Novo Nordisk Launches National “My Ozempic® Era” Campaign Celebrating Stories of Inspirational Ozempic® Patients

Award-winning musician, Michael Trotter Jr. of The War and Treaty, critically acclaimed chef, Franklin Becker , and entrepreneur and salon owner, Maria, share how they manage their type 2 diabetes by adjusting their diet, exercise, and taking Ozempic ® as prescribed by their doctor

Through their stories, they hope to motivate others to enter a ‘new era’ in their diabetes treatment

PLAINSBORO, N.J., March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Nordisk launched “My Ozempic® Era” today, a national campaign which spotlights the longstanding Ozempic® patient community by sharing authentic stories of three multi-talented adults living with type 2 diabetes with help from Ozempic® (semaglutide) injection 0.5 mg, 1 mg, or 2 mg, along with diet and exercise. Their motivational stories are a testament to the millions of adults that have been prescribed Ozempic®. Ozempic® is an injectable prescription medicine used along with diet and exercise to improve blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes, to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events (heart attack, stroke, or death) in adults with type 2 diabetes and known heart disease, and to reduce the risk of worsening kidney disease, kidney failure (end-stage kidney disease), and death due to cardiovascular disease in adults with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

As part of the campaign, Novo Nordisk is working with award-winning musician, Michael Trotter Jr. of country duo, The War and Treaty, alongside his wife and musical partner Tanya, critically acclaimed chef, Franklin Becker, and entrepreneur and salon owner, Maria. Through this powerful campaign, each of them shares their type 2 diabetes journeys and how they hold themselves accountable when it comes to their health. Through their inspiring voices, the group reveals the struggles they faced with type 2 diabetes while pursuing their unique passions and provides intimate views of what life looks like in their “Ozempic® Eras.”

“As a child, I saw my father and several of my relatives struggle with type 2 diabetes,” recalled Michael. “When I was first diagnosed, I knew I had to handle my symptoms with a different mindset and get them under control, especially as Tanya and I embarked on our journey of making music together. Since starting Ozempic®, in addition to eating healthier and incorporating exercise into my routine, I’ve been able to lower my A1C and get back to the right rhythm for me, both in my work and my personal life. I am thankful for my Ozempic® Era.”

Michael, Franklin, and Maria are three of the more than 38 million adults in the U.S. who live with diabetes, specifically type 2, which 90-95% of people with diabetes have.1 The condition can affect overall health and well-being in more ways than one. Those who live with type 2 diabetes have an increased risk of developing chronic kidney disease and are more likely to experience a major cardiovascular event in their lifetime, such as stroke, heart attack, or death.2-3

“Navigating a type 2 diabetes diagnosis can be overwhelming, and even those who have lived with it for years can feel discouraged to keep up with their treatment plan,” said Tivonnia (T.J.) Harvey, Head of U.S. Diabetes Therapeutic Area at Novo Nordisk. “By spotlighting the real experiences of people like Michael, Franklin, and Maria, one goal of the ‘My Ozempic® Era’ campaign is to inspire the current generation of those with type 2 diabetes to seek a treatment option that lowers A1C levels, along with a healthy diet and regular exercise, to succeed in their next ‘era’ of diabetes management.”

To learn more about the “My Ozempic® Era” campaign, type 2 diabetes, and Ozempic®, visit MyOzempicEra.com.

Michael Trotter, Franklin Becker, and Maria are paid spokespeople for Novo Nordisk and are taking Ozempic® for type 2 diabetes. Tanya Trotter is a paid spokesperson for Novo Nordisk and does not take Ozempic® or live with type 2 diabetes.

Originally approved by the FDA in 2017 in adults with type 2 diabetes to improve blood sugar, along with diet and exercise, Ozempic® (semaglutide) is now the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) with the most FDA-approved indications. Only Novo Nordisk manufactures FDA-approved semaglutide medicines, like Ozempic®. Given the vast amount of information on knock-off or compounded semaglutide being shared in the media, it is important for healthcare professionals and patients to have the clarity and confidence in knowing what they are using has undergone rigorous review for safety, effectiveness and quality. If the label doesn’t say Ozempic®, it’s not FDA approved. To learn more visit Ozempic.com.

What is Ozempic®?

Ozempic® (semaglutide) injection 0.5 mg, 1 mg, or 2 mg is an injectable prescription medicine used:

along with diet and exercise to improve blood sugar (glucose) in adults with type 2 diabetes

to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events such as heart attack, stroke, or death in adults with type 2 diabetes with known heart disease

to reduce the risk of kidney disease worsening, kidney failure (end-stage kidney disease), and death due to cardiovascular disease in adults with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease

It is not known if Ozempic® is safe and effective for use in children.

Important Safety Information

Do not share your Ozempic® pen with other people, even if the needle has been changed. You may give other people a serious infection or get a serious infection from them.

What is the most important information I should know about Ozempic®?

Ozempic® may cause serious side effects, including:

Possible thyroid tumors, including cancer. Tell your health care provider if you get a lump or swelling in your neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath. These may be symptoms of thyroid cancer. In studies with rodents, Ozempic ® and medicines that work like Ozempic ® caused thyroid tumors, including thyroid cancer. It is not known if Ozempic ® will cause thyroid tumors or a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) in people

Tell your health care provider if you get a lump or swelling in your neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath. These may be symptoms of thyroid cancer. In studies with rodents, Ozempic and medicines that work like Ozempic caused thyroid tumors, including thyroid cancer. It is not known if Ozempic will cause thyroid tumors or a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) in people Do not use Ozempic® if you or any of your family have ever had MTC, or if you have an endocrine system condition called Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2)

Do not use Ozempic® if:

you or any of your family have ever had MTC or if you have MEN 2

you are allergic to semaglutide or any of the ingredients in Ozempic®. See symptoms of serious allergic reaction in “What are the possible side effects of Ozempic®?”

Before using Ozempic®, tell your health care provider if you have any other medical conditions, including if you:

have or have had problems with your pancreas

have a history of diabetic retinopathy

have severe problems with your stomach, such as slowed emptying of your stomach (gastroparesis) or problems with digesting food

are scheduled to have surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation)

are pregnant or breastfeeding or plan to become pregnant or breastfeed. It is not known if Ozempic® will harm your unborn baby or pass into your breast milk. You should stop using Ozempic® at least 2 months before you plan to become pregnant

Tell your health care provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, herbal supplements, and other medicines to treat diabetes, including insulin or sulfonylureas.

What are the possible side effects of Ozempic®?

Ozempic® may cause serious side effects, including:

inflammation of your pancreas (pancreatitis). Stop using Ozempic ® and call your health care provider right away if you have severe pain in your stomach area (abdomen) that will not go away, with or without vomiting. You may feel the pain from your abdomen to your back

Stop using Ozempic and call your health care provider right away if you have severe pain in your stomach area (abdomen) that will not go away, with or without vomiting. You may feel the pain from your abdomen to your back changes in vision. Tell your health care provider if you have changes in vision during treatment with Ozempic ®

Tell your health care provider if you have changes in vision during treatment with Ozempic low blood sugar (hypoglycemia). Your risk for getting low blood sugar may be higher if you use Ozempic ® with another medicine that can cause low blood sugar, such as a sulfonylurea or insulin. Signs and symptoms of low blood sugar may include: dizziness or lightheadedness, blurred vision, anxiety, irritability or mood changes, sweating, slurred speech, hunger, confusion or drowsiness, shakiness, weakness, headache, fast heartbeat, and feeling jittery

Your risk for getting low blood sugar may be higher if you use Ozempic with another medicine that can cause low blood sugar, such as a sulfonylurea or insulin. dizziness or lightheadedness, blurred vision, anxiety, irritability or mood changes, sweating, slurred speech, hunger, confusion or drowsiness, shakiness, weakness, headache, fast heartbeat, and feeling jittery dehydration leading to kidney problems. Diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting may cause a loss of fluids (dehydration), which may cause kidney problems. It is important for you to drink fluids to help reduce your chance of dehydration. Tell your health care provider right away if you have nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea that does not go away

Diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting may cause a loss of fluids (dehydration), which may cause kidney problems. It is important for you to drink fluids to help reduce your chance of dehydration. Tell your health care provider right away if you have nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea that does not go away severe stomach problems. Stomach problems, sometimes severe, have been reported in people who use Ozempic ® . Tell your health care provider if you have stomach problems that are severe or will not go away

Stomach problems, sometimes severe, have been reported in people who use Ozempic . Tell your health care provider if you have stomach problems that are severe or will not go away serious allergic reactions. Stop using Ozempic ® and get medical help right away if you have any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, including swelling of your face, lips, tongue, or throat; problems breathing or swallowing; severe rash or itching; fainting or feeling dizzy; or very rapid heartbeat

Stop using Ozempic and get medical help right away if you have any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, including swelling of your face, lips, tongue, or throat; problems breathing or swallowing; severe rash or itching; fainting or feeling dizzy; or very rapid heartbeat gallbladder problems . Gallbladder problems have happened in some people who take Ozempic ® . Tell your health care provider right away if you get symptoms which may include: pain in your upper stomach (abdomen), fever, yellowing of the skin or eyes (jaundice), or clay-colored stools

. Gallbladder problems have happened in some people who take Ozempic . Tell your health care provider right away if you get symptoms which may include: pain in your upper stomach (abdomen), fever, yellowing of the skin or eyes (jaundice), or clay-colored stools food or liquid getting into the lungs during surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation). Ozempic® may increase the chance of food getting into your lungs during surgery or other procedures. Tell all your health care providers that you are taking Ozempic® before you are scheduled to have surgery or other procedures

The most common side effects of Ozempic® may include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach (abdominal) pain, and constipation.

Please click here for Prescribing Information and Medication Guide for Ozempic®.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company that’s been making innovative medicines to help people with diabetes lead longer, healthier lives for more than 100 years. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to drive change to help people defeat other serious chronic diseases such as obesity, rare blood, and endocrine disorders. We remain steadfast in our conviction that the formula for lasting success is to stay focused, think long-term, and do business in a financially, socially, and environmentally responsible way. With U.S. headquarters in New Jersey and commercial, production, and research facilities in seven states plus Washington DC, Novo Nordisk employs approximately 8,000 people throughout the country. For more information, visit novonordisk-us.com, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Novo Nordisk is committed to the responsible use of our semaglutide-containing medicines which represent distinct products with different indications, dosages, prescribing information, titration schedules, and delivery forms. These products are not interchangeable and should not be used outside of their approved indications. Learn more about the responsible use of semaglutide-containing medicines and the significant safety and health risks associated with compounded or knock-off “semaglutide” at semaglutide.com.

References

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About Type 2 Diabetes. Accessed February 20, 2025 . https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/php/data-research/index.html American Diabetes Association. Cardiovascular disease and diabetes. Accessed September 18, 2024 . https://diabetes.org/about-diabetes/complications/cardiovascular-disease de Boer IH, Rue TC, Hall YN, et al. Temporal trends in the prevalence of diabetic kidney disease in the United States. JAMA. 2011;305:2532-2539.

Novo Nordisk is a registered trademark of Novo Nordisk A/S.

© 2025 Novo Nordisk All rights reserved. US25OZM00119 March 2025

