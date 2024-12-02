New Biovanta Study Shows Best Efficacy in Treating Common Cold

Newcomer to OTC cold market offers clinically proven alternative with anti-inflammatory and immune strengthening bioactive ingredients









NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Common cold viruses contribute significantly to lost productivity and overall well-being, amounting to nearly $40 billion in annual productivity losses. Treatment with Biovanta could significantly lessen that impact, according to a paper published in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS ONE. The study presents findings from a large, multi-center, placebo-controlled clinical trial involving 157 participants with cold symptoms in six cities across the United States.

The trial, titled “Supporting Respiratory Epithelia and Lowering Inflammation to Effectively Treat Common Cold Symptoms,” tested the efficacy of an immune complex composed of bioactive ingredients in reducing the severity of cold symptoms. The immune complex consisted of lactoferrin, lysozyme, and aloe, which are all known for their anti-inflammatory and immune modulating effects. The treatments all also included salicylates anti-inflammatory compounds found naturally in many types of foods and also a class of compounds to which aspirin belongs. Salicylates lower the same inflammatory signals that are involved in cold symptoms. Developed over ten years, this treatment operates through a novel mechanism of fortifying the respiratory lining and reducing inflammation.

Participants in the trial administered either a placebo or a throat spray containing the immune complex. Results showed that those who used the throat spray experienced significant symptom relief — an almost 80% improvement in sore throat and up to a 70% reduction on the Modified Jackson Score, which measures eight key symptoms, including congestion, nasal discharge, sneezing, cough, sore throat, headache, and malaise.

“The study confirms that strengthening the respiratory lining and reducing inflammation may be used to effectively treat the common cold,” said Dr. Nazlie Latefi, one of the authors of the study and co-founder of Applied Biological Laboratories, makers of the Biovanta brand of cold products. “These results represent a major breakthrough in a category that has seen little innovation in decades.”

Ronald Primas, MD, FACP Clinical Instructor of Medicine Mount Sinai Hospital added, “Most over-the-counter cold remedies demonstrate minimal or no efficacy compared to placebos, and many haven’t been clinically tested at all.”

Dr. Latefi also highlighted that the few traditional product trials she has found are often brief, lasting just a few hours. This may be because they produce an intense initial sensation, but do nothing for the root cause, which is inflammation. In contrast, this trial was conducted over two days, measuring the efficacy of eight doses against the placebo.

Tomas Ganz, MD PhD Professor UCLA Department of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, one of the world’s leading experts on immunity says about the research, “Most people don’t realize that cold and flu symptoms are the result of inflammation so effective treatments will need to address the underlying inflammation.”

The immune complex studied in the trial is unique to Biovanta products, distinguishing them from traditional over-the-counter cold and cough remedies, many of which rely on ingredients such as dextromethorphan, guaifenesin, pseudoephedrine, and benzocaine. Although these ingredients are commonly marketed under brand names, multiple studies have shown that they may not effectively treat the common cold. In fact, the FDA declared in 2023 that phenylephrine, a common decongestant, is ineffective.

For more information, visit Biovanta.com. The full paper can be accessed at https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0301959.

