Nona Biosciences Evolves Brand to Reflect Next Phase of Growth in Biotherapeutic Innovation

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nona Biosciences, a global biotechnology company advancing biotherapeutic discovery through innovative technology platforms, announced the launch of its updated global brand identity, marking an important step in the company's continued expansion and evolution as a partner in biotherapeutic innovation.

The refreshed identity reflects Nona's growth into a more integrated and platform-driven organization, supporting partners from early discovery through advancement toward the clinic. Built around it's I to I® framework, advancing programs from ideas toward IND evaluation, Nona combines proprietary technologies with scientific expertise to enable the development of next-generation therapeutics.

The new logo is designed on a foundation of geometric precision, incorporating a hexagonal framework that reflects both biological structure and data-driven design. At its core, the visual system preserves the original "N" connector element, symbolizing continuity while introducing a more structured and scalable form that represents strength, connectivity, and innovation.

As Nona continues to expand its integrated capabilities across antibody discovery, engineering, and development through the clinic, the updated brand reflects a more unified and forward-looking representation of its platforms, scientific expertise, and global reach. With continued advancements in its proprietary technologies, including AI-enhanced discovery and next-generation antibody platforms, Nona is further strengthening its ability to support partners from early discovery through advancement toward the clinic.

"This evolution represents more than a visual update—it reflects how Nona has grown," said Dr. Di Hong, CEO of Nona Biosciences. "We are continuously expanding our capabilities to better support our partners, and this new identity brings greater clarity to the breadth of innovation we deliver."

About Nona Biosciences

Nona Biosciences is a global biotechnology company committed to advancing biotherapeutic innovation through cutting-edge technology platforms and integrated solutions. Nona supports programs with it's I to I® framework, from early-stage ideas through preclinical research and advancement toward IND and early clinic, spanning target validation and antibody discovery to early development.

Nona's proprietary Harbour Mice® technology platform generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in classical two light and two heavy chain (H2L2) format, and heavy chain-only (HCAb) format. The HCAb Harbour Mice® is the world's first fully human HCAb transgenic mouse with clinical validation. This unique platform offers exceptional versatility for diverse applications using fully human VH single-domain antibodies as a plug-and-play system, including bispecific antibodies, multi-specific antibodies, CAR-T therapies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), mRNA-based therapeutics, and more.

By integrating Harbour Mice®, single-B cell screening technology, NonaCarFxTM (a direct CAR-function-based screening platform), Hu-mAtrIxTM (an AI-driven drug discovery platform), Modalities-on-Demand® (a next-generation modalities solution), and end-to-end preclinical drug development services, Nona Biosciences is dedicated to driving the global invention of transformative next-generation drugs. For more information, please visit: www.nonabio.com.

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SOURCE Nona Biosciences