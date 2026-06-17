Niowave, Inc. and Ratio Therapeutics Sign Supply Agreement for Actinium-225 to Advance Targeted Alpha Therapies

LANSING, Mich. and BOSTON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Niowave, Inc., a leading manufacturer of medical radioisotopes, and Ratio Therapeutics Inc. (Ratio), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing radiopharmaceuticals for cancer treatment, today announced a supply agreement for Actinium-225.

Under this agreement, Niowave will supply cGMP Actinium-225 to support Ratio's development of targeted radiotherapeutics. The supply agreement provides Ratio with further reliable sourcing of Actinium-225 to support ongoing clinical trial activities and future program advancement.

Actinium-225 is a highly sought after alpha-emitting radioisotope with significant potential in targeted cancer therapies. When attached to targeting molecules, Actinium-225 delivers potent alpha radiation directly to cancer cells while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue. As demand for targeted alpha therapies continues to grow, establishing a reliable domestic supply of Actinium-225 remains essential to clinical development and future commercialization.

"Niowave is the leading partner for companies with radiopharmaceutical programs that require a reliable, scalable supply of Actinium-225, and we are pleased to be working with Ratio," said Matt Burba, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Niowave. "Our agreement demonstrates the growing importance of medical radioisotopes, especially Actinium-225, and their potential to bring new hope to patients."

"Niowave's expertise and growing production capabilities make them an important partner as we continue advancing our radiopharmaceutical pipeline," said John Babich, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Ratio Therapeutics. "This agreement supports our efforts to secure the Actinium-225 supply needed for ongoing clinical development while reinforcing our broader strategy of building the infrastructure and partnerships necessary to bring targeted alpha therapies to patients."

About Niowave

Founded in 2005, Niowave, Inc. is a global leader in developing and operating superconducting electron linear accelerators and advancing radiochemistry procedures for medical isotope production. Headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, the company produces Actinium-225 and other isotopes to support the next generation of cancer treatments, with a mission to accelerate the fight against cancer through reliable, scalable supply.

About Ratio Therapeutics

Ratio Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company with the mission to accelerate the development of next-generation precision radiopharmaceuticals for solid tumors and transform oncology treatment paradigms. With headquarters and laboratories in Boston, the company currently employs a growing team of multidisciplinary experts with backgrounds in radiopharmaceutical discovery and development. Ratio's proprietary R&D platforms, Trillium™ and Macropa™, enable the development of fit-for-purpose heterobifunctional radiopharmaceuticals for therapy and imaging that possess pharmacokinetic modulation, thereby improving drug availability, tumor delivery, and tumor loading.

The company maintains a strong commitment to manufacturing through its collaboration with PharmaLogic and its own state-of-the-art facility located in Salt Lake City, Utah, ensuring reliable supply and quality in radiopharmaceutical production. View Ratio's pipeline here.

Please visit www.ratiotx.com for more information and follow us on Twitter (X) and LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Niowave Inc.