New research reveals COVID-19’s long-term impact on kids

Washington, DC, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research from Children’s National Hospital and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) is offering one of the most comprehensive insights yet into how COVID-19 affects children over time, highlighting both areas of concern and reassuring findings for families and clinicians.

The Pediatric COVID Outcomes Study (PECOS) led by Roberta DeBiasi, MD, MS, chief of the division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Children’s National and Gina Montealegre Sanchez, MD, MS, pediatric rheumatologist at NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), provides crucial guidance for understanding pediatric COVID-19 outcomes.

The research teams behind these three papers examined overall symptom burden, behavioral health and cardiology outcomes in hundreds of children and adolescents, comparing those who had COVID-19 with those who did not.

“This study included mostly children with mild COVID-19 similar to what was seen during the pandemic period and results should be interpreted accordingly,” said study author and co-principal investigator, Dr. Montealegre Sanchez.

Long-COVID symptoms identified and tracked

As the first and largest study of its kind in the U.S. to publish longitudinal data, researchers reported on symptoms that children experienced in the first 12 months after enrollment in the study. They identified 20 symptoms more commonly reported in those who had COVID-19, including headaches, fatigue, forgetfulness, gastrointestinal issues, malaise and respiratory issues. Symptoms varied by age, with some appearing early and others persisting or emerging months later.

“This study helps us understand how post-COVID symptoms in children evolve over time, and importantly, across different age groups,” said Alexandra Yonts, MD, infectious diseases specialist at Children’s National and co-lead author of the study. “Since childhood is such a dynamic period of growth and development, tracking these symptoms at multiple time points and in children of many different ages is critical to know what the true long-term impacts of SARS-CoV-2 infection look like in the pediatric population."

Physical health impacted, but mental health effects widespread

In another research project conducted with more than 800 youth who participated in the broader PECOS study, researchers found that children who had COVID-19 reported worse global health, reduced physical and cognitive functioning, and increased fatigue, pain and sleep disturbances. However, rates of anxiety and depression were similar between infected and uninfected children.

“The pandemic has affected all children’s mental health, not just those who were infected,” said research paper author Linda Herbert, PhD, director of Psychology Research and Clinical Services, Allergy and Immunology at Children’s National. “These findings highlight the broad impact of this experience on an entire generation.”

No evidence of heart damage in children

In reassuring news, a third prospective project found no evidence that COVID-19 causes long-term heart damage in children. Using advanced imaging, researchers observed no differences in cardiac function between infected and uninfected youth or even before and after infection. Children reporting symptoms such as chest pain or fatigue also had normal heart function.

“While some children experience these seemingly cardiac symptoms, our findings show these are not linked to underlying heart dysfunction,” said research paper author Michael He, MD, cardiology fellow at Children’s National.

A clearer path forward for care

Together, these findings help distinguish between the direct effects of COVID-19 infection and the broader impacts of the pandemic itself. The findings will help guide screening, clinical care and reassurance for families navigating post-COVID concerns.

CONTACT: Shannon Cross Children's National Hospital 301-244-6760 media@childrensnational.org