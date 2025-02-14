Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) Market Size to Reach USD 7,463.5 Million by 2035, Impelled by Advancements in Diagnostic Technologies

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) Market Outlook 2025-2035:

The 7 leading Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) market accounted for a value of USD 1,666.1 Million in 2024. In the future, IMARC Group forecasts the 7MM to achieve USD 7,463.5 Million by 2035, with a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.62% between 2025-2035. The Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis market is seeing growth on account of increasing use of non-invasive or minimally invasive therapeutic modalities, such as inhaled antibiotics, airway clearance therapy, or nebulized mucolytics, for managing NCFB, so as to prevent exacerbation and hospitalization. These therapies mainly deal with mucus clearance, reducing bacterial colonization, and controlling airway inflammation to provide better respiratory function and outcomes for patients. The treatments are also likely to reduce the need for more invasive lung resection and chronic systemic antibiotics, thus advantageously benefitting the patient who requires an efficient and very accessible intervention in disease management.

Advances in Early Detection and Diagnostic Technologies: Driving the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) Market

Novel approaches for diagnostic and treatment intervention have greatly transformed the existing Non-Cystic Bronchiectasis-therapies to the tuned disease control with profuse improvement in patient treatment outcomes. Advances in imaging modalities such as high-resolution computed tomography, in lung function tests, assure accurate visualization of bromchial abnormalities and disease progression for potentially early diagnosis and well-focused treatment planning. Emerging molecular tests such as PCR and next-generation sequencing (NGS) take on significant roles in detecting specific bacterial pathogens with subsequent appropriate antibiotic therapy and antimicrobial resistance monitoring. Those artificial intelligences in imaging and diagnostics could deliver better precision with their features putting on automated measurement of severity of bronchiectasis, the disease progression and respective adaption of treatment strategy. Such algorithms would create AI-based radiological efficiency for the clinical review of a lung scan, resulting in a greater consistency in its interpretation. Such therapies, including airway clearance devices, HFCWO, and inhaled mucoactive agents, provide control of symptoms without extensive systemic treatment. Newest types of smart inhalers and remote monitoring devices will allow real-time assessment of respiratory parameters and drug consumption, and thus individualized treatment adjustments. Telemedicine platforms are also enhancing access to specialist care, through remote consultations, continuous monitoring of diseases, and prompt interventions, especially for patients in underserved regions. These thus create better disease control, lesser flare ups, and decent quality lives for patients having NCFB, in turn fueling growth into the Global NCFB market.

Request a PDF Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/non-cystic-fibrosis-bronchiectasis-market/requestsample

Development of Novel Therapies and Pharmacological Treatments: Contributing to Market Expansion

The non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis market has been showing promising growth with the release of new therapies and state-of-the-art pharmacological treatments meant to improve disease management and patient outcomes. New inhaled and systemic antibiotics are being developed for resistant strains to meet the unmet need caused by the fact that very often patients remain infected with persistent airway infections associated with NCFB. These relatively early generation drugs exhibit better efficacy, fewer side effects, and more specific mechanisms of action leading to improved patient satisfaction and better long-term results. However, these interventions attached to biological therapies are gaining steam among patients with moderate to severe NCFB characterized by chronic inflammation. Some examples include monoclonal antibodies like interleukin-17 (IL-17) and interleukin-1 (IL-1), which are expected to target patients not only for their applications to reduce bacterial activity but also their potential role in targeting the pathways fueling inflammation and contributing to disease progression. The drug delivery systems, including liposomal formulations and inhalable hydrogels, as well as nanotechnology-based carriers, offer localized drug delivery with increased therapeutic concentration at the place of action, minimizing systemic effects and adverse events. Other examples of innovative and promising treatment strategies were probiotic interventions and immunomodulators targeting lung microbiome restoration with immune defenses against recurrent infections. Combination therapy with antibiotics and anti-inflammatory agents or mucolytics promises to make headway in addressing the complex pathophysiology of NCFB. Non-invasive pharmaceutical options will also gain further ground in easy administration and patient-centred benefits like such as biofilm-disrupting agents and inhalable formulations. The continuous advancements in medicine, particularly in the field of precision medicine and biologics, and inhalation therapies assure growth for the NCFB market. This will result in relatively improved clinical outcomes and quality of patients’ lives.

Buy Full Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=22243&method=809

Emerging Therapies in Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) Market

Brensocatib: Insmed Incorporated

Brensocatib is a first-in-class investigational dipeptidyl peptidase 1 (DPP1) inhibitor under development for Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB). It is an anti-inflammatory drug that suppresses neutrophil activation and airway inflammation, controlling the progression of the disease and exacerbations. Brensocatib has demonstrated encouraging results in clinical trials by inhibiting lung damage and enhancing patient outcomes, presenting it as a breakthrough therapy candidate in the NCFB space.

CSL787: CSL Behring

CSL787 is an experimental inhaled immunoglobulin treatment designed by CSL Behring for Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB). It aims to increase immune defense in patients with recurrent respiratory infections by targeting antibodies directly into the lungs, potentially decreasing infection frequency and disease exacerbations. CSL787 is a new technology in NCFB treatment that is expected to enhance lung function and patient outcomes.

AP-PA02: Armata Pharmaceuticals

AP-PA02 is a therapeutic bacteriophage being developed by Armata Pharmaceuticals for the treatment of Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB). It is intended to selectively target and kill Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a central pathogen in NCFB-related lung infections, representing a new, precision medicine-based antimicrobial therapy with potential to transcend antibiotic resistance. The treatment is in clinical trials for demonstrating efficacy and safety in decreasing bacterial burden and inflammation in patients with NCFB.

