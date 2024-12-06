Nova Scotia becomes first province to publicly reimburse JEMPERLI for the treatment of patients with advanced or recurrent dMMR/MSI-H endometrial cancer

Endometrial cancer is the most common gynaecological cancer, and its incidence has been steadily increasing over the past 20 years. [i] Approximately 20-29% of all endometrial cancers are dMMR/MSI-H and patients face significant unmet need experiencing poor long-term outcomes with the current standard of care. [ii]

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - GSK announced today that Nova Scotia has become the first province to publicly reimburse Jemperli (dostarlimab for injection) in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel for the treatment of adult patients with primary advanced or recurrent mismatch repair deficient (dMMR)/microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) endometrial cancer. GSK applauds the Nova Scotia government for their decision to grant timely access to Jemperli for patients with endometrial cancer.

“Endometrial cancer is often detected early as its curable stages. For individuals with more advanced cancer, the treatment options have been more limited. With more treatment options we can select the one that is most beneficial to the individual, said Dr. Katharina Kieser, Provincial Lead Gynaecologic Oncology at Dalhousie University. “Having public access to new clinical therapies is vital to help improve the cancer care journey for patients. This announcement represents a critical and positive step forward for endometrial cancer patients across Nova Scotia.”

Jemperli in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel was approved by Health Canada in November 2023 as a treatment option for adult patients with primary advanced or recurrent dMMR/MSI-H endometrial cancer in patients who are candidates for systemic therapy. Jemperli is the only immuno-oncology treatment option approved for this patient population in combination with chemotherapy in Canada.

“Amidst the rising cancer rates across Nova Scotia, this announcement speaks to the commitment by Nova Scotia’s government to prioritizing public access to innovative treatments like Jemperli for cancer care,” said Filomena Servidio-Italiano, President and CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN). “At CCRAN, we relentlessly advocate and focus on ensuring equal and timely access to effective therapies aiming to improve patient outcomes – and we hope other provinces will follow Nova Scotia’s lead in prioritizing cancer needs across Canada. CCRAN remains dedicated to improving the longevity and quality of life for all cancer patients in the country.”

“We commend the Nova Scotia government for their pioneering role in becoming the first province or territory in Canada to publicly reimburse Jemperli for endometrial cancer patients in need,” said Sridhar Venkatesh, President & General Manager, GSK Canada. “We look forward to working with additional provincial and territorial governments in an effort to make Jemperli available to all Canadians who need it.”

Please consult the Product Monograph at www.gsk.ca for complete safety information. The Product Monograph is also available by calling 1-800-387-7374.

GSK in gynaecologic oncology

GSK is committed to maximizing patient survival through transformational medicines with a current effort on breakthroughs in oncology, including gynaecologic cancers, some of the most common cancers affecting women. We are focused on developing new medicines across a range of different modalities both as monotherapy and in combination for a variety of cancers, including ovarian and endometrial. We have a unique research and development approach, utilizing synthetic lethality and immuno-oncology to target specific proteins and biomarkers in ovarian cancer and endometrial cancer, enabling us to develop targeted treatments.

About GSK

We are a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology and talent to get ahead of disease together. Find out more at

References

____________________________

