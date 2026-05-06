NKF Honors Vertex with 2026 Kidney Biotech Innovation Award

Company recognized for exceptional leadership in redefining what is possible in kidney disease treatment through true disease-modifying innovation.

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertex has been selected to receive the 2026 Kidney Biotech Innovation Award from the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) at the 2026 Spring Clinical Meetings in New Orleans.

Multiple clinical development programs in IgA nephropathy, APOL1 mediated kidney disease, primary membranous nephropathy, and autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease are working to close critical gaps in kidney care and accelerate the translation of scientific discovery into real-world patient impact. Collectively, these programs exemplify Vertex's serial innovation strategy: leveraging deep insights into genetic and molecular disease drivers to develop therapies toward true disease modification.

"Vertex's kidney portfolio reflects a deliberate and science-driven strategy to move beyond symptom management and incremental slowing of disease progression." said Kevin Longino, CEO, National Kidney Foundation and a kidney transplant recipient. "By honoring Vertex with the 2026 Kidney Biotech Innovation Award, the National Kidney Foundation celebrates a partner whose work embodies bold science, patient-centered impact, and the future of kidney care."

NKF is committed to fostering therapeutic innovation, catalyzing investment in kidney-focused research, and advancing a comprehensive, end-to-end approach to improving outcomes for people living with kidney disease.

"We are honored to receive the 2026 Kidney Biotech Innovation Award. At Vertex, innovation is not just what we do—it's who we are. From pioneering treatments for cystic fibrosis to redefining possibilities in sickle cell disease and acute pain, we've consistently pushed the boundaries of science," said Reshma Kewalramani, M.D., FASN, Chief Executive Officer and President of Vertex. "We are now building a future where kidney care is reimagined. As a nephrologist, I am motivated to bring new medicines for patients with kidney disease who are waiting."

The National Kidney Foundation Kidney Biotech Innovation Award recognizes pioneering biotechnology companies that are advancing novel therapies, technologies, or platforms with the potential to significantly improve the prevention, diagnosis, or treatment of kidney disease. The award will be presented to Vertex during the NKF Spring Clinical Meetings in New Orleans, which will be held from May 6 - 10.

NKF Spring Clinical Meetings



For more than 30 years, nephrology healthcare professionals from across the country have come to the NKF Spring Clinical Meetings to learn about the newest developments related to all aspects of nephrology practice; network with colleagues; and present their research findings. The NKF Spring Clinical Meetings are designed for meaningful change in the multidisciplinary and interprofessional healthcare teams' skills, performance, and patient health outcomes. It is the only conference of its kind that focuses on translating science into practice for the entire healthcare team. This year's Spring Clinical Meetings will be held May 6 - 10 in New Orleans.

Kidney Disease



In the United States, more than 35 million adults are estimated to have kidney disease, also known as chronic kidney disease (CKD)—and approximately 90 percent don't know they have it. About 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. are at risk for kidney disease. Risk factors for kidney disease include: diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and family history. People of Black or African American, Hispanic or Latino, American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian American, or Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk for developing the disease. Black or African American people are about four times as likely as White people to have kidney failure. Hispanics experience kidney failure at about double the rate of White people.

About Vertex



Vertex is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases and conditions. The company has approved therapies for cystic fibrosis, sickle cell disease, transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia and acute pain, and it continues to advance clinical and research programs in these areas. Vertex also has a robust clinical pipeline of investigational therapies across a range of modalities in other serious diseases where it has deep insight into causal human biology, including IgA nephropathy, neuropathic pain, APOL1-mediated kidney disease, primary membranous nephropathy, autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, type 1 diabetes, generalized myasthenia gravis, and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Vertex was founded in 1989 and has its global headquarters in Boston, with international headquarters in London. Additionally, the company has research and development sites and commercial offices in North America, Europe, Australia, Latin America and the Middle East. Vertex is consistently recognized as one of the industry's top places to work, including 16 consecutive years on Science magazine's Top Employers list and one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For company updates and to learn more about Vertex's history of innovation, visit www.vrtx.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X.

About the National Kidney Foundation



The National Kidney Foundation is revolutionizing the fight to save lives by eliminating preventable kidney disease, accelerating innovation for the dignity of the patient experience, and dismantling structural inequities in kidney care, dialysis, and transplantation. For more information about kidney disease, please visit www.kidney.org/

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SOURCE National Kidney Foundation