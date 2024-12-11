Noema Pharma extends Series B financing round, closing at CHF 130 Million ($147 Million)

EQT Life Sciences expands the Series B with additional capital, alongside continued support from existing investors, including, Forbion, Jeito Capital, Sofinnova Partners, Gilde Healthcare, Polaris Partners, Invus, and UPMC Enterprises



BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Noema Pharma, a clinical-stage biotech company targeting debilitating central nervous system (CNS) disorders, announced the successful close of a Series B extension financing round with an investment from EQT Life Sciences, bringing the total capital raised in the round to CHF 130 million (approx. USD 147 million). With its investment in Noema Pharma, EQT Life Sciences joins the syndicate of previous Series B investors including Forbion, Jeito Capital, Sofinnova Partners, Gilde Healthcare, Polaris Partners, Invus and UPMC Enterprises.

The new financing will support Noema Pharma’s four active Phase 2 trials, with key data readouts anticipated in 2025. This includes additional development activities for basimglurant (NOE-101), an mGluR5 negative allosteric modulator currently in Phase 2 trials for severe pain in trigeminal neuralgia (TN) and seizures in tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC); gemlapodect (NOE-105), a PDE10a inhibitor in a Phase 2b trial for Tourette syndrome and under development for childhood-onset fluency disorder (COFD or stuttering); and NOE-115, a broad-spectrum monoamine modulator in a Phase 2 trial for vasomotor symptoms and other symptoms of menopause.

Ilise Lombardo, MD, CEO of Noema Pharma, stated: “This latest financing underscores the strong support and confidence from investors in Noema’s vision to treat neuroscience-based conditions. We are thrilled to welcome EQT Life Sciences into this strong syndicate of investors and have Felice join our Board. EQT’s support and expertise alongside our syndicate of investors will be invaluable as we progress our clinical programs and strive to make a meaningful impact on patients’ lives.”

Felice Verduyn-van Weegen, Partner at EQT and member of the Board at Noema, commented: "Noema Pharma’s innovative approach to CNS disorders aligns very well with our investment strategy and we are excited to support their late-stage clinical pipeline and transformative therapies. Having worked with Ilise Lombardo on a previous successful investment, her exceptional leadership as a repeat entrepreneur reinforces our confidence in Noema’s potential to deliver meaningful impact to patients in need.”

The Series B extension follows the initial Series B financing of CHF 103 million (USD 112 million) announced on March 2023, and a CHF 54 million (approx. USD 60 million) Series A round in December 2020. Noema Pharma was founded in 2019 with seed investment from Sofinnova Partners.

Notes to Editors

About Noema Pharma

Noema Pharma is a clinical-stage biotech company advancing a portfolio of transformative, first-in-disease therapeutics targeting neuroscience-based conditions with high unmet need. Noema has four programs currently in active Phase 2 clinical trials evaluating seizures in Tuberous Sclerosis Complex, pain in Trigeminal Neuralgia, Tourette syndrome and vasomotor symptoms plus CNS-mediated symptoms of menopause with readouts expected in 2025.

Noema was founded by leading venture capital firm Sofinnova Partners and is supported by current investors including Forbion, Gilde Healthcare, Invus, Jeito Capital, Polaris Partners and UPMC Enterprises.

Learn more at www.noemapharma.com.

About EQT Life Sciences

EQT Life Sciences was formed in 2022 following the integration of LSP, a leading European life sciences venture capital firm, into the EQT platform. As LSP, the firm raised over EUR 3.0 billion and supported the growth of more than 150 companies since it started to invest over 30 years ago. With a dedicated team of highly experienced investment professionals coming from backgrounds in medicine, science, business, and finance, EQT Life Sciences backs entrepreneurs who have ideas that could truly make a difference for patients. The team combines deep sector knowledge, analytical skills, and investment experience to provide the added value that entrepreneurs seek. For more information, go to eqtgroup.com/private-capital/life-sciences/

