SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Nexus Pharmaceuticals Launches Tacrolimus Injection

December 2, 2025 | 
1 min read

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexus Pharmaceuticals, LLC announces the launch of Tacrolimus Injection, USP 5 mg/mL. This launch signifies the first and only Tacrolimus vial-format solution for healthcare providers and transplant centers to secure essential and cost-effective treatment options. Tacrolimus Injection, USP is a crucial immunosuppressant indicated for the prophylaxis of organ rejection in patients receiving liver or kidney transplants.



“We are pleased to share the launch of Nexus’ Tacrolimus Injection. Tacrolimus is a critical treatment option for patients requiring immunosuppressive therapy, enhancing their quality of life, and reducing the risk of organ rejection,” says Stephen Kim, Chief Executive Officer at Nexus Pharmaceuticals. “We are proud to provide another reliable and high-quality generic alternative that supports successful patient outcomes and overall healthcare efficiency.”

Tacrolimus Injection, USP 5 mg/mL (Single-Dose Vial) is available now, in a 10-pack at competitive wholesale pricing. Order through your Wholesaler or call (888) 806-4606.

About Nexus Pharmaceuticals, LLC: Nexus Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a US-based healthcare company, specializes in innovative processes to make difficult-to-manufacture specialty and generic drugs that are easier to use, less labor intensive, and more streamlined in practice. Nexus ensures that its high-quality drug products fulfill a critical unmet medical need and deliver dependable life-saving treatment options when and where they’re needed most.


Contacts

Media Contact: Grace Conroy
gconroy@nexuspharma.net
(847) 527-7490

Illinois Pipeline
Nexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Accumulated problems, contradictions. Dead end, we need to go back. You cannot continue further. Complete impossibility to continue. Rejection of an idea. Hard sanctions. Fatal error.
Pipeline
Moderna Cans 3 mRNA Vaccines, Secures $1.5B Loan in Quest for 10% Growth
November 21, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Isometric businessman tightrope walker is on the rope. Teetering on the cable. Business challenge and risk concept. Simple minimal design. Trendy style graphic. Flat vector illustration.
Business
Phase III Fail Forces Neuphoria Into Strategic Review—With One Investor Offering a Takeover
November 12, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Goal concept. Human hand in dotted pop art style pointing on the target for red paper plane. Vector illustration
IgA nephropathy
Vera Builds ‘Compelling Profile’ for Atacicept in IgAN, Eyes Q4 Filing
November 7, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Sep 21, 2020 Brisbane / CA / USA - BioMarin headquarters in Silicon Valley; BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is an American biotechnology company
Earnings
BioMarin Abandons Gene Therapy Roctavian, Cuts Revenue Guidance as Voxzogo Faces Competitors
October 28, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac