Nox Peptides Announces Expanded Research Focus on BPC-157 as Canadian Peptide Research Supply Demand Grows

Toronto, ON, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nox Peptides today announced an expanded focus on providing information and access to research peptide supplies for Canadian laboratories, academic researchers and independent research organizations, with particular attention to compounds such as BPC-157 used in preclinical and laboratory research.

The announcement comes as activity surrounding peptide-based research continues to attract attention across laboratory and preclinical settings. Nox Peptides says the development highlights the importance of accessible research materials, transparent product information, appropriate documentation and responsible handling of research compounds.

“As the research supply sector continues to develop, researchers need access to clearly identified research materials, accurate product information and appropriate documentation,” said a spokesperson for Nox Peptides. “Our expanded focus is intended to support researchers looking for clearly presented research-use materials while maintaining responsible distribution practices.”

One compound receiving continued research attention is BPC-157, a synthetic peptide that has been investigated in preclinical and laboratory settings. Research involving BPC-157 includes laboratory and animal studies, but such research should not be interpreted as evidence of an approved medical use.

As part of its expanded research focus, Nox Peptides is highlighting information about its research peptide catalog and the documentation and research-use labeling associated with its products. The company states that its research products are intended strictly for laboratory and research purposes and are not intended for human consumption, diagnosis, treatment or prevention of disease.

Information about available research materials is available through the company's Canadian online catalog at buy peptides online , while additional information about BPC-157 is available through the company's product catalog.

Nox Peptides also emphasizes that researchers and organizations should follow applicable Canadian laws, institutional requirements, storage procedures and laboratory safety protocols when handling research compounds.

The company says its expanded research focus is part of its ongoing effort to provide researchers with clearer access to information about peptide research materials and their intended laboratory applications.

About Nox Peptides

Nox Peptides is a Canadian research supply company providing peptide and related research compounds for laboratory and preclinical research purposes. The company focuses on product information, research-use labeling and access to research materials through its online catalog.

Media Contact

Nox Peptides

Email: info@noxpeptides.st

Website: https://noxpeptides.ca



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CONTACT: Nox Peptides Email: info@noxpeptides.st Website: https://noxpeptides.ca