from the increased scale and geographical proximity these facilities provide.

“The new facility will enable faster access to life-saving treatments for patients with limited therapeutic options, while also bringing significant economic growth to the region,” said Fox Chase Cancer Center CEO Robert Uzzo. “The availability of high-quality manufacturing space is crucial for accelerating clinical trials and ultimately improving outcomes for patients battling cancer.”

The expansion is expected to create approximately 50 new jobs in each location, contributing to local economic growth and strengthening these regions as hubs for healthcare innovation.

“We’re excited to welcome Nucleus RadioPharma’s new facility to Mesa,” said Mesa Mayor John Giles. “Their investment brings dozens of well-paying jobs to our city, boosting our local economy and enhancing our reputation as a hub for innovation. This expansion opens new doors for our local workforce and underscores Mesa’s role in supporting cutting-edge technology development. I’m confident this partnership will have long-lasting benefits for our community as well as patients across the nation.”

About Nucleus RadioPharma

Nucleus RadioPharma is an innovative CDMO in the radiopharmaceutical industry, dedicated to the development and manufacturing of targeted radiotherapies. With an emphasis on innovation and quality, the company provides an array of services, from formulation and analytical development to regulatory documentation and drug product manufacturing. Nucleus RadioPharma’s technology platforms are at the forefront of radiopharmaceutical research, designed to advance new therapies through clinical trials to commercialization. Recognized for its flexible approach, the company offers multiple onboarding points to accommodate innovators at various stages of their product lifecycle. Backed by Eclipse, Mayo Clinic, AstraZeneca, GE HealthCare, Echo Global, Fox Chase Cancer Center, Granger Management, Mercy Health, and University of Missouri, Nucleus RadioPharma stands well-supported by leading institutions and organizations committed to advancing healthcare through innovative solutions. Please visit nucleusrad.com and follow us on LinkedIn for more information.

Contacts



Patrick Schmidt

630-290-2787

nucleusrad@consortpartners.com