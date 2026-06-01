Novartis data at EULAR 2026 demonstrates momentum for broad immunology portfolio for complex, high unmet need diseases

New Cosentyx ® (secukinumab) data from REPLENISH, largest ever global Phase III trial in polymyalgia rheumatica, to be highlighted in oral session





(secukinumab) data from REPLENISH, largest ever global Phase III trial in polymyalgia rheumatica, to be highlighted in oral session New ianalumab interim results from Sjögren’s Phase III extension study up to week 108 and Phase II data in systemic lupus erythematosus will be presented





Basel, June 1, 2026 – Novartis will present new data from 31 abstracts across its industry-leading immunology portfolio at the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) Congress on June 3-6 in London, advancing scientific insight into high-burden autoimmune diseases.

“Novartis is committed to shaping the future of immunology. From small molecules to biologics and CAR-T cell therapy, our pioneering science is focused on where we can have the greatest impact on patient outcomes,” said Angelika Jahreis, Global Head, Immunology Development, Novartis. “At EULAR, we will share compelling new data for Cosentyx, ianalumab and our CAR-T therapy rap-cel across diseases where there is high unmet need. These data demonstrate how Novartis innovation can have meaningful impact for people living with autoimmune diseases like polymyalgia rheumatica, Sjogren’s disease, systemic lupus erythematosus and systemic sclerosis.”

Key abstracts accepted by EULAR include:

Molecule/Disease Abstract Title Number/Presentation Details Cosentyx® (secukinumab) Polymyalgia Rheumatica





Secukinumab in polymyalgia rheumatica: Results of the phase 3 REPLENISH trial OP0116

Oral Presentation

June 3, 4:30pm-4:40pm BST Secukinumab in patients with polymyalgia rheumatica: Subgroup analyses of Week 52 results of a Phase 3, multicentre, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial (REPLENISH) POS0019

Poster Tour Presentation

June 3, 3:30pm-4:30pm BST Psoriatic Arthritis Impact of Early Biologic Use With Secukinumab on Radiographic Progression in Psoriatic Arthritis: A Pooled Analysis of the FUTURE 1 and FUTURE 5 Trials POS0474

Poster Tour Presentation

June 3, 3:30pm-4:50pm BST Rap-cel (rapcabtagene autoleucel, YTB323) Systemic Sclerosis and Severe Refractory Idiopathic Inflammatory Myopathies Safety and Early Efficacy of Rapcabtagene Autoleucel, an Autologous CD19 Directed Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy, in Severe Refractory Idiopathic Inflammatory Myopathies and Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis: Preliminary Analysis of the Open-Label AUTOGRAPH-IIM and –SSC studies OP077

Oral Abstract Presentation

June 3, 4:40pm-4:50pm BST Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Clinical, Cellular Kinetics, Pharmacodynamics and Biomarker Data Up to 24 Months After Rapcabtagene Autoleucel (YTB323), a Rapidly Manufactured CD19 CAR-T Therapy, From an Open-Label, Phase 1/2 Study in Severe Refractory SLE POS0303

Poster Tour Presentation

June 5, 4:00pm-5:00pm BST Ianalumab



Sjögren's Disease Efficacy and Safety of the Ianalumab Global Phase 3 Studies (NEPTUNUS-1 and NEPTUNUS-2) and Their Extension Study in Patients With Sjögren's Disease OP0126

Oral Presentation

June 3, 4:50pm-5:00pm BST Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Safety and Efficacy of Subcutaneous Ianalumab (VAY736) Post-B Cell Recovery in Patients with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus: End of Study Results from a Phase 2 Study OP0335

Oral Presentation

June 5, 8:15am-8:25am BST



About Novartis Immunology

At Novartis, we’re advancing bold science with the goal of bringing relief and a renewed sense of hope to people living with autoimmune diseases. Building on our legacy of first-in-class innovation across rheumatology, dermatology and allergy, and a diverse industry-leading pipeline, we’re committed to shaping what’s next in Immunology.

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