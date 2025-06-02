New Headache Medicine Research Impacting Treatment, Prevention and Quality of Life to be Presented at the American Headache Society® 67th Annual Scientific Meeting in Minneapolis, MN

MOUNT ROYAL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AHSAM--The American Headache Society® (AHS) will host its 2025 Annual Scientific Meeting on June 19-22. Attendees can participate in-person or On Demand, gaining evidence-based information on diagnosing, managing, and treating headache disorders.

"We are thrilled to advance the mission of the Society with this year’s scientific conference,” said Dr. Mark Burish, Co-Chair of the AHS Scientific Meeting Planning Committee. Co-Chair, Dr. Christina Szperka added, “This meeting has attracted an incredible array of speakers and faculty during an exciting time in headache medicine." The meeting includes lectures from pioneers and visionaries who have left an indelible mark on their respective fields. Among them is a pioneer in circadian biology, Joseph S. Takahashi PhD, who will provide the keynote.

More than 300 abstracts will be presented in preclinical science, epidemiology, diagnosis, and treatment. This year's conference will include the first results of phase 3 trials of CGRP-targeted therapies in children and adolescents. New data will be unveiled that has the potential to have a significant impact on a broad range of patient populations, including:

Traumatic Brain Injury Recovery Prediction with Brain MRI and CT

Effectiveness of Treatments Used in New Daily Persistent Headache in Children and Adolescents

Vaporized Cannabis Versus Placebo for the Acute Treatment of Migraine

Understanding Headaches Associated with Enlarged Breast Tissue and the Impact of Surgery

The meeting will also feature collections of talks at the intersection of headache and stroke, headache and sleep, headache and psychological trauma, and, for the first time in recent memory, a session devoted to the study of refractory headaches.

The full meeting program is available on the AHS website here.

AHS is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing medical education (CME) for physicians. Attendees can earn up to 31.25 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ through live and recorded sessions. Media can obtain passes to gain access to all Annual Scientific Meeting content. Register for the meeting here.

For more information about the American Headache Society and its events, programs, and membership, visit americanheadachesociety.org. Live Meeting updates will be posted on all AHS outlets, @ahsheadache, and is easily searchable using #AHSAM.

About the American Headache Society (AHS) The mission of the American Headache Society is to improve the care and lives of people living with headache disorders. The American Headache Society (AHS) is a professional society of health care providers dedicated to the study and treatment of headache and face pain. Educating physicians, health professionals and the public, and encouraging scientific research are the primary functions of our Society. For more information about the AHS, visit americanheadachesociety.org.

Tanya Kiniry, tkiniry@talley.com