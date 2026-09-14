NImmune Biopharma Announces Presentations at ACG 2026 Supporting Efficacy of Oral, Once-Daily NIM-1324 LANCL2 Medicine for Hard-to-Treat IBD

New data presented at ACG 2026 demonstrates LANCL2 mechanism targets can reverse expression patterns associated with refractoriness in biologic failure IBD patients

NIM-1324 reduces severity of IBD and Clostridiodes difficile symptoms during co-occurrence while reducing risk of recurrence and flare

Supports the efficacy of NIM-1324, a de-risked, safe and well-tolerated, oral, once-daily LANCL2 medicine for ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease

BLACKSBURG, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ACG2026--NImmune Biopharma (“NImmune”), a private, late-stage precision inflammation and immunology (“I&I”) biopharmaceutical company, will present two studies at the American College of Gastroenterology 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting (“ACG 2026”), which together demonstrate the potential of the novel LANCL2 mechanism in treating IBD patients with difficult disease courses.

The abstracts, titled “LANCL2 Activation Ameliorates Immune and Metabolic Transcriptional Patterns Associated with Biologic Refractoriness in Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn’s Disease” and “NIM-1324 activates LANCL2 to reduce recurrence and disease severity in inflammatory bowel disease and Clostridioides difficile infection co-occurrence models” will present clinical data and preclinical evidence highlighting how the novel LANCL2 mechanism can benefit patient populations underserved by currently approved medications.

At the forefront is the historical clinical practice to cease or reduce IBD treatments when C. difficile infections occur, due to these treatments exacerbating effects on the course of infection, which causes IBD symptoms to flare. The data presented shows that not only is NIM-1324 safe to continue during infection, but it may also reduce the severity of infection and the likelihood of the infection to re-occur. NIM-1324 targets a dual LANCL2 mechanism that activates Tregs’ anti-inflammatory actions and enhances mitochondrial metabolism. NIM-1324 immunometabolic mechanism naturally counteracts many of the processes associated with biologic refractoriness including granulocyte chemotaxis, profibrotic mediators and dysregulation of metabolic process.

“ACG provides a phenomenal forum to share how NIM-1324 can reshape the treatment paradigm for ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease,” said Dr. Josep Bassaganya-Riera, Founder, Executive Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of NImmune Biopharma. “LANCL2, NIM-1324’s therapeutic target, is the only mechanism of action in clinical development capable of resolving both the immunological and metabolic challenges associated with IBD. This dual targeted pharmacology of LANCL2 medicines plays a key role in enabling their superior therapeutic efficacy in hard-to-treat, refractory IBD patients.”

The data on refractory patients and in CDI will be presented at ACG 2026 on Sunday, October 11, 2026. These novel findings build on pioneering work at the interface of immunity and metabolism across multiple disease inflammatory, autoimmune and CNS indications.

About NImmune Biopharma

NImmune is a private late-stage precision inflammation and immunology (“I&I”) biopharmaceutical company that leverages a proprietary A.I. platform to rapidly and capital efficiently develop novel best-in-class biomarker-driven immunoregulatory therapeutics for metabolic, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Underpinned by the TITAN-X computational platform that utilizes advanced A.I., advanced computational modeling, and bioinformatics and biomedical research capabilities to pioneer innovation in the development and commercialization of novel best-in-class I&I therapies, NImmune’s business model enables the rapid and capital-efficient clinical development of high conviction drug candidates to New Drug Application (NDA) filing and commercialization. Additional information: www.NIMMUNEBIO.COM.

About NIMML

The NIMML Institute is a 501(c)(3) non-profit foundation dedicated to combining advanced artificial intelligence–driven computational modeling with translational research and clinical testing to accelerate development of the next wave of precision medicines for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Institute applies its TITAN-X™ advanced A.I.-powered platform to large-scale, transdisciplinary projects aimed at solving important public health challenges through precision immunology. The NIMML Institute is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia. For more information, please visit www.NIMML.org.

Dr. Josep Bassaganya-Riera

Founder, President & CEO

NImmune Biopharma, Inc

540-818-2844

jbassaganya@nimmunebio.com