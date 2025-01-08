NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes and YAP Therapeutics Enter into Collaboration Agreement for the Development and Production of Radiopharmaceutical Products

NorthStar to support the development of YAP Therapeutics’ innovative radiolabeled products

This collaboration merges the expertise and resources from both companies, including NorthStar’s state-of-the-art facilities

The agreement guarantees that YAP Therapeutics will receive clinical trial-ready doses of its novel products in development

BELOIT, Wis. & LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC and YAP Therapeutics, Inc. have entered into a collaboration agreement to develop and produce radiopharmaceuticals aimed at treating cancer and other chronic diseases.





NorthStar is involved in the development, production, and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals for therapeutic applications and medical imaging. YAP Therapeutics, a Fjord Ventures company, utilizes its advanced biologic and regenerative medicine technology platforms to develop treatments for chronic diseases.

Within this collaboration, NorthStar will support the development of YAP Therapeutics’ biologic products by supplying the radioisotope non-carrier added actinium-225 (n.c.a. Ac-225) and providing access to its radiopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services. NorthStar will also prepare clinical trial-ready doses of YAP Therapeutics’ investigational medicines. Additionally, upon regulatory approval, NorthStar may manufacture and supply radionuclides for YAP Therapeutics’ commercial use.

“NorthStar leads in medical radioisotope development and production. This agreement furthers our goal to deliver radiopharmaceuticals to patients,” said Frank Scholz, President and Chief Executive Officer of NorthStar. “We are excited to partner with YAP Therapeutics, merging our technology with their biologics to target specific therapies. Our ability to provide key radioisotopes like Ac-225 and CDMO capabilities offers substantial support to YAP Therapeutics.”

“We are thrilled about partnering with NorthStar to improve cancer treatment. Their radiopharmaceutical expertise complements our biologics development,” said Olav Bergheim, Founder and Chairman of YAP Therapeutics. “This partnership offers the potential to expand our rich pipeline with leading radioisotope technology.”

About NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC (NorthStar)

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes is a commercial-stage radiopharmaceutical company at the forefront of advancing patient care by utilizing novel technologies to produce commercial-scale radioisotopes that, once attached to a molecule, have the ability to detect and treat cancer and other serious diseases. NorthStar’s expanding industry-leading position in the emerging field of radiopharmaceutical therapy is supported by its unique capabilities in the sophisticated production of radioisotopes, proven management team, and state-of-the-art, environmentally preferable technologies. NorthStar routinely produces copper-67 (Cu-67) and is poised to be the first commercial-scale producer of non-carrier added actinium-225 (n.c.a. Ac-225). The Company’s Radiopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services unit provides customized service offerings and specialized radiopharmaceutical expertise to help biopharmaceutical companies rapidly advance their development and commercial programs. For more information about NorthStar’s comprehensive portfolio and patient-focused services, visit: http://www.northstarnm.com

About YAP Therapeutics, Inc.

YAP Therapeutics specializes in the development of advanced biologics and genetic medicines to effectively treat chronic diseases. The company’s portfolio includes drug-antibody conjugates (ADCs) and radio-labeled biopharmaceuticals aimed at treating life-threatening cancers; advanced biologics designed to effectively treat fibrotic diseases; and targeted AAV-based gene therapy for regenerative medicines. YAP Therapeutics lead gene therapy candidate in development (YAP-101) is aimed at cardiac regeneration through modulation of the Hippo/YAP signaling pathway and related mechanisms. For further information, visit www.yaptx.com.

