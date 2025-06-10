Nu-Tek BioSciences to Showcase Leadership in Animal-Free Cell Culture Solutions at BIO International Convention 2025

BIO International features global industry leaders across the biotech industry

Nu-Tek BioSciences to be part of the Minnesota Delegation (Booth 453)

Nu-Tek offers 100% animal-free products critical to biopharmaceutical manufacturing

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nu-Tek BioSciences, the market leader in high-performance, animal-origin-free (AOF) yeast extracts and peptones for the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced its participation in the BIO International Convention 2025. The premier global event for biotechnology, innovation, and collaboration will take place from June 16-19, 2025, in Boston, MA.

Nu-Tek BioSciences will be a key representative at Booth 453 as part of the Minnesota Delegation via the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (MN DEED), alongside other esteemed biotech innovators from the state. This underscores Nu-Tek's commitment to advancing biomanufacturing worldwide.

"BIO International is a vital platform for connecting with leaders across the global biopharmaceutical landscape," said Tom Yezzi, CEO of Nu-Tek BioSciences. "As the market leader in animal-free cell culture ingredients, we are uniquely positioned to address the industry's growing demands for yeast and plant-based peptones. We look forward to engaging with colleagues to discuss how our products and capabilities can support their business goals."

Nu-Tek’s CEO and senior leadership will be available throughout the conference to discuss Nu-Tek's extensive portfolio of animal-free specialty yeast extracts and plant-based peptones, which are instrumental in producing novel therapies such as biologics, vaccines, and cancer treatments. Nu-Tek's products are renowned for their consistent performance, robust supply chain, and ability to mitigate risks associated with traditional animal-derived media components like Fetal Bovine Serum (FBS).

Nu-Tek BioSciences invites all interested attendees to visit Minnesota Delegation Booth 453 to learn more about Nu-Tek's innovative solutions; attendees may also schedule time with the team directly through sales@nu-tekbioscience.com.

About Nu-Tek BioSciences:

Nu-Tek BioSciences is the market leader in the development and manufacturing of high-quality, 100 % animal-origin-free (AOF) peptones and protein hydrolysates. Headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, the company operates a state-of-the-art, purpose-built manufacturing facility in Austin, Minnesota, dedicated to producing superior raw materials for the biopharmaceutical industry. Nu-Tek's innovative solutions are crucial for cell culture and microbial fermentation, enabling the production of vaccines, cancer therapeutics, monoclonal antibodies, and other vital biologics while ensuring supply consistency customer compliance.

Courtney Jones

Director of Commercial Development

cjones@nu-tekbioscience.com

+1(952) 936.3614

www.nu-tekbiosciences.com