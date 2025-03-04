Nevro Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is delivering comprehensive, life-changing solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 financial results.

“We are pleased that adjusted EBITDA for the full-year 2024 came in ahead of our revised expectations and that our balance sheet remains strong, reflecting our ongoing focus on working capital management and the benefits from our 2024 restructurings,” said Kevin Thornal, Nevro’s president and CEO. “Importantly, we look forward to joining forces with Globus Medical to achieve our full potential and working together to free patients from the burden of chronic pain.”

Fourth-Quarter 2024 Business Highlights and Recent Developments

On February 6 , 2025, Nevro and Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) announced that they had entered into a definitive agreement for Globus Medical to acquire all shares of Nevro in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $250 million , or $5.85 per share. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025 and remains subject to the approval of Nevro’s shareholders, regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

, 2025, Nevro and Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) announced that they had entered into a definitive agreement for Globus Medical to acquire all shares of Nevro in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately , or per share. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025 and remains subject to the approval of Nevro’s shareholders, regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions. Launched the full market release of HFX iQ™ with HFX AdaptivAI™, a responsive, personalized pain management platform powering the HFX iQ spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system in November 2024 .

. Launched the HFX iQ SCS system in select European countries in January 2025 following receipt of CE Mark Certification in November 2024 .

following receipt of CE Mark Certification in . As previously announced on October 29, 2024 , new data was published in the Journal of Pain Research demonstrating significant, durable pain relief and long-term and clinically meaningful reductions in hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) and weight in study participants with painful diabetic neuropathy and Type 2 diabetes who received 10 kHz high-frequency SCS therapy.

, new data was published in the demonstrating significant, durable pain relief and long-term and clinically meaningful reductions in hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) and weight in study participants with painful diabetic neuropathy and Type 2 diabetes who received 10 kHz high-frequency SCS therapy. As previously announced on November 18, 2024 , new data was published in Medical Devices: Evidence and Research which demonstrate the superiority of the Nevro1™ SI Joint Fusion System, a posterior-integrated transfixation cage system offering enhanced stability, minimized bone removal and increased fusion potential compared to a posterolateral cylindrical-threaded single implant system.

Fourth-Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Worldwide revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $105.5 million, a decrease of 9.1% as reported and 9.2% on a constant currency basis, compared with $116.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

U.S. revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $91.4 million, a decrease of 9.9% compared with $101.5 million in the prior year period. U.S. permanent implant procedures decreased by 7.0% compared with the fourth quarter of 2023, and U.S. trial procedures decreased approximately 14.2% compared with the fourth quarter of 2023.

International revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $14.1 million compared with $14.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of 3.8% as reported and 4.2% on a constant currency basis.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $65.9 million, compared with $81.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Gross margin was 62.5% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with 70.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $117.3 million compared with $93.3 million for the year-ago period and include a $38.2 million goodwill impairment charge and $0.7 million in intangible amortization, offset by $9.8 million in contingent consideration revaluations related to Nevro’s 2023 acquisition of Vyrsa™ Technologies and $1.9 million reduction in litigation-related expenses. Excluding these items, operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 improved by $3.2 million, or 3.4% compared with the prior-year quarter.

Net loss from operations for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $51.4 million, or approximately $24.1 million excluding the goodwill impairment charge, intangible amortization, contingent consideration revaluations, and year-over-year decrease in litigation-related expenses. Net loss from operations in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $11.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 was negative $5.2 million compared with positive $8.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA excludes interest, taxes, restructuring charges, litigation-related credits and expenses, gain on extinguishment of debt, supplier renegotiation charge, and non-cash items such as amortization of intangibles, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, changes in fair market value of warrants, stock-based compensation, impairment of goodwill and depreciation and amortization. Refer to the financial table at the end of this release for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations, definitions and further information regarding the use of non-GAAP metrics.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $292.5 million as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $15.5 million from September 30, 2024.

Full-Year 2024 Financial Results

Nevro’s full-year 2024 worldwide revenue was $408.5 million, a decrease of 3.9% as reported and 4.0% on a constant currency basis, compared with $425.2 million for full-year 2023. U.S. revenue was approximately $353.1 million, a decrease of 3.7% as reported and on a constant currency basis, compared with $366.6 million for full-year 2023.

International revenue was $55.4 million, a decrease of 5.4% as reported, and 6.2% on a constant currency basis, compared with $58.6 million in the prior year period. Refer to the financial statements for additional full-year 2024 results and GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations, definitions and further information regarding the use of non-GAAP metrics.

Gross profit for full-year 2024 was $269.5 million compared with $290.1 million for full-year 2023. Gross margin was 66.0% for full-year 2024 compared with 68.2% for full-year 2023.

Net loss from operations for full-year 2024 was $126.2 million compared with $99.3 million for full-year 2023. Full-year 2024 adjusted EBITDA was negative $13.6 million compared with negative $17.7 million in 2023.

For more information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release, please see the financial table at the end of this release for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations, definitions and further information regarding the use of non-GAAP metrics.

2025 Financial Guidance and Fourth-Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

As previously announced on February 6, 2025, given the pending acquisition of Nevro by Globus Medical, Nevro is not issuing full-year 2025 guidance, nor is the company holding an earnings conference call and webcast in connection with reporting its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 financial results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the consummation of the transaction described above. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the ability of the parties to consummate the proposed transaction and the possibility that various closing conditions for the transaction may not be satisfied or waived, and the ability to realize the benefits expected from the transaction. The forward-looking statements in this communication are based on information available to Nevro as of the date hereof, and Nevro disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. For additional information regarding forward-looking statements, please refer to discussions under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Nevro’s SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://nevro.com/English/us/investors/overview/default.aspx and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements: (i) the proposed transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, including the risk that any required regulatory approvals are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect Nevro or the expected benefits of the proposed transaction or that the approval of Nevro’s stockholders is not obtained; (ii) the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction; (iii) the possibility that competing offers or acquisition proposals for Nevro will be made; (iv) the possibility that any or all of the various conditions to the consummation of the merger may not be satisfied or waived, including the failure to receive any required regulatory approvals from any applicable governmental entities (or any conditions, limitations or restrictions placed on such approvals); (v) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement, including in circumstances which would require Nevro to pay a termination fee or other expenses; and (vi) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the merger on Nevro’s ability to retain and hire key personnel, or its operating results and business generally.

Nevro Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) Revenue $ 105,548 $ 116,176 $ 408,518 $ 425,174 Cost of revenue 39,629 34,699 138,990 135,114 Gross profit 65,919 81,477 269,528 290,060 Operating expenses Research and development 11,987 12,420 51,511 54,418 Sales, general and administrative 76,198 80,598 309,769 334,704 Amortization of intangibles 737 246 2,948 246 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (9,803) — (6,679) — Impairment of goodwill 38,208 — 38,208 — Total operating expenses 117,327 93,264 395,757 389,368 Loss from operations (51,408) (11,787) (126,229) (99,308) Other income (expense) Interest income (expense), net (3,645) 781 (13,583) 6,152 Change in fair market value of warrants 1,385 (8,051) 27,887 (8,051) Gain on extinguishment of debt — 3,934 — 3,934 Other income (expense), net 727 (436) (421) (586) Loss before income taxes (52,941) (15,559) (112,346) (97,859) Provision for income taxes 169 (6,578) 1,093 (5,646) Net loss $ (53,110) $ (8,981) $ (113,439) $ (92,213) Changes in foreign currency translation adjustment (2,032) 1,087 (907) 1,164 Changes in unrealized gains (losses) on short-term investments, net (625) 821 (62) 1,687 Net change in other comprehensive income (loss) (2,657) 1,908 (969) 2,851 Comprehensive loss $ (55,767) $ (7,073) $ (114,408) $ (89,362) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.41) $ (0.25) $ (3.06) $ (2.56) Weighted average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 37,616,374 36,277,243 37,088,476 35,981,431

Nevro Corp. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 94,539 $ 104,217 Short-term investments 197,995 218,506 Accounts receivable, net 71,884 79,377 Inventories 103,268 118,676 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,316 10,145 Total current assets 476,002 530,921 Property and equipment, net 26,562 24,568 Operating lease assets 21,186 8,944 Goodwill — 38,164 Intangible assets, net 24,408 27,354 Other assets 5,171 5,156 Restricted cash 512 606 Total assets $ 553,841 $ 635,713 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 24,457 $ 22,520 Accrued liabilities 38,415 45,297 Short-term debt 37,972 — Contingent liabilities, current portion 1,781 9,836 Other current liabilities 318 5,722 Total current liabilities 102,943 83,375 Long-term debt 187,666 211,471 Long-term lease liabilities 25,525 4,634 Contingent liabilities, long-term 3,633 12,257 Warrant liability 853 28,739 Other long-term liabilities 2,213 2,092 Total liabilities 322,833 342,568 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.001 par value, 290,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2024 and 2023; 38,490,769 and 37,044,390 shares issued at December 31, 2024 and 2023; 37,824,467 and 36,361,474 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 38 36 Additional paid-in capital 1,045,031 992,762 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,212) (243) Accumulated deficit (812,849) (699,410) Total stockholders’ equity 231,008 293,145 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 553,841 $ 635,713

Nevro Corp. GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (unaudited) (in thousands) (in thousands) The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net loss, as prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliation of actual results: Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) GAAP Net Loss $ (53,110) $ (8,981) $ (113,439) $ (92,213) Non-GAAP Adjustments: Interest (income) expense, net 3,645 (781) 13,583 (6,152) Provision for income taxes 169 (6,578) 1,093 (5,646) Depreciation and amortization 2,019 1,869 7,994 6,885 Stock-based compensation expense and other equity related charges 12,506 15,533 48,936 58,782 Amortization of intangibles 737 246 2,948 246 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (9,803) — (6,679) — Impairment of goodwill 38,208 — 38,208 — Change in fair market value of warrants (1,385) 8,051 (27,887) 8,051 Gain on extinguishment of debt — (3,934) — (3,934) Litigation-related expenses 1,062 2,941 4,114 15,913 Restructuring charges 730 — 11,538 373 Supplier renegotiation charge — — 6,000 — Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,222) $ 8,366 $ (13,591) $ (17,695)

Management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, most specifically adjusted EBITDA, as a supplement to GAAP financial measures to further evaluate the Company’s operating performance period over period, analyze the underlying business trends, assess performance relative to competitors and establish operational objectives.

Management believes it is important to provide investors with the same non-GAAP metrics it uses to evaluate the performance and underlying trends of the Company’s business operations to facilitate comparisons to its historical operating results and evaluate the effectiveness of its operating strategies. Disclosure of these non-GAAP financial measures also facilitates comparisons of the Company’s underlying operating performance with other companies in the industry that also supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is calculated by adding interest income and expense, net; provision for income taxes; and depreciation and amortization to net loss. In calculating non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, the Company further adjusts for the following items:

Stock-based compensation expense and other equity-related charges – Nevro excludes non-cash costs related to the company’s stock-based plans, which include stock options, restricted stock units and performance-based restricted stock units as these expenses do not require cash settlement from the company. In the period ended December 31, 2023 , Nevro also excluded one-time equity-related charges of $1.9 million associated with the company’s acquisition of Vyrsa Technologies.

, Nevro also excluded one-time equity-related charges of associated with the company’s acquisition of Vyrsa Technologies. Amortization of intangibles – The company excludes amortization of intangibles from the acquisition of businesses.

Change in fair value of contingent consideration – The company excludes the changes in the fair value of its contingent consideration liability.

Goodwill impairment – The company excludes any goodwill impairment.

Change in fair market value of warrants – The company excludes the changes in the fair value of its warrant liability.

Gain on extinguishment of debt – The company excludes gains and losses from extinguishment of early debt repayment.

Litigation-related expenses – The company excludes legal and professional fees as well as charges and credits associated with certain legal matters, which management considers not related to the underlying operating performance of the business.

Restructuring charges – The company excludes charges incurred as a direct result of restructuring programs, such as salaries and other compensation-related expenses.

Supplier contract renegotiation charge - Nevro excludes one-time costs associated with the renegotiation of a supplier contract in 2024.

The non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation from, or as a replacement for, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as it is not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Amounts may not add due to rounding.

