Nimbus Therapeutics Appoints Abbas Kazimi as Chief Executive Officer

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nimbus Therapeutics, LLC (“Nimbus Therapeutics” or “Nimbus”), a biotechnology company that designs and develops breakthrough medicines for patients through its powerful computational drug discovery engine, today announced the appointment of Abbas Kazimi, MS, as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. He succeeds Jeb Keiper, MS, MBA, who has stepped down from the position as part of a planned transition.





“We are excited to announce the next chapter in leadership at Nimbus. The board is unanimous in its support of Abbas, who has been a critical leader in the last decade of success at Nimbus. With the recent appointment of Peter Tummino, Ph.D., as President of R&D and the strong leadership team in place, we are confident Abbas will continue to deliver on the company’s mission to bring breakthrough medicines to patients,” said Bruce Booth, D. Phil., Nimbus’ Chairman of the Board of Directors and co-founder. “We thank Jeb for his passion and leadership in driving the accomplishments Nimbus has achieved to date and have immense respect for what he has done to build the Nimbus we know today.”

“After spending over a decade at Nimbus, I couldn’t be more proud of the incredible team we’ve built and our evolution into a world-class small molecule discovery and early development powerhouse,” said Mr. Keiper. “In this next phase of growth, I can think of no better leader than Abbas, who has led this team in creating an incredibly valuable biotech company. I look forward to seeing Nimbus continue to advance its promising pipeline under his leadership while I pursue time with my family, biotech boards, and philanthropies that impact our industry.”

Mr. Kazimi joined Nimbus in 2014 and has served as Chief Business Officer since 2020. During his tenure, he has helped drive key transactions resulting in over $7 billion in upfront and milestone capital from pharmaceutical partners, including the TYK2 sale to Takeda in 2022. He also has been responsible for expanding Nimbus’ computational drug discovery engine through technology alliances that complement the company’s deep expertise in structure-based drug discovery and medicinal chemistry.

“I am honored to lead Nimbus at this pivotal time in the company’s evolution,” said Mr. Kazimi. “Our robust pipeline, anchored by promising programs like our WRN and SIK inhibitors, and our ongoing collaboration with Lilly, continues to validate our approach and strengthen our position in the industry. I’m particularly excited about what Nimbus will continue to discover and advance, as we leverage our computational drug discovery engine to bring innovative medicines for patients.”

About Nimbus Therapeutics

Nimbus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage, structure-based drug discovery company developing novel small molecule medicines designed to act against validated but difficult-to-drug targets implicated in multiple human diseases. The company advances promising research based on a unique strategy that combines leading-edge computational technologies with a tailored array of machine learning-based predictive modeling approaches. Nimbus’ pipeline includes NDI-219216, a Werner syndrome helicase (WRN) inhibitor in development for microsatellite instability high (MSI-H) tumors, as well as a diverse portfolio of preclinical programs focused on cancer, autoimmune conditions, and metabolic diseases. The company is headquartered in Boston, Mass. To learn more about Nimbus, please visit www.nimbustx.com.

