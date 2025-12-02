Nexus Pharmaceuticals Launches Tacrolimus Injection

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexus Pharmaceuticals, LLC announces the launch of Tacrolimus Injection, USP 5 mg/mL. This launch signifies the first and only Tacrolimus vial-format solution for healthcare providers and transplant centers to secure essential and cost-effective treatment options. Tacrolimus Injection, USP is a crucial immunosuppressant indicated for the prophylaxis of organ rejection in patients receiving liver or kidney transplants.

“We are pleased to share the launch of Nexus’ Tacrolimus Injection. Tacrolimus is a critical treatment option for patients requiring immunosuppressive therapy, enhancing their quality of life, and reducing the risk of organ rejection,” says Stephen Kim, Chief Executive Officer at Nexus Pharmaceuticals. “We are proud to provide another reliable and high-quality generic alternative that supports successful patient outcomes and overall healthcare efficiency.”

Tacrolimus Injection, USP 5 mg/mL (Single-Dose Vial) is available now, in a 10-pack at competitive wholesale pricing. Order through your Wholesaler or call (888) 806-4606.

About Nexus Pharmaceuticals, LLC: Nexus Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a US-based healthcare company, specializes in innovative processes to make difficult-to-manufacture specialty and generic drugs that are easier to use, less labor intensive, and more streamlined in practice. Nexus ensures that its high-quality drug products fulfill a critical unmet medical need and deliver dependable life-saving treatment options when and where they’re needed most.

Media Contact: Grace Conroy

gconroy@nexuspharma.net

(847) 527-7490