Nocion Therapeutics Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Mark Iwicki

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nocion Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing novel small molecule therapies that selectively silence activated sensory neurons, today announced the expansion of its Board of Directors with the appointment of Mark Iwicki, a recognized leader in building and maximizing value in biopharmaceutical companies, including through successful strategic transactions.

“We are honored to welcome Mark to the Nocion Board,” said Richard Batycky, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Nocion Therapeutics. “Mark is a highly respected biotechnology industry veteran with a proven track record of guiding organizations through late-stage clinical development, commercialization and strategic transactions. His experience will be invaluable as we advance the Phase 2b ASPIRE study for taplucainium in refractory or unexplained chronic cough, with top-line data expected mid-year, and lay the foundation for late-stage development.”

Mr. Iwicki brings more than three decades of leadership experience spanning R&D, product development, commercial execution, and corporate strategy. He currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer and board member of Inhibikase Therapeutics, where he is spearheading development of the company’s lead program for pulmonary arterial hypertension. In addition to Nocion, Mr. Iwicki serves as Chair of the Board of Directors of Q32 Bio and as a member of the board of Nimbus Therapeutics. He is also an advisor to Atlas Venture.

“Nocion’s novel approach of selectively silencing activated sensory neurons has the potential to meaningfully transform the treatment paradigm for conditions such as chronic cough,” said Mr. Iwicki. “I look forward to working with the management team and my fellow board members to ensure Nocion is optimally positioned to realize the full potential of its science and pipeline as we approach this important data readout for taplucainium.”

Mr. Iwicki previously was a member of the board of Merus, which was acquired by Genmab in December 2025 and Chair of the Board of Directors at Akero Therapeutics, which was acquired by Novo Nordisk in December 2025. Prior to this, he served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Kala Pharmaceuticals. He formerly served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Civitas Therapeutics, where he led the company through a successful strategic process culminating in its acquisition by Acorda Therapeutics. Mr. Iwicki also served as President and Chief Executive Officer of both Blend Therapeutics and Sunovion Pharmaceuticals. Earlier in his career, he served as Senior Vice President and Head of the Cardiovascular Business Unit at Novartis Pharmaceuticals and held additional management roles at Astra Merck and Merck & Co. Mr. Iwicki holds an M.B.A. from Loyola University Maryland and a B.S. in Marketing from Ball State University.

About Nocion

Nocion Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing nocions™, a novel class of small molecule charged sodium channel blockers (CSCBs), designed to selectively silence activated sensory neurons by delivering precision therapies that act directly on the nerve fibers that underlie disease. Based on foundational insights from Harvard’s Office of Technology Development, the Company aims to deliver long-awaited relief for millions of patients suffering from underserved conditions including chronic cough, itch, pain, and neurogenic inflammation. Nocion’s lead clinical program, taplucainium dry powder for inhalation, is a first-in-class, locally delivered nocion currently in Phase 2b clinical development for refractory or unexplained chronic cough (rCC/uCC). The Company is also advancing a platform of nocion-based medicines to address additional debilitating conditions where overactive sensory nerves cause lasting harm. For more information, please follow Nocion on LinkedIn and X, as well as on our website: www.nociontx.com.

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