CHF 6333: Chiesi Farmaceutici

CHF 6333 is a dry powder inhaled neutrophil elastase inhibitor under development for the treatment of Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB). It is aimed at limiting excessive neutrophil activity that is central in airway inflammation and lung tissue damage among NCFB patients. By inhibiting the level of neutrophil elastase, CHF 6333 seeks to minimize disease progression, enhance lung function, and decrease exacerbations, presenting a promising therapeutic choice in the NCFB market.

ARINA-1: Renovion

ARINA-1 is an inhaled treatment created for Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB), intended to decrease airway inflammation and enhance mucus clearance. It achieves this by regulating oxidative stress and replenishing airway hydration, alleviating symptoms and halting disease progression. ARINA-1 is under investigation for its ability to increase lung function and decrease exacerbations in NCFB patients.



Drug Name Company Name MOA ROA Brensocatib Insmed Incorporated Dipeptidyl peptidase I inhibitors Oral CSL787 CSL Behring Immunomodulators Inhalation AP-PA02 Armata Pharmaceuticals Cell death stimulants Inhalation CHF 6333 Chiesi Farmaceutici Leucocyte elastase inhibitors Inhalation ARINA-1 Renovion Immunomodulators Inhalation

Detailed list of emerging therapies in Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) is provided in the final report…

Leading Companies in the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) Market:

The IMARC market research report provides a thorough study of the competition in the market. In the global Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) market, some prominent players are leading in creating holistic platforms to better manage Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB). These prominent players are Insmed Incorporated, CSL Behring, Armata Pharmaceuticals, Chiesi Farmaceutici, Renovion, and more. These firms are revolutionizing the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) space with ongoing research, diagnostic platforms, and offering more products to cater to increasing demand for Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB).

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported positive topline data from its Phase 2 study in December 2024. The study was testing AP-PA02, a new inhaled multi-phage therapy to treat chronic pulmonary Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB) patients. The safety data have shown that the inhaled AP-PA02 was well-tolerated and the treatment-emergent adverse events were mild and self-limited.

Key Players in Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) Market:

The key players in the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) market who are in different phases of developing different therapies are include Insmed Incorporated, CSL Behring, Armata Pharmaceuticals, Chiesi Farmaceutici, Renovion, and Others.

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) are the US, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan. As per estimates put forth by IMARC, the United States is the largest patient base of Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) besides being the largest market for treating it. Advances in the treatment of Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) comprise the introduction of anti-inflammatory drugs, mucus-clearing agents, and biologics by precision-targeting to manage disease progress more effectively. These new treatments are inhaled antibiotics, mucolytics, and agents of immune modulation that prevent future exacerbations with improved lung function. Gene-targeting therapies and monoclonal antibodies are being tried to target the inflammatory pathways of NCFB and create further personally directed and efficient therapies.

The diagnostics scenario is now changing with advent of the high-resolution computed tomography (HRCT), sputum biomarkers, and microbiome testing, leaning toward earlier detection and personalized therapies. Improving distance monitoring and outcomes for patients through artificial intelligence in imaging devices and digital platforms for health access to healthcare, especially for rural areas, is yet another area of market development. Along with growth in R&D investments, regulatory approvals are driving the market. Telemedicine and AI diagnostic technologies allow access for patients to specialist care, while NCFB treatment innovations continue in North America and Europe as innovative regions in the world, with a consequent pulling of global market growth forward.

Recent Developments in Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) Market:

· In February 2025, Insmed announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) for brensocatib for the treatment of patients with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis.

· In May 2024, Insmed announced positive topline results from the ASPEN study. This global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial evaluated the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of brensocatib in patients with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis. The study achieved its primary endpoint, with both doses of brensocatib showing statistically significant reductions in the annualized rate of pulmonary exacerbations (PEs) compared to placebo. Additionally, the study met several of its prespecified secondary endpoints with statistical significance.

· In April 2022, The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to colistimethate sodium powder for nebulization solution (CMS I–neb) for the reduction in the incidence of pulmonary exacerbations in adults with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB) colonized with P. aeruginosa.

Key information covered in the report.

Base Year: 2024

Historical Period: 2019-2024

Market Forecast: 2025-2035

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

Competitive Landscape:

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of current Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

Ask Our Expert & Browse Full Report with TOC: https://www.imarcgroup.com/Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB)-market/toc

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

IMARC Group Offer Other Reports:

Vascular Tissue Neoplasm Market: The 7 major vascular tissue neoplasm markets are expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.89% during 2024-2034.

Type 1 Diabetes Market: The type 1 diabetes market reached a value of US$ 5.6 Billion across the top 7 markets (US, EU4, UK, and Japan) in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the top 7 markets to reach US$ 9.4 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.84% during 2024-2034.

Acute Lung Injury Market: The 7 major acute lung injury markets reached a value of US$ 3.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach US$ 4.8 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.61% during 2024-2034.

Bronchitis Market: The 7 major bronchitis markets reached a value of US$ 4.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach US$ 5.7 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.42% during 2024-2034.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market: The 7 major chronic obstructive pulmonary disease markets reached a value of US$ 13,464.0 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach US$ 18,551.6 Million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.96% during 2024-2034.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market: The 7 major obstructive sleep apnea markets reached a value of USD 794.9 Million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach USD 4,066.7 Million by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2% during 2025-2035.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Market: The 7 major Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) markets reached a value of US$ 3,586.4 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach US$ 6,906.1 Million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during 2024-2034.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Phone Number: - +1 631 791 1145, +91-120-433-0